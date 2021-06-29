IMG_0514.jpg

Hometown girl Melissa Ellis delighted the audience at Thursdays at the Amp June 17. The summer music series continues this week with Blue Mother Tupelo. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy summer under the stars.

Tuesday, June 29

Ruth & Wayne Lucas

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Jason Lee McKinney Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m., Free

931-788-6282

 

Wednesday, June 30

Shootout with the Pros

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Watson Branch

Big South Fork

Kentucky

Hikers leave from Crossville Cracker Barrel

7:30 a.m., Carpool $7

Text 931-267-2243

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 12-14

$10 per class; $25 for a 

three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Art & Beyond

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$30

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and 

Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, July 1

Mr. Smith Goes to 

Washington [NR]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Blue Mother Tupelo

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m., Free

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12, Free

Pre-register

931-707-7249

 

Friday, July 2

Godspell [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Aug. 22

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Troy Underwood Live “In the House”

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m., $10

RSVP — GrinderHouse Coffee Facebook event page

 

Fun Friday Art Reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, July 3

Fairfield Glade Fire 

Department 

Pancake Breakfast

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

6-11 a.m.

$8/adults, $3/ages 9 and younger

931-200-2193

 

Hebbertsburg Dinner and Dance

Hebbertsburg Community Center

82 Antioch Rd.

4-7 p.m.

931-707-7837

 

Pro-Troop Rally

Cumberland County 

Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

9 a.m.

 

DAR Children’s Parade

Main St.

Line up at Palace Theatre at 10 a.m.

Only non-motorized or battery-powered vehicles permitted

 

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

Jumanji: The Next Level

8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Fairfield Glade Crafters

Craft Show

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, July 4

City of Crossville Fireworks Display

Centennial Park

Kids activities 2-6 p.m.

Music begins 5 p.m.

Fireworks 9 p.m.

 

Lake Tansi Exchange Club Barbecue

Thunderbird Recreation Center

11 a.m.-2 p.m. or until sold out

$12

 

Monday, July 5

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m., Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, July 6

Caleb and Leann

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m., Free

931-788-6282

 

Smorgasbord Watercolor Sunflower

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$20

931-707-7249

 

Cumberland County 

Community Band Rehearsal

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

6 p.m. 

315-559-1740 or 

email board@cccband.net

 

Wednesday, July 7

Pickett State Park Hike

6.6-mile or 4-mile

Carpool from Cracker Barrel at 7:30 a.m., $6

931-267-2243 or 

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, July 8

The Hoppers

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

Tickets start at $39

931-484-6133

 

The Humanaires

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m., Free

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12, Free

Pre-register

931-707-7249

 

Mandala Rock

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

1-4 p.m., $30

931-787-5838

 

Machine and Free Motion Quilting

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$25

931-787-5838

Friday, July 9

Jacob Johnson, guitar virtuoso

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

Tickets TBA

931-484-6133

 

Fairfield Glade Ladies 

Invitational

The Crag and 

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

$160/person

ladiesinvitational.blogspot.com

931-250-7545

 

Beginning Acrylic Pour

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$40 members, $45 guests

931-707-7249

 

Reaching Clients Online

Grow with Goodle webinar

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

1 p.m., Free

931-456-4910

 

Saturday, July 10

The Great Dictator [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

 

John Majors Practice Round

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

11 a.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Watercolor Doodles

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-3 p.m., $20

931-707-7249

 

Greenway Walk

Woodlawn Loop and Obed River Trails

Wyatt Ct. off Woodlawn Rd.

3-mile hike

9 a.m.

410-707-6107

 

Sunday, July 11

John Majors Practice Round

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

9 a.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Monday, July 12

Little Russell Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m., Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, July 13

The Blues Machine

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m., Free

931-788-6282

 

Open Mic Night

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Experimental Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-8 p.m.

$90 members, $105 guests

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, July 14

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m., Ages 5-7

$10 per class; $25 for a 

three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and 

Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Big South Fork Hike

Burnt Mill Bridge

5-mile or 5.5-mile hike

Carpool from Crossville Outlet Center

7:30 a.m., $6

931-267-2243 or 

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

Thursday, July 15

Chain Maille Summertime Bracelet

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$6 members, $65 guests

931-707-7249

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12, Free

Pre-register

931-707-7249

 

Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m., Free

 

Friday, July 16

Art Guild Golf 

Fundraiser and Auction

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

7:30 a.m. shotgun start

$95/person

artguildfairfieldglade.net

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

931-456-5601

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Grow With Google

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

1-2 p.m., Free

931-456-4910

 

Saturday, July 17

Forrest Gump [PG-13]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Stone Memorial High School 

Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Greenway Walk

Woodlawn Trail

Wyatt Ct. off Woodlawn Rd.

1.5-mile hike

9 a.m.

931-267-7668

 

Sparta History Tour

Carpool from Tractor Supply

9 a.m., $5

RSVP titan44@charter.ent by July 15

 

Monday, July 19

FoxFire NewGrass Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m., Free

931-484-3722

Tuesday, July 20

Collagraphy

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

Three-class series continues July 21 & 22

$90 members, $105 guests

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, July 21

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 8-11

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and 

Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Head of Sequatchie Hike

6-mile or 3.5-mile hikes

Carpool from Central Baptist Church

7:30 a.m., $3

931-267-2243 or email

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, July 22

Comic Henry Cho

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

Tickets TBA

931-484-6133

 

The Fumblebuckers

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m., Free

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12, Free

Pre-register

931-707-7249

 

Friday, July 23

Always … Patsy Cline [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through 

Sept. 2

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-8 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Watercolor 101: Blue Daisies

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$30 members, $35 guests

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, July 24

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Waterfest

Meadow Park Lake

 

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County 

Republican Party Annual Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

1 p.m. Shotgun Start

Fish fry follows at 5:30 p.m.

Call 931-456-9455

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Tansi Home Show

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Anti-Vaping Game Night

Chuckles

286 Chuckles Pkwy.

6-9 p.m.

Kids 11-14 admitted free, $11.95 for others

 

Greenway Walk

Maryetta Trail

1.7-mile

Trailhead off Sparta Hwy. by Crossville Water Treatment plant

9 a.m.

410-707-6107

 

Monday, July 26

Soul Fissh

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m., Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, July 27

Kinfolk

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m., Free

931-788-6282

 

Wednesday, July 28

Shootout with the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 12-14

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and 

Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Pickett State Park Hike

5-mile hike

Carpool from Cracker Barrel

7:30 a.m., $5

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, July 29

Justin Cecil

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m., Free

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12, Free

Pre-register

931-707-7249

 

Friday, July 30

Sting Ray Anthony with 

Jukebox Revue

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$20

931-484-6133

 

 

Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

10 a.m.

$20/adults, free/12 and younger

931-210-6607

 

Saturday, July 31

Brown Elementary School 

Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

9 a.m.

$20/adults, free/12 and younger

931-210-6607

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Big South Fork Hike

9-mile or 3.6-mile hikes

Carpool from Cracker Barrel

7:30 a.m., $7

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Monday, Aug. 2

Melissa Ellis

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Melissa Ellis

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m., Free

931-788-6282

 

Friday, Aug. 6

Margarita Open

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

3 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Saturday, Aug. 7

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

Playing with Fire

8 p.m.

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Monday, Aug. 9

The Jay Eric Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m., Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Olds 88

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 5-7

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and 

Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video