Mark your calendar for free live music this week. The Jason Lee McKinney Band plays at the Waterside Pavilion in Lake Tansi Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Blue Mother Tupelo will be at The Amp in downtown Crossville as part of the Downtown Crossville Inc. Thursdays at the Amp music series starting at 6:30 p.m. Top Tier will play The Grove in Fairfield Glade June 20 as part of the Mirror Lake Blast music series starting at 5:45 p.m.