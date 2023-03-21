N0903P41004H.jpg

Learn how to maximize honey production with the the Cumberland County Beekeepers, at 69 Neecham St., on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. For more information, call 931-510-6764.

Tuesday, March 21

Baby Surprise

The Yarn Patch 

68 N Main St.

1-2:30 p.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Monthly Members Meeting

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Artists Peer Review

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free for members, 

$10 for guests

931-707-7249

 

Painting Barns

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Cumberland County Library Board Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Wednesday, March 22

Roots & Wings

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Jukebox Dan

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Pickett State Park

Jamestown, TN

TTA Chapter Hike

7- or 4-mile options

Depart 7:30 a.m.

Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

Carpool $6

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@

tennesseetrails.org 

 

Thursday, March 23

Children’s Community 

Chorus Meeting

Crossville First United 

Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@

gmail.com

 

Wooden American Flag Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$75

931-484-5838

 

“Spring Flowers” Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$35, plus $5 material fee

931-484-5838

 

Painting Barns

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

Mixed Media: Altered Tins

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$40-$45

931-707-7249

 

The Rough & Tumble LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, March 24

Card Making Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

1-3 p.m.

$22

931-484-5838

 

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Spring Craft Show

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

931-484-9611

 

Saturday, March 25

Wire-Wrapped Ring Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$20

931-484-5838

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Lake Alice Trail

Pleasant Hill, TN

11:30 a.m.

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Kite Day

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

Free kites to first 100 children

888-867-2757

CMSPFriends.com

 

Top Gun: Maverick Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Lily Bethke and Band

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Ridge Banks & The Wall of Sound LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Prom Dress Pay It Forward

Simple Life Church

of the Cumberlands

25 Maple Grove Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

931-287-2003

 

Trash & Treasure Sale

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

931-484-3722

 

Vegetable Gardening 101

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Hike: Lake Alice

& Adshead Trails

West Lake Rd.

Pleasant Hill

Guided hike 

with Plateau Chapter

Tennessee Trails Association

11:30 a.m.

1.5 and .3 miles

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

404-790-3945

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:45 a.m. Intermediate

11:20 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Middle Prong to Indian Falls

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

TTA Chapter Hike

7.4 miles

Depart 7:30 a.m.

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

Carpool $9

Register at 931-200-7436

Drivers: download or print parking pass

$5 daily or $40 annual

recreation.gov

 

Spring Craft Show

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-9611

 

Sunday, March 26

Roots & Wings

Crossville First 

United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3 p.m.

Free

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus

@gmail.com

 

Monday, March 27

Teen Game Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Tuesday, March 28

Painting Barns

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Wednesday, March 29

Plateau Puckers 

Ukulele Band

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon 

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Roland Rock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Middle Prong to Indian Falls

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

TTA Chapter Hike

7.4 miles

Depart 7:30 a.m.

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

Carpool $9

Register at 931-200-7436

Drivers: download or print parking pass

$5 daily or $40 annual

recreation.gov

 

Thursday, March 30

Children’s Community 

Chorus Meeting

Crossville First 

United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@

gmail.com

 

Painting Barns

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

Job Fair

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

1-4 p.m.

931-484-7502

 

Maximizing 

Honey Production

Cumberland County 

Beekeepers

69 Neecham St.

7 p.m.

931-510-6764

 

Friday, March 31

“Winter Homestead” 

Oil Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50, plus $10 material fee

931-484-5838

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park - Storybook Paved Trail

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Truly Clueless

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

TTA Plateau Chapter 

Spring Getaway

Unicoi State Park

Helen, GA

Return April 2

Contact Melissa

mellove6011@gmail.com

763-742-2934

 

Saturday, April 1

Wildwood Stables 

Benefit for Samuel Neal

Wildwood Stables

1450 Westchester Dr.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-335-0330

 

Aaron Carter Live at 

Cooperative Aid Fundraiser

Southern Mules Venue

917 Swan Rd.

6-9 p.m.

$35

931-787-3885

 

Countywide Music Programs golf tournament

Heatherhurst Brae Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Loop

9 a.m. shotgun start

$100/player, $400/team

931-707-2158

 

 

Two-At-A-Time Socks

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

9-11 a.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Easter Egg Yarn

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

1-3 p.m.

$50

931-707-1255

 

Mixtape 80s Tribute Band

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

FitFest

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Lauren Mascitti Live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Cumberland County 

Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5, free to ages 16 and younger

931-484-6431

www.gkshow.org

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd. #103

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 2-4:30 p.m.

$45.90

931-484-9463

 

Sunday, April 2

Roots & Wings

St. Francis of Assisi 

Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

3 p.m.

Free

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@

gmail.com

 

Cumberland County 

Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

www.gkshow.org

 

Tuesday, April 4

Introduction to 

Digital Photography

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3:30 p.m.

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

Smorgasbord: 

Taking Better Photographs

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25-$30

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, April 5

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

John Litton Farm Loop

Oneida, TN

7:30 a.m.

$6 carpool gas fee

Meet at Crossville 

Cracker Barrel

 

Thursday, April 6

Memory Road

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

5-7 p.m.

$14

931-484-3722

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, April 7

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8:00 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Fun Friday Art Reception

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Free

931-707-7249

 

Downtown in Bloom

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

The Crossville Greenway - Habitat Trail

10 a.m.

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Saturday, April 8

Fairfield Glade Alternate Shot Golf tournament

Heatherhurst Crag Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m. shotgun start

$110/team

fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Standing Stone State Park

1674 Standing Stone Park Hwy.

Hilham, TN

7:30 a.m.

$6 carpool gas fee

Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel

931-200-7436

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd. #103

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., or 2-3:30 p.m.

$45.90

931-484-9463

 

A Gospel Evening

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

6 p.m.

$10-$15

931-484-6133

 

The Jenkins Twins LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Monday, April 10

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, April 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Introduction to Digital Photography

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3:30 p.m.

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

Paint Along With Sam

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$30-$35

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, April 12

Spike’s Golf Event

Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain

407 Wild Plum Ln.

7:30 a.m.

$110 per person, $440 per team

931-707-1640

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Brady Mountain

Crossville, TN

7:30 a.m.

$3 carpool gas fee

Meet at Central Baptist Church

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, April 13

Prescribed Fire

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Meeting

First United Methodist Church Annex

69 Neecham St.

6 p.m.

931-335-9360

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, April 14

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Amherst Trail

10 a.m.

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Saturday, April 15

Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship

Round 1

Druid Hills Golf Course

435 Lakeview Dr.

$70 plus golf fees 

fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Brady Mountain

Crossville, TN

7:30 a.m.

$2 carpool gas fee

Meet at Central Baptist Church

931-335-9360

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Poultry and Rabbit Sale

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-6431

 

John Salaway LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Walk: Spring Native Plants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$60

931-484-5838

 

Sunday, April 16

Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship

Round 2

Heatherhurst Crag Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Dr.

$70 plus golf fees 

fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments

 

Monday, April 17

Native Plants & Biodiversity

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-10:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, April 18

Donut Pendant Making Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$25

931-484-5838

 

Artists Peer Review & Discussion Group

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free for members, $10 for guests

931-707-7249

 

Monthly Members Meeting

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, April 19

Byzie Body Bracelet

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$60-$65

931-707-7249

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Gentlemen’s Swimming Hole Trail

Rugby, TN

7:30 a.m.

$6 carpool gas fee

Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, April 20

My Politic LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wildflower Walk

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-10 a.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Homeschool Children’s Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, April 21

Favorite Solos

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20

931-484-6133

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

10 a.m.

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Wire Wrapped Stones

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

$40-$45

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, April 22

Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship

Round 3

Dorchester Golf Course

576 Westchester Dr.

Complementary for first-, second-round players 

fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments

 

Ricky Duran LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Spike’s Stadium Spring Jam

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, April 23

Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship

Round 4

Heatherhurst Brae Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Complementary for first-, second-round players 

fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments

 

Tuesday, April 25

Introduction to Digital Photography

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3:30 p.m.

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, April 26

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cove Lake State Park

110 Cove Lake Ln.

Caryville, TN

7:30 a.m.

$8 carpool gas fee

Meet at Dorton United Methodist

931-335-9360

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, April 27

Little Texas Band

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

Paid event

931-484-6133

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Mixed Media Tiles

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45-$50

931-707-7249

 

Impressionist Oil Painting

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70-$80

931-707-7249

 

Friday, April 28

Blazin’ Phoenix

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park - Byrd Creek Trail

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Impressionist Oil Painting

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70-$80

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, April 29

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Spring Barn Sale

Southern Mules Venue

917 Swan Rd.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$3 admission

931-787-3885

 

Goldpine LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Tomatoes

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Sunday, April 30

The Booth Brothers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Thursday, May 4

Snakes

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, May 5

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Cinco de Mayo

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

11 a.m.

931-337-0119

 

Saturday, May 6

Spring Plant Sale

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Derby Party

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

Noon

931-337-0119

 

Monday, May 8

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Herbs

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-2 p.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, May 9

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Introduction to Digital Photography

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3:30 p.m.

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, May 11

Did Someone Say Bears?!

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, May 12

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, May 13

A Mother & Son Date Night

The Old Gray at Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saving Ryan Cornhole Tournament

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

4 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Stars & Stripes Color Run 5k

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

8-11 a.m.

$15-$35

931-484-6431

 

Mothers’ Day Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Sunday, May 14

The Agee Family

Bible Connection Ministries

4034 Peavine Rd.

10 a.m.

931-287-0163

 

Eric Gales

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

6 p.m.

$25-$45

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, May 18

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, May 19

Power of Love Tribute

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, May 20

Strawbale Gardening and Composting

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

World Bee Day - “The Pollinators”

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

6 p.m.

Free

931-484-6133

 

Sunday, May 21

The Family Sowell

Bible Baptist Church

1335 US-70

6 p.m.

931-707-5514

 

Thursday, May 25

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, May 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Thursday, June 1

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, June 2

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Thursday, June 8

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, June 10

Tennessee Smart Yards

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Rock Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Children must be accompanied by adult

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, June 12

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, June 13

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Obed River Aquatic Survey

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Thursday, June 15

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, June 16

Country Hoedown Under the Stars

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

6-9 p.m.

$40

931-742-0299

 

Saturday, June 17

Backyard Birding for Beginners

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Thursday, June 22

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, June 24

Daylily Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Thursday, June 29

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, July 6

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 7

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7:30-9 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, July 10

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, July 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Thursday, July 13

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 14

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, July 15

Pollinator Walk & Talk

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Monday, July 17

Native Plants and Erosion Control

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Thursday, July 20

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, July 25

Leigh Nash LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$23

931-707-0440

 

Thursday, July 27

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 28

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, July 29

Seed Saving and Seed Swap

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, July 30

The Whisnants

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Butterflies and Caterpillars

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Thursday, Aug. 3

Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 4

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Aug. 5

Fall Vegetable Gardening

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Aug. 7

Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, Aug. 8

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Thursday, Aug. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Monday, Aug. 14

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Thursday, Aug. 17

Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Aug. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, August 25

An Evening w/ Gene Watson

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$43-$53

931-484-6133

 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardener’s Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

Thursday, Aug. 31

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Sep. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Sep. 2

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, Sep. 9

Herb Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Monday, Sep. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sep. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Sep. 15

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Sep. 18

Invasive Plants on the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Thursday, Sep. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, Sep. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

