StateParkSnake-6.JPG

Pete the Corn Snake is a local celebrity at his home at Cumberland Mountain State Park. Join Pete and his ranger friends for a discussion of corn snakes and other reptiles of the Cumberland Plateau, Saturday, Feb. 4, at 12:30 p.m. at the park office.

 Michael Lindsay

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Heart Necklace and Earrings

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45-$50

931-707-7249

 

Welcome to Medicare Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

1-877-801-0044

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Dan Roten

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike 

Lilly Bluff Climbers Trail

920 Ridge Rd.

Lancing, TN

7:30 a.m.

Carpool gas fee is $4

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Walking Wednesdays

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.

423-215-7331

simplepathstofaith@gmail.com

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Thursday, Feb. 2

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

It Takes Two

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

5-7 p.m.

$14

931-484-3722

 

Paint Night

The Salon & Company

1305 Genesis Rd.

7 p.m.

$40

931-484-5514

 

Friends of the Library 

Membership Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Friday, Feb. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4:30-6 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Jazz Night

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Fun Friday Art Reception

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Free

931-707-7249

 

Clayton Q

Bootleggers Bar & Grille

287 Old Hwy. 70

6-9 p.m.

$5 entry 

931-337-0449

 

Saturday, Feb. 4

Fourth annual Tennessee Songwriter Week

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

 

Land Records, Where Did They Go And Why? - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Pappy’s Place Bar and Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

8 p.m.

931-337-0703

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

North Chickamauga Creek Gorge

Signal Mountain, TN

8 a.m.

Gas fee is $6

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Ascend Championship

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 a.m.

Spectator entry is $10, ages 2 and younger are free

931-484-5767

cisaacson@premierathletics.com

 

Knitting Notions Trunk Show

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-707-1255

 

Write Away Writing Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Meet Pete the Corn Snake

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

12:30-1 p.m.

kaceyking@hotmail.com

931-484-6138

 

Monday, Feb. 6

Family Game Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-6:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

Free

 

Basic Life Support 

for Health Care Providers

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

2:30-6:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-7502

 

Furniture Painting 101

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

$200, materials provided

dogwoodexchange@gmail.com

931-787-5838

 

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Smorgasbord: Embossing Metal Jewelry

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25-$30

931-707-7249

 

3-to-2 Any Gauge Sweater

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10:30 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Furniture Painting 101

Dogwood Exchange

92 E First St.

8-10 a.m.

$200, materials provided

dogwoodexchange@gmail.com

931-787-5838

 

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Roland Rock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

THDA Realtor CE Day

The Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-456-2586

Jeremy.Shoemaker@

firstbankonline.com

 

Reading the Classics 

in Crossville

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1:30-3 p.m.

Cost of book is $13

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

CT Signal Point

Signal Mountain, TN

8 a.m.

Gas fee is $7

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Walking Wednesdays

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.

423-215-7331

simplepathstofaith@gmail.com

 

Furniture Painting 101

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

8-10 a.m.

$200, materials provided

dogwoodexchange@gmail.com

931-787-5838

 

Thursday, Feb. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Meeting

First United Methodist Church Annex

69 Neecham St.

6 p.m.

931-335-9360

 

Furniture Painting 101

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

8-10 a.m.

$200, materials provided

dogwoodexchange@gmail.com

931-787-5838

Friday, Feb. 10

Couples Paint Night

Honest Living

609 West Ave.

5:30 p.m.

$75

 

John Schneider

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$49-$100

931-484-6133

 

Beginner Beaded Bracelet

FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$25, all supplies provided

931-210-5599

facstn.com

 

Reclaimed Wooden Heart Project

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

12:30-3:30 p.m.

$30

931-484-5838

 

Saturday, Feb. 11

Ceramic Overglaze 

Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m., or 3-6 p.m.

$30, with $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Court Records - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Can’t Buy Me Love (1987) - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Valentine’s Late Skate

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.

$12

931-484-0200

 

Tennessee Songwriters Week

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd. #103

6-10 p.m., $10

931-484-9463

 

Lunch & Succulent 

Propagation Class

Dirty Girls Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $40

931-742-0299

 

Caleb & Leann LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

 

A Songwriter’s Circle

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Sunday, Feb. 12

For the Love of Brass

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22, students are free

931-484-6939

 

Pour Your Own Soy Wax Candles & Sachets

Dirty Girls Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

Noon-2 p.m., $40

931-742-0299

 

Monday, Feb. 13

Veteran & Military 

Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Spring Card 

Creating Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-4 p.m., or 4-6 p.m.

$8

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Fabulous Finishing

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

1-3 p.m.

$30

931-707-1255

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

24 Office Dr.

4:30, or 6 p.m.

$27.95-$55.95

931-484-7186

 

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Jukebox Dan

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Reading the Classics in Crossville

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1:30-3 p.m.

Cost of book is $13

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Bearwaller Gap Trail

Carthage, TN

8 a.m.

Gas fee is $6

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Walking Wednesdays

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.

423-215-7331

simplepathstofaith@gmail.com

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Thursday, Feb. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Foxfire Newgrass

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

5-7 p.m.

$14

931-484-3722

 

Home School Children’s Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

“Winter Chickadee” Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, plus additional $10 fee

931-787-5838

 

Children’s Community Chorus Meeting

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Friday, Feb. 17

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, Feb. 18

A Tale of Two LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

 

Alcohol Ink Switch Cover Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

$25

931-787-5838

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Bald River Falls Trail

Tellico Plains, TN

8 a.m.

Gas fee is $8

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Rigid Heddle Basics

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$45

931-707-1255

 

Quartet / Table Loom Basics

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

2-4:30 p.m.

$45

931-707-1255

 

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Monthly Member Meeting

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

3-to-2 Any Gauge Sweater

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10:30 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

TCAT Allied Health Open House

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-484-7502

 

Living Trust Workshop

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free

865-415-2068

TNLivingTrust.com

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5

931-707-7249

 

Jason Ellis

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Reading the Classics in Crossville

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1:30-3 p.m.

Cost of book is $13

931-484-6790

 

Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom / Becoming Frederick Douglass Screening

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

1-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-5000

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Big Soddy Creek Gulf

11721 Valley Rd.

Soddy-Daisy, TN

8 a.m.

Gas fee is $6

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Walking Wednesdays

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.

423-215-7331

simplepathstofaith@gmail.com

 

Thursday, Feb. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

February Meeting - Chris Theiler

Cumberland County Beekeepers Association

69 Neecham St.

7 p.m.

 

Starry Night Oil Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50, with $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Celtic Shamrocks Bracelet

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65-$70

931-707-7249

 

Children’s Community Chorus Meeting

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Friday, Feb 24

Baker Family Bluegrass

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Feb. 25

Military Records - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Twister (1996) - Movie Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Peanut Butter Bird Feeders

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

12:30 p.m.

$5

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Ground ’N The Round w/ The Ben Jarrell Trio

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Tuesday, Feb. 28

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Solitude Mountain Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

4:30-7:30 p.m.

$30, with additional $10 material fee

931-484-5838

 

Wednesday, March 1

Von Musick

The Beef and Barrel Restaurant & Lounge

1112 West Ave.

4-6 p.m.

931-456-9211

 

Thursday, March 2

The Malpass Brothers

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$29-$59

931-484-6133

 

One Country

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

5-7 p.m.

$14

931-484-3722

 

Children’s Community Chorus Meeting

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Friday, March 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, March 4

Emigration, Immigration, And Migration - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Weed Wrangle 2023

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

931-250-1981

 

Tuesday, March 7

Baby Surprise

The Yarn Patch 

68 N Main St.

1-2:30 p.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Thursday, March 9

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Children’s Community Chorus Meeting

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Saturday, March 11

Queries, How To Get Information From Afar - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Intro to Pick-Up Patterns on the Rigid Heddle

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

9:30-11:30 a.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Dotty Cowl

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

12:30-2 p.m.

$30

931-707-1255

 

Mother Legacy LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Say Yes to the Prom Dress

Cumberland Fellowship Church

1640 West Ave.

10 a.m.

Free

931-707-1883

 

Monday, March 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, March 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Thursday, March 16

Children’s Community Chorus Meeting

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Saturday, March 18

Off The Computer, What Other Resources Are Available - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

AC/Dio

The Dog House

712 Pomona Rd.

7 p.m.

931-484-9941

 

Two-At-A-Time Socks

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

9-11 a.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Spring Hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

$0-$20

Donations are optional

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Taylor Rae LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Tuesday, March 21

Baby Surprise

The Yarn Patch 

68 N Main St.

1-2:30 p.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Wednesday, March 22

Roots & Wings

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Thursday, March 23

Children’s Community Chorus Meeting

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Saturday, March 25

Wire-Wrapped Ring Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$20

931-484-5838

 

Prom Dress Pay It Forward

Simple Life Church of the Cumberlands

25 Maple Grove Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

931-287-2003

 

Trash & Treasure Sale

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

931-484-3722

 

Sunday, March 26

Roots & Wings

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

Noon

Free

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Thursday, March 30

Children’s Community Chorus Meeting

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Friday, March 31

“Winter Homestead” Oil Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50, plus $10 material fee

931-484-5838

 

Saturday, April 1

Two-At-A-Time Socks

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

9-11 a.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Easter Egg Yarn

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

1-3 p.m.

$50

931-707-1255

 

Sunday, April 2

Roots & Wings

Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

Free

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Thursday, April 6

Memory Road

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

5-7 p.m.

$14

931-484-3722

 

Friday, April 7

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8:00 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, April 10

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, April 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Wednesday, April 12

Spike’s Golf Event

Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain

407 Wild Plum Ln.

7:30 a.m.

$110 per person, $440 per team

931-707-1640

 

Friday, April 28

Blazin’ Phoenix

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Saturday, April 29

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Sunday, April 30

The Booth Brothers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Friday, May 5

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Monday, May 8

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, May 9

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Saturday, May 13

A Mother & Son Date Night

The Old Gray at Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

6-8 p.m.

 

Sunday, May 14

The Agee Family

Bible Connection Ministries

4034 Peavine Rd.

10 a.m.

931-287-0163

 

Friday, May 19

Power of Love Tribute

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

 

Sunday, May 21

The Family Sowell

Bible Baptist Church

1335 US-70

6 p.m.

931-707-5514

 

Thursday, May 25

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Friday, June 2

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Monday, June 12

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, June 13

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, July 7

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7:30-9 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, July 10

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, July 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, July 28

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Sunday, July 30

The Whisnants

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Friday, Aug. 4

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Tuesday, Aug. 8

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Monday, Aug. 14

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardener’s Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

Friday, Sep. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Sep. 2

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Monday, Sep. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sep. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

Trending Video