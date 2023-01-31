Tuesday, Jan. 31
Heart Necklace and Earrings
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$45-$50
931-707-7249
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
1-877-801-0044
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Dan Roten
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Lilly Bluff Climbers Trail
920 Ridge Rd.
Lancing, TN
7:30 a.m.
Carpool gas fee is $4
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Walking Wednesdays
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.
423-215-7331
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Thursday, Feb. 2
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
It Takes Two
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
5-7 p.m.
$14
931-484-3722
Paint Night
The Salon & Company
1305 Genesis Rd.
7 p.m.
$40
931-484-5514
Friends of the Library
Membership Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Friday, Feb. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4:30-6 p.m.
Free
Jazz Night
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Fun Friday Art Reception
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Free
931-707-7249
Clayton Q
Bootleggers Bar & Grille
287 Old Hwy. 70
6-9 p.m.
$5 entry
931-337-0449
Saturday, Feb. 4
Fourth annual Tennessee Songwriter Week
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
Land Records, Where Did They Go And Why? - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
The Cumberland Outlaws
Pappy’s Place Bar and Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
8 p.m.
931-337-0703
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
North Chickamauga Creek Gorge
Signal Mountain, TN
8 a.m.
Gas fee is $6
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Ascend Championship
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 a.m.
Spectator entry is $10, ages 2 and younger are free
931-484-5767
cisaacson@premierathletics.com
Knitting Notions Trunk Show
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-707-1255
Write Away Writing Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Meet Pete the Corn Snake
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
12:30-1 p.m.
931-484-6138
Monday, Feb. 6
Family Game Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Free
Basic Life Support
for Health Care Providers
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
2:30-6:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-7502
Furniture Painting 101
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
$200, materials provided
931-787-5838
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Smorgasbord: Embossing Metal Jewelry
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25-$30
931-707-7249
3-to-2 Any Gauge Sweater
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
10:30 a.m.-noon
$45
931-707-1255
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Furniture Painting 101
Dogwood Exchange
92 E First St.
8-10 a.m.
$200, materials provided
931-787-5838
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Roland Rock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
THDA Realtor CE Day
The Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-456-2586
Jeremy.Shoemaker@
Reading the Classics
in Crossville
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1:30-3 p.m.
Cost of book is $13
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
CT Signal Point
Signal Mountain, TN
8 a.m.
Gas fee is $7
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Walking Wednesdays
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.
423-215-7331
Furniture Painting 101
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
8-10 a.m.
$200, materials provided
931-787-5838
Thursday, Feb. 9
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
TTA Plateau Chapter Meeting
First United Methodist Church Annex
69 Neecham St.
6 p.m.
931-335-9360
Furniture Painting 101
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
8-10 a.m.
$200, materials provided
931-787-5838
Friday, Feb. 10
Couples Paint Night
Honest Living
609 West Ave.
5:30 p.m.
$75
John Schneider
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$49-$100
931-484-6133
Beginner Beaded Bracelet
FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$25, all supplies provided
931-210-5599
Reclaimed Wooden Heart Project
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
12:30-3:30 p.m.
$30
931-484-5838
Saturday, Feb. 11
Ceramic Overglaze
Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m., or 3-6 p.m.
$30, with $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Court Records - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Can’t Buy Me Love (1987) - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Valentine’s Late Skate
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
6 p.m.
$12
931-484-0200
Tennessee Songwriters Week
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd. #103
6-10 p.m., $10
931-484-9463
Lunch & Succulent
Propagation Class
Dirty Girls Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $40
931-742-0299
Caleb & Leann LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
A Songwriter’s Circle
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Sunday, Feb. 12
For the Love of Brass
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22, students are free
931-484-6939
Pour Your Own Soy Wax Candles & Sachets
Dirty Girls Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
Noon-2 p.m., $40
931-742-0299
Monday, Feb. 13
Veteran & Military
Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Spring Card
Creating Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-4 p.m., or 4-6 p.m.
$8
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Fabulous Finishing
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
1-3 p.m.
$30
931-707-1255
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Valentine’s Day Dinner
Homestead Harvest Restaurant
24 Office Dr.
4:30, or 6 p.m.
$27.95-$55.95
931-484-7186
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Jukebox Dan
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Reading the Classics in Crossville
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1:30-3 p.m.
Cost of book is $13
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Bearwaller Gap Trail
Carthage, TN
8 a.m.
Gas fee is $6
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Walking Wednesdays
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.
423-215-7331
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Thursday, Feb. 16
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Foxfire Newgrass
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
5-7 p.m.
$14
931-484-3722
Home School Children’s Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
“Winter Chickadee” Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, plus additional $10 fee
931-787-5838
Children’s Community Chorus Meeting
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3:45-4:45 p.m.
$20 registration per child
305-393-2278
Friday, Feb. 17
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, Feb. 18
A Tale of Two LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
Alcohol Ink Switch Cover Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
$25
931-787-5838
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Bald River Falls Trail
Tellico Plains, TN
8 a.m.
Gas fee is $8
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Rigid Heddle Basics
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$45
931-707-1255
Quartet / Table Loom Basics
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
2-4:30 p.m.
$45
931-707-1255
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Monthly Member Meeting
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
931-707-7249
3-to-2 Any Gauge Sweater
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
10:30 a.m.-noon
$45
931-707-1255
TCAT Allied Health Open House
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-484-7502
Living Trust Workshop
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free
865-415-2068
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Life Drawing
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5
931-707-7249
Jason Ellis
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Reading the Classics in Crossville
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1:30-3 p.m.
Cost of book is $13
931-484-6790
Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom / Becoming Frederick Douglass Screening
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
1-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-5000
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Big Soddy Creek Gulf
11721 Valley Rd.
Soddy-Daisy, TN
8 a.m.
Gas fee is $6
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Walking Wednesdays
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.
423-215-7331
Thursday, Feb. 23
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
February Meeting - Chris Theiler
Cumberland County Beekeepers Association
69 Neecham St.
7 p.m.
Starry Night Oil Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50, with $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Celtic Shamrocks Bracelet
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65-$70
931-707-7249
Children’s Community Chorus Meeting
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3:45-4:45 p.m.
$20 registration per child
305-393-2278
Friday, Feb 24
Baker Family Bluegrass
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
Saturday, Feb. 25
Military Records - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Twister (1996) - Movie Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Peanut Butter Bird Feeders
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
12:30 p.m.
$5
931-484-6138
Ground ’N The Round w/ The Ben Jarrell Trio
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Tuesday, Feb. 28
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Solitude Mountain Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
4:30-7:30 p.m.
$30, with additional $10 material fee
931-484-5838
Wednesday, March 1
Von Musick
The Beef and Barrel Restaurant & Lounge
1112 West Ave.
4-6 p.m.
931-456-9211
Thursday, March 2
The Malpass Brothers
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$29-$59
931-484-6133
One Country
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
5-7 p.m.
$14
931-484-3722
Children’s Community Chorus Meeting
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3:45-4:45 p.m.
$20 registration per child
305-393-2278
Friday, March 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, March 4
Emigration, Immigration, And Migration - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Weed Wrangle 2023
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
931-250-1981
Tuesday, March 7
Baby Surprise
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
1-2:30 p.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Thursday, March 9
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Children’s Community Chorus Meeting
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3:45-4:45 p.m.
$20 registration per child
305-393-2278
Saturday, March 11
Queries, How To Get Information From Afar - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Intro to Pick-Up Patterns on the Rigid Heddle
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
9:30-11:30 a.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Dotty Cowl
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
12:30-2 p.m.
$30
931-707-1255
Mother Legacy LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Say Yes to the Prom Dress
Cumberland Fellowship Church
1640 West Ave.
10 a.m.
Free
931-707-1883
Monday, March 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, March 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Thursday, March 16
Children’s Community Chorus Meeting
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3:45-4:45 p.m.
$20 registration per child
305-393-2278
Saturday, March 18
Off The Computer, What Other Resources Are Available - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
AC/Dio
The Dog House
712 Pomona Rd.
7 p.m.
931-484-9941
Two-At-A-Time Socks
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
9-11 a.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Spring Hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
12:30-2 p.m.
$0-$20
Donations are optional
931-484-6138
Taylor Rae LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Tuesday, March 21
Baby Surprise
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
1-2:30 p.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Wednesday, March 22
Roots & Wings
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
305-393-2278
Thursday, March 23
Children’s Community Chorus Meeting
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3:45-4:45 p.m.
$20 registration per child
305-393-2278
Saturday, March 25
Wire-Wrapped Ring Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$20
931-484-5838
Prom Dress Pay It Forward
Simple Life Church of the Cumberlands
25 Maple Grove Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
931-287-2003
Trash & Treasure Sale
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
931-484-3722
Sunday, March 26
Roots & Wings
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
Noon
Free
305-393-2278
Thursday, March 30
Children’s Community Chorus Meeting
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3:45-4:45 p.m.
$20 registration per child
305-393-2278
Friday, March 31
“Winter Homestead” Oil Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50, plus $10 material fee
931-484-5838
Saturday, April 1
Two-At-A-Time Socks
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
9-11 a.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Easter Egg Yarn
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
1-3 p.m.
$50
931-707-1255
Sunday, April 2
Roots & Wings
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
Free
305-393-2278
Thursday, April 6
Memory Road
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
5-7 p.m.
$14
931-484-3722
Friday, April 7
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8:00 p.m.
Free
Monday, April 10
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, April 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Wednesday, April 12
Spike’s Golf Event
Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain
407 Wild Plum Ln.
7:30 a.m.
$110 per person, $440 per team
931-707-1640
Friday, April 28
Blazin’ Phoenix
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Saturday, April 29
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Sunday, April 30
The Booth Brothers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Friday, May 5
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
The Cumberland Outlaws
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Monday, May 8
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, May 9
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Saturday, May 13
A Mother & Son Date Night
The Old Gray at Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
The Agee Family
Bible Connection Ministries
4034 Peavine Rd.
10 a.m.
931-287-0163
Friday, May 19
Power of Love Tribute
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
Sunday, May 21
The Family Sowell
Bible Baptist Church
1335 US-70
6 p.m.
931-707-5514
Thursday, May 25
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, June 2
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Monday, June 12
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, June 13
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, July 7
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7:30-9 p.m.
Free
Monday, July 10
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, July 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, July 28
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Sunday, July 30
The Whisnants
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Friday, Aug. 4
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Tuesday, Aug. 8
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Monday, Aug. 14
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Fall Gardener’s Festival
Plateau AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.
931-484-0034
Friday, Sep. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sep. 2
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Monday, Sep. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Sep. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Oct. 6
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6-7:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Oct. 9
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Oct. 10
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Sunday, Oct. 29
The Kramers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Friday, Nov. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Nov. 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Nov. 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Dec. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Dec. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
