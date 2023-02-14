Tuesday, Feb. 14
Fabulous Finishing
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
1-3 p.m.
$30
931-707-1255
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Valentine’s Day Dinner
Homestead Harvest Restaurant
24 Office Dr.
4:30 or 6 p.m.
$27.95-$55.95
931-484-7186
Beginner & Beyond
Quilting Class
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2659 Cook Rd.
10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m.
$40 for 4 days, $20 per
931-335-0621
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Jukebox Dan
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Reading the Classics
in Crossville
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1:30-3 p.m.
Cost of book is $13
931-484-6790
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Bearwaller Gap Trail
Carthage, TN
8 a.m.
Gas fee is $6
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Walking Wednesdays
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.
423-215-7331
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Beginner & Beyond
Quilting Class
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2659 Cook Rd.
10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m.
$40 for 4 days, $20 per
931-335-0621
Thursday, Feb. 16
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m.
Free
Foxfire Newgrass
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
5-7 p.m.
$14
931-484-3722
Home School
Children’s Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
“Winter Chickadee”
Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, plus additional $10 fee
931-787-5838
Children’s Community
Chorus Meeting
Crossville First
United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3:45-4:45 p.m.
$20 registration per child
305-393-2278
Beginner & Beyond
Quilting Class
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2659 Cook Rd.
10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m.
$40 for 4 days, $20 per
931-335-0621
Woodmenlife Fraternity Chapter 900 meeting
Shoney’s
4148 Hwy. 127 N
6 p.m.
615-200-6268
Friday, Feb. 17
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Mixed Media
Altered Book Gathering
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Feb. 18
A Tale of Two LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
Alcohol Ink
Switch Cover Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
$25
931-787-5838
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Bald River Falls Trail
Tellico Plains, TN
8 a.m.
Gas fee is $8
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Rigid Heddle Basics
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$45
931-707-1255
Quartet/Table Loom Basics
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
2-4:30 p.m.
$45
931-707-1255
Paint Like Bob Ross
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
$60
931-484-5838
Sunday, Feb. 19
Florida Citrus Sale
Tractor Supply Co.
135 Highland Square
Noon-1 p.m.
772-532-4817
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Monthly Member Meeting
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
931-707-7249
3-to-2 Any Gauge Sweater
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
10:30 a.m.-noon
$45
931-707-1255
TCAT Allied Health
Open House
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-484-7502
Living Trust Workshop
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free
865-415-2068
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
Free
931-707-7249
Saturday, March 4
Emigration, Immigration and Migration seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Weed Wrangle 2023
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
931-250-1981
Women in Music LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Tuesday, March 7
Baby Surprise
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
1-2:30 p.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Smorgasbord:
Watercolor Daisies
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25-$30
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
Jewelry Butterfly
Shadow Box
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, with additional
$10 material fee
931-484-5838
Thursday, March 9
Cumberland County
Community Band Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m.
Free
Children’s Community
Chorus Meeting
Crossville First
United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3:45-4:45 p.m.
$20 registration per child
305-393-2278
Friday, March 10
Beaded Necklace
with Pendant
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$35
931-210-5599
Saturday, March 11
New Colossus Academy
Swinging for STEM
golf tournament
Stonehenge Golf Course
222 Fairfield Blvd.
9 a.m. shotgun start
$80/player or $230/team
cwade@newcolossus
931-456-4430
Queries: How To Get
Information From
Afar seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Intro to Pick-Up Patterns
on the Rigid Heddle
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
9:30-11:30 a.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Dotty Cowl
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
12:30-2 p.m.
$30
931-707-1255
Mother Legacy LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Say Yes to the Prom Dress
Cumberland Fellowship Church
1640 West Ave.
10 a.m.
Free
931-707-1883
Monday, March 13
Veteran & Military
Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, March 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Paint Along with Sam
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$30-$35
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
Wednesday, March 15
Ripples Chain Maille Bracelet
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$60-$65
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
Perpetual Botanical
Journaling
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$35-$40
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
Thursday, March 16
Children’s Community
Chorus Meeting
Crossville First
United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3:45-4:45 p.m.
$20 registration per child
305-393-2278
Pinecone Bouquet Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
$20
931-484-5838
Home School
Children’s Art Class
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Saturday, March 18
Off The Computer,
What Other Resources
Are Available seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
AC/Dio
The Dog House
712 Pomona Rd.
7 p.m.
931-484-9941
Two-At-A-Time Socks
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
9-11 a.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Spring Hike
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
12:30-2 p.m.
$0-$20
Donations are optional
931-484-6138
Taylor Rae LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Tuesday, March 21
Baby Surprise
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
1-2:30 p.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
Monthly Members Meeting
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
931-707-7249
Artists Peer Review
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free for members, $10 for guests
931-707-7249
Painting Barns
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$140-$160
931-707-7249
Wednesday, March 22
Roots & Wings
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Free
305-393-2278
Life Drawing
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Thursday, March 23
Children’s Community Chorus Meeting
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3:45-4:45 p.m.
$20 registration per child
305-393-2278
Painting Barns
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$140-$160
931-707-7249
Mixed Media: Altered Tins
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$40-$45
931-707-7249
Friday, March 24
Card Making Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
1-3 p.m.
$22
931-484-5838
Saturday, March 25
Wire-Wrapped Ring Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$20
931-484-5838
Prom Dress Pay It Forward
Simple Life Church of the Cumberlands
25 Maple Grove Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
931-287-2003
Trash & Treasure Sale
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
931-484-3722
Sunday, March 26
Roots & Wings
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3 p.m.
Free
305-393-2278
Tuesday, March 28
Painting Barns
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$140-$160
931-707-7249
Thursday, March 30
Children’s Community Chorus Meeting
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3:45-4:45 p.m.
$20 registration per child
305-393-2278
Painting Barns
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$140-$160
931-707-7249
Friday, March 31
“Winter Homestead” Oil Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50, plus $10 material fee
931-484-5838
Saturday, April 1
Countywide Music Programs golf tournament
Heatherhurst Brae Golf Course
421 Stonehenge Loop
9 a.m. shotgun start
$100/player, $400/team
931-707-2158
Two-At-A-Time Socks
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
9-11 a.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Easter Egg Yarn
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
1-3 p.m.
$50
931-707-1255
Mixtape 80s Tribute Band
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
FitFest
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-484-5767
Lauren Mascitti LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Sunday, April 2
Roots & Wings
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
3 p.m.
Free
305-393-2278
Thursday, April 6
Memory Road
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
5-7 p.m.
$14
931-484-3722
Friday, April 7
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8:00 p.m.
Free
Saturday, April 8
Fairfield Glade Alternate Shot Golf tournament
Heatherhurst Crag Golf Course
421 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m. shotgun start
$110/team
fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments
A Gospel Evening
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
6 p.m.
$10-$15
931-484-6133
Monday, April 10
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, April 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Wednesday, April 12
Spike’s Golf Event
Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain
407 Wild Plum Ln.
7:30 a.m.
$110 per person, $440 per team
931-707-1640
Saturday, April 15
Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship
Round 1
Druid Hills Golf Course
435 Lakeview Dr.
$70 plus golf fees
fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments
Sunday, April 16
Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship
Round 2
Heatherhurst Crag Golf Course
421 Stonehenge Dr.
$70 plus golf fees
fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments
Saturday, April 22
Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship
Round 3
Dorchester Golf Course
576 Westchester Dr.
Complementary for first-, second-round players
fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments
Sunday, April 23
Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship
Round 4
Heatherhurst Brae Golf Course
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Complementary for first-, second-round players
fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments
Thursday, April 27
Little Texas Band
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
Paid event
931-484-6133
Friday, April 28
Blazin’ Phoenix
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Saturday, April 29
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Sunday, April 30
The Booth Brothers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Friday, May 5
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
The Cumberland Outlaws
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Monday, May 8
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, May 9
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Saturday, May 13
A Mother & Son Date Night
The Old Gray at Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Stars & Stripes Color Run 5k
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
8-11 a.m.
$15-$35
931-484-6431
Sunday, May 14
The Agee Family
Bible Connection Ministries
4034 Peavine Rd.
10 a.m.
931-287-0163
Friday, May 19
Power of Love Tribute
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
Sunday, May 21
The Family Sowell
Bible Baptist Church
1335 US-70
6 p.m.
931-707-5514
Thursday, May 25
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, June 2
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Monday, June 12
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, June 13
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, July 7
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7:30-9 p.m.
Free
Monday, July 10
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, July 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, July 28
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Sunday, July 30
The Whisnants
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Friday, Aug. 4
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Tuesday, Aug. 8
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Monday, Aug. 14
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Fall Gardener’s Festival
Plateau AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.
931-484-0034
Friday, Sep. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sep. 2
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Monday, Sep. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Sep. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Oct. 6
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6-7:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Oct. 9
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Oct. 10
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Sunday, Oct. 29
The Kramers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Friday, Nov. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Nov. 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Nov. 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Dec. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Dec. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
