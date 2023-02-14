N2104P31007H.jpg

The Palace Theatre, at 72 S. Main St., will host a viewing of the 1996 movie “Twister,” starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Admission is $5.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Fabulous Finishing

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

1-3 p.m.

$30

931-707-1255

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

24 Office Dr.

4:30 or 6 p.m.

$27.95-$55.95

931-484-7186

 

Beginner & Beyond 

Quilting Class

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2659 Cook Rd.

10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m.

$40 for 4 days, $20 per

931-335-0621

Janetavernier435@gmail.com

 

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Jukebox Dan

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Reading the Classics 

in Crossville

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1:30-3 p.m.

Cost of book is $13

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Bearwaller Gap Trail

Carthage, TN

8 a.m.

Gas fee is $6

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Walking Wednesdays

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.

423-215-7331

simplepathstofaith@gmail.com

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Beginner & Beyond

Quilting Class

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2659 Cook Rd.

10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m.

$40 for 4 days, $20 per

931-335-0621

Janetavernier435@gmail.com

 

Thursday, Feb. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Foxfire Newgrass

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

5-7 p.m.

$14

931-484-3722

 

Home School 

Children’s Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

“Winter Chickadee” 

Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, plus additional $10 fee

931-787-5838

 

 

Children’s Community 

Chorus Meeting

Crossville First 

United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Beginner & Beyond 

Quilting Class

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2659 Cook Rd.

10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m.

$40 for 4 days, $20 per

931-335-0621

Janetavernier435@gmail.com

 

Woodmenlife Fraternity Chapter 900 meeting

Shoney’s

4148 Hwy. 127 N

6 p.m.

615-200-6268

Friday, Feb. 17

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Mixed Media 

Altered Book Gathering

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Saturday, Feb. 18

A Tale of Two LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

 

Alcohol Ink 

Switch Cover Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

$25

931-787-5838

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Bald River Falls Trail

Tellico Plains, TN

8 a.m.

Gas fee is $8

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Rigid Heddle Basics

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$45

931-707-1255

 

Quartet/Table Loom Basics

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

2-4:30 p.m.

$45

931-707-1255

 

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$60

931-484-5838

 

Sunday, Feb. 19

Florida Citrus Sale

Tractor Supply Co.

135 Highland Square

Noon-1 p.m.

772-532-4817

 

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Monthly Member Meeting

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

3-to-2 Any Gauge Sweater

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

10:30 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

TCAT Allied Health 

Open House

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-484-7502

 

Living Trust Workshop

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free

865-415-2068

TNLivingTrust.com

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

Free

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, March 4

Emigration, Immigration and Migration seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Weed Wrangle 2023

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

931-250-1981

 

Women in Music LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Tuesday, March 7

Baby Surprise

The Yarn Patch 

68 N. Main St.

1-2:30 p.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Smorgasbord: 

Watercolor Daisies

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25-$30

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Jewelry Butterfly 

Shadow Box

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, with additional 

$10 material fee

931-484-5838

 

Thursday, March 9

Cumberland County 

Community Band Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m.

Free

www.cccband.net

Children’s Community 

Chorus Meeting

Crossville First 

United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Friday, March 10

Beaded Necklace 

with Pendant

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$35

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Saturday, March 11

New Colossus Academy 

Swinging for STEM 

golf tournament

Stonehenge Golf Course

222 Fairfield Blvd.

9 a.m. shotgun start

$80/player or $230/team

cwade@newcolossus

academy.org

931-456-4430

 

Queries: How To Get 

Information From 

Afar seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Intro to Pick-Up Patterns 

on the Rigid Heddle

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

9:30-11:30 a.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Dotty Cowl

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

12:30-2 p.m.

$30

931-707-1255

 

Mother Legacy LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Say Yes to the Prom Dress

Cumberland Fellowship Church

1640 West Ave.

10 a.m.

Free

931-707-1883

 

Monday, March 13

Veteran & Military 

Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

Tuesday, March 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Paint Along with Sam

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$30-$35

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Wednesday, March 15

Ripples Chain Maille Bracelet

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$60-$65

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Perpetual Botanical

Journaling

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$35-$40

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Thursday, March 16

Children’s Community 

Chorus Meeting

Crossville First 

United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Pinecone Bouquet Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

$20

931-484-5838

 

 

 

Home School 

Children’s Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, March 18

Off The Computer, 

What Other Resources 

Are Available seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

AC/Dio

The Dog House

712 Pomona Rd.

7 p.m.

931-484-9941

 

Two-At-A-Time Socks

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

9-11 a.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Spring Hike

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

$0-$20

Donations are optional

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Taylor Rae LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Tuesday, March 21

Baby Surprise

The Yarn Patch 

68 N. Main St.

1-2:30 p.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

Monthly Members Meeting

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Artists Peer Review

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free for members, $10 for guests

931-707-7249

 

Painting Barns

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, March 22

Roots & Wings

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, March 23

Children’s Community Chorus Meeting

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Painting Barns

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

Mixed Media: Altered Tins

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$40-$45

931-707-7249

 

Friday, March 24

Card Making Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

1-3 p.m.

$22

931-484-5838

 

Saturday, March 25

Wire-Wrapped Ring Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$20

931-484-5838

 

Prom Dress Pay It Forward

Simple Life Church of the Cumberlands

25 Maple Grove Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

931-287-2003

 

Trash & Treasure Sale

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

931-484-3722

 

Sunday, March 26

Roots & Wings

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3 p.m.

Free

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Tuesday, March 28

Painting Barns

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, March 30

Children’s Community Chorus Meeting

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3:45-4:45 p.m.

$20 registration per child

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Painting Barns

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

Friday, March 31

“Winter Homestead” Oil Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50, plus $10 material fee

931-484-5838

 

Saturday, April 1

Countywide Music Programs golf tournament

Heatherhurst Brae Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Loop

9 a.m. shotgun start

$100/player, $400/team

931-707-2158

 

Two-At-A-Time Socks

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

9-11 a.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Easter Egg Yarn

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

1-3 p.m.

$50

931-707-1255

 

Mixtape 80s Tribute Band

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

FitFest

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Lauren Mascitti LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Sunday, April 2

Roots & Wings

Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

3 p.m.

Free

305-393-2278

plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com

 

Thursday, April 6

Memory Road

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

5-7 p.m.

$14

931-484-3722

 

Friday, April 7

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8:00 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, April 8

Fairfield Glade Alternate Shot Golf tournament

Heatherhurst Crag Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m. shotgun start

$110/team

fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments

 

A Gospel Evening

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

6 p.m.

$10-$15

931-484-6133

 

Monday, April 10

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, April 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Wednesday, April 12

Spike’s Golf Event

Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain

407 Wild Plum Ln.

7:30 a.m.

$110 per person, $440 per team

931-707-1640

 

Saturday, April 15

Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship

Round 1

Druid Hills Golf Course

435 Lakeview Dr.

$70 plus golf fees 

fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments

 

Sunday, April 16

Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship

Round 2

Heatherhurst Crag Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Dr.

$70 plus golf fees 

fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments

 

Saturday, April 22

Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship

Round 3

Dorchester Golf Course

576 Westchester Dr.

Complementary for first-, second-round players 

fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments

 

Sunday, April 23

Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship

Round 4

Heatherhurst Brae Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Complementary for first-, second-round players 

fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments

 

Thursday, April 27

Little Texas Band

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

Paid event

931-484-6133

 

Friday, April 28

Blazin’ Phoenix

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Saturday, April 29

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Sunday, April 30

The Booth Brothers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Friday, May 5

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Monday, May 8

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, May 9

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Saturday, May 13

A Mother & Son Date Night

The Old Gray at Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

6-8 p.m.

 

Stars & Stripes Color Run 5k

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

8-11 a.m.

$15-$35

931-484-6431

 

Sunday, May 14

The Agee Family

Bible Connection Ministries

4034 Peavine Rd.

10 a.m.

931-287-0163

 

Friday, May 19

Power of Love Tribute

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

 

Sunday, May 21

The Family Sowell

Bible Baptist Church

1335 US-70

6 p.m.

931-707-5514

 

Thursday, May 25

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Friday, June 2

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Monday, June 12

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, June 13

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, July 7

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7:30-9 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, July 10

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, July 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, July 28

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Sunday, July 30

The Whisnants

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Friday, Aug. 4

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Tuesday, Aug. 8

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Monday, Aug. 14

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardener’s Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

Friday, Sep. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Sep. 2

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Monday, Sep. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sep. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

