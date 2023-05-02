Wednesday, May 3
Plateau Chapter Hike
Lookout Tower and Bird Mountain
Frozen Head State Park
Wartburg, TN
5 or 7-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
Carpool, $5
931-335-9360 or
Thursday, May 4
Snakes
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Stephen Wilson Jr. LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$25
931-707-0440
Friday, May 5
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
The Cumberland Outlaws
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Cinco de Mayo
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
11 a.m.
931-337-0119
Bible Journaling
FACS
Landers Crossroads, Suite 122
1-3 p.m.
$5
(931) 210-5599
Saturday, May 6
Spring Plant Sale
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Run for Cover
Concert
Fairfield Glade Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Free
Matt Rogers
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-9 p.m.
931-202-2989
Write Away - Author Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Derby Party
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
Noon
931-337-0119
Plateau Chapter Hike
Middle Creek, Needle Arch & Slave Falls
Big South Fork
Jamestown, TN
4 or 8-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
931-200-7436
Plateau Chapter Hike
Charit Creek Lodge Overnight
Big South Fork
Jamestown, TN
Extend the May 6 chapter hike with a stay at Charit Creek backcountry lodge. Sunday hikes, to be determined.
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
931-200-7436
Sunday, May 7
Plateau Chapter Hike
Seven Bridges Trail
Fairfield Glade, TN
10 a.m.
Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
Monday, May 8
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
“Waterfall” Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$35, plus $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Herbs
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-2 p.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Tuesday, May 9
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Introduction to Digital
Photography
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-3:30 p.m.
$140-$160
931-707-7249
Wednesday, May 10
32nd Hospice of Cumberland County Benefit Golf
Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
$80 per player
Field limited to 36 foursomes
1 p.m. shotgun start
Register by April 30:
Hospice of Cumberland County
30 E. Adams St.
Crossville, TN 38555
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Hebbertsburg Section
Crab Orchard, TN
5-mile, moderate hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
Or, meet St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
7:45 a.m.
Carpool $2
931-267-2243 or
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, May 11
Did Someone Say Bears?!
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-1 p.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Plateau Chapter Spring Picnic
Meadow Park Lake
1437 City Lake Rd.
5 p.m.
Bring side dish or dessert to share
931-335-9360
Friday, May 12
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Pebeo Wired Pendant Class #1
FACS
Landers Crossroads, Suite 122
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
$15
(931) 210-5599
Saturday, May 13
A Mother & Son Date Night
The Old Gray at Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Saving Ryan Cornhole
Tournament
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
4 p.m.
931-337-0119
Steevie Steeves LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Stars & Stripes Color Run 5k
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
8-11 a.m.
$15-$35
931-484-6431
Mothers’ Day Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
931-879-8980
Sunday, May 14
The Agee Family
Bible Connection Ministries
4034 Peavine Rd.
10 a.m.
931-287-0163
Eric Gales
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
$25-$45
931-484-6133
Plateau Chapter Hike
Soldiers Beach
Meadow Park Lake
1437 City Lake Rd.
10 a.m.
Tuesday, May 16
Open Mic Night
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
6 p.m.
Free
931-484-6133
Wednesday, May 17
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Devil’s Breakfast Table
Hebbertsburg, TN
4 or 8-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
7:45 a.m.
Carpool $2
931-267-22443 or
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Creative Card Making
FACS
Landers Crossroads, Suite 122
1-3 p.m.
$5
(931) 210-5599
Thursday, May 18
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, May 19
Power of Love Tribute
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, May 20
Strawbale Gardening and Composting
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Southern Sunrise
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
6-9 p.m.
$25
931-742-0299
World Bee Day -
“The Pollinators”
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
Free
931-484-6133
Sunday, May 21
The Family Sowell
Bible Baptist Church
1335 US-70
6 p.m.
931-707-5514
Plateau Chapter Hike
Central Spine
Fairfield Glade
10 a.m.
3711 Wilshire Heights Dr.
Monday, May 22
“Helmsweave” Chain Maile Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$55
931-787-5838
Wednesday, May 24
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail — Hebbertsburg Section
4-mile hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
or meet 7:45 a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
Carpool, $2
Text 763-742-2934
Thursday, May 25
Cumberland County
Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, May 26
Pebeo Wired Pendant Class #2
FACS
Landers Crossroads, Suite 122
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$15
(931) 210-5599
Saturday, May 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
HalintheMountains LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Sunday, May 28
Plateau Chapter Hike
Daddy’s Creek Overlook
Crab Orchard, TN
10 a.m.
Hebbertsburg Rd.
Monday, May 29
Melissa Ellis Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Wednesday, May 31
Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Black Mountain
Grassy Cove
7 or 4.5-mile hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool, $2
Text 717-571-4120
Thursday, June 1
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Plateau Chapter Hike
Stonehenge Trail
Fairfield Glade
3.1-mile hike
Heatherhurst Golf Course
Parking Lot
421 Stonehenge Dr.
5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 2
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, June 3
The Cumberland Outlaws
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Delnora LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Wine on the Plateau
The Square in Fairfield Glade
105 Stonehenge Dr.
2-4 p.m.
Write Away - Author Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Monday, June 5
Foxfire Newgrass
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Thursday, June 8
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, June 9
Annual United Fund Variety Show
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Saturday, June 10
Tennessee Smart Yards
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Rock Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Children must be accompanied by adult
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, June 12
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
California Dreamin’
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, June 13
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Obed River Aquatic Survey
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Thursday, June 15
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, June 16
Country Hoedown Under the Stars
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
6-9 p.m.
$40
931-742-0299
Saturday, June 17
Backyard Birding for Beginners
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, June 19
Trent James Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Thursday, June 22
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, June 23
Matt Rogers
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, June 24
Daylily Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Forever Abbey Road
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
The Heels LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Monday, June 26
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Thursday, June 29
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Saturday, July 1
The Young Fables LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Authentic Unlimited
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Monday, July 3
Carrie Hassler
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Thursday, July 6
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 7
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7:30-9 p.m.
Free
Monday, July 10
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Top Tier Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Thursday, July 13
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 14
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Saturday, July 15
Pollinator Walk & Talk
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
9-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-5442
Domine, A Pink Floyd Tribute
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
Monday, July 17
Native Plants and Erosion Control
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Soulfissh
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Thursday, July 20
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Monday, July 24
Double Shotz
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 25
Leigh Nash LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$23
931-707-0440
Thursday, July 27
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 28
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, July 29
Seed Saving and Seed Swap
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, July 30
The Whisnants
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Monday, July 31
Second Wind Knox
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Butterflies and Caterpillars
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Thursday, Aug. 3
Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 4
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Aug. 5
Fall Vegetable Gardening
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Aug. 7
Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Mt. LeConte Jug Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 8
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Thursday, Aug. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Saturday, Aug. 12
17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament
Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
9 a.m. check in.
$30
kelleywood@citlink.net or 931-261-44446
Monday, Aug. 14
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Jake Hoot
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Thursday, Aug. 17
Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Monday, Aug. 21
Run for Cover
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Thursday, Aug. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, August 25
An Evening w/ Gene Watson
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$43-$53
931-484-6133
Monday, Aug. 28
Carrie Hassler
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Fall Gardener’s Festival
Plateau AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.
931-484-0034
Thursday, Aug. 31
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Sep. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sep. 2
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Monday, Sep. 4
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Saturday, Sep. 9
Herb Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Monday, Sep. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Sep. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Sep. 15
16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn
931-484-4565
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Monday, Sep. 18
Invasive Plants on the Plateau
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Thursday, Sep. 28
Tree Identification
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11:30 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Saturday, Sep. 30
Cloth Pumpkins Class
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
$12
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 6
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6-7:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Oct. 7
Houseplants
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Oct. 9
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Oct. 10
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Saturday, Oct. 14
So, You Want a Greenhouse?
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Pumpkin Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
Children must be accompanied by adult
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, Oct. 29
The Kramers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Friday, Nov. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Nov. 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Nov. 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Dec. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Dec. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
