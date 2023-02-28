Explore Cumberland Mountain State Park this spring. There are several hiking opportunities offered at the park just south of Crossville. Ranger Kacey King will lead a spring hike March 18 at 12:30 p.m. The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association will hold a group hike March 11, with 3 or 8-mile hikes and March 19 on the Overnight Trail, with options for a 4- or 8-mile hike.