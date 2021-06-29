Tuesday, June 29
Ruth & Wayne Lucas
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
Free
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Jason Lee McKinney Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m., Free
931-788-6282
Wednesday, June 30
Shootout with the Pros
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Watson Branch
Big South Fork
Kentucky
Hikers leave from Crossville Cracker Barrel
7:30 a.m., Carpool $7
Text 931-267-2243
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 12-14
$10 per class; $25 for a
three-class series
931-210-5599
Art & Beyond
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$30
931-210-5599
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Stonehenge Dr. and
Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, July 1
Mr. Smith Goes to
Washington [NR]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $5
Limited to 100
931-484-6133
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m.
Free
Blue Mother Tupelo
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m., Free
Children’s Summer Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12, Free
Pre-register
931-707-7249
Friday, July 2
Godspell [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Aug. 22
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Troy Underwood Live “In the House”
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m., $10
RSVP — GrinderHouse Coffee Facebook event page
Fun Friday Art Reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
931-707-7249
Saturday, July 3
Fairfield Glade Fire
Department
Pancake Breakfast
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
6-11 a.m.
$8/adults, $3/ages 9 and younger
931-200-2193
Hebbertsburg Dinner and Dance
Hebbertsburg Community Center
82 Antioch Rd.
4-7 p.m.
931-707-7837
Pro-Troop Rally
Cumberland County
Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
9 a.m.
DAR Children’s Parade
Main St.
Line up at Palace Theatre at 10 a.m.
Only non-motorized or battery-powered vehicles permitted
Movie Nights at the Grove
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
Jumanji: The Next Level
8 p.m.
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.-Noon
Fairfield Glade Crafters
Craft Show
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Sunday, July 4
City of Crossville Fireworks Display
Centennial Park
Kids activities 2-6 p.m.
Music begins 5 p.m.
Fireworks 9 p.m.
Lake Tansi Exchange Club Barbecue
Thunderbird Recreation Center
11 a.m.-2 p.m. or until sold out
$12
Monday, July 5
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m., Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, July 6
Caleb and Leann
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m., Free
931-788-6282
Smorgasbord Watercolor Sunflower
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$20
931-707-7249
Cumberland County
Community Band Rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
6 p.m.
315-559-1740 or
email board@cccband.net
Wednesday, July 7
Pickett State Park Hike
6.6-mile or 4-mile
Carpool from Cracker Barrel at 7:30 a.m., $6
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, July 8
The Hoppers
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
Tickets start at $39
931-484-6133
The Humanaires
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m., Free
Children’s Summer Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12, Free
Pre-register
931-707-7249
Mandala Rock
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
1-4 p.m., $30
931-787-5838
Machine and Free Motion Quilting
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$25
931-787-5838
Friday, July 9
Jacob Johnson, guitar virtuoso
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
Tickets TBA
931-484-6133
Fairfield Glade Ladies
Invitational
The Crag and
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
$160/person
ladiesinvitational.blogspot.com
931-250-7545
Beginning Acrylic Pour
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$40 members, $45 guests
931-707-7249
Reaching Clients Online
Grow with Goodle webinar
Cumberland Business
Incubator
1 p.m., Free
931-456-4910
Saturday, July 10
The Great Dictator [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $5
931-484-6133
John Majors Practice Round
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
11 a.m. tee times
931-788-3301
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.-Noon
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Watercolor Doodles
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-3 p.m., $20
931-707-7249
Greenway Walk
Woodlawn Loop and Obed River Trails
Wyatt Ct. off Woodlawn Rd.
3-mile hike
9 a.m.
410-707-6107
Sunday, July 11
John Majors Practice Round
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
9 a.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Monday, July 12
Little Russell Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m., Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, July 13
The Blues Machine
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m., Free
931-788-6282
Open Mic Night
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
Free
Experimental Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-8 p.m.
$90 members, $105 guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, July 14
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m., Ages 5-7
$10 per class; $25 for a
three-class series
931-210-5599
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Stonehenge Dr. and
Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Big South Fork Hike
Burnt Mill Bridge
5-mile or 5.5-mile hike
Carpool from Crossville Outlet Center
7:30 a.m., $6
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, July 15
Chain Maille Summertime Bracelet
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$6 members, $65 guests
931-707-7249
Children’s Summer Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12, Free
Pre-register
931-707-7249
Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m., Free
Friday, July 16
Art Guild Golf
Fundraiser and Auction
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
7:30 a.m. shotgun start
$95/person
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
931-456-5601
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain
General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Grow With Google
Cumberland Business
Incubator
1-2 p.m., Free
931-456-4910
Saturday, July 17
Forrest Gump [PG-13]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Stone Memorial High School
Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Cumberland County
Farmer’s Market
Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.-Noon
Greenway Walk
Woodlawn Trail
Wyatt Ct. off Woodlawn Rd.
1.5-mile hike
9 a.m.
931-267-7668
Sparta History Tour
Carpool from Tractor Supply
9 a.m., $5
RSVP titan44@charter.ent by July 15
Monday, July 19
FoxFire NewGrass Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m., Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, July 20
Collagraphy
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
Three-class series continues July 21 & 22
$90 members, $105 guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, July 21
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 8-11
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Stonehenge Dr. and
Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Head of Sequatchie Hike
6-mile or 3.5-mile hikes
Carpool from Central Baptist Church
7:30 a.m., $3
931-267-2243 or email
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, July 22
Comic Henry Cho
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
Tickets TBA
931-484-6133
The Fumblebuckers
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m., Free
Children’s Summer Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12, Free
Pre-register
931-707-7249
Friday, July 23
Always … Patsy Cline [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through
Sept. 2
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain
General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-8 p.m.
931-863-3880
Watercolor 101: Blue Daisies
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$30 members, $35 guests
931-707-7249
Saturday, July 24
Crossville Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Waterfest
Meadow Park Lake
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Cumberland County
Republican Party Annual Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
1 p.m. Shotgun Start
Fish fry follows at 5:30 p.m.
Call 931-456-9455
Cumberland County
Farmer’s Market
Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.-Noon
Tansi Home Show
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Anti-Vaping Game Night
Chuckles
286 Chuckles Pkwy.
6-9 p.m.
Kids 11-14 admitted free, $11.95 for others
Greenway Walk
Maryetta Trail
1.7-mile
Trailhead off Sparta Hwy. by Crossville Water Treatment plant
9 a.m.
410-707-6107
Monday, July 26
Soul Fissh
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m., Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, July 27
Kinfolk
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m., Free
931-788-6282
Wednesday, July 28
Shootout with the Pros
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 12-14
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Stonehenge Dr. and
Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Pickett State Park Hike
5-mile hike
Carpool from Cracker Barrel
7:30 a.m., $5
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, July 29
Justin Cecil
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m., Free
Children’s Summer Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12, Free
Pre-register
931-707-7249
Friday, July 30
Sting Ray Anthony with
Jukebox Revue
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$20
931-484-6133
Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
10 a.m.
$20/adults, free/12 and younger
931-210-6607
Saturday, July 31
Brown Elementary School
Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Rocky Top Diesel Shootout 8
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
9 a.m.
$20/adults, free/12 and younger
931-210-6607
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.-Noon
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Big South Fork Hike
9-mile or 3.6-mile hikes
Carpool from Cracker Barrel
7:30 a.m., $7
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Monday, Aug. 2
Melissa Ellis
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Melissa Ellis
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m., Free
931-788-6282
Friday, Aug. 6
Margarita Open
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
3 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Saturday, Aug. 7
Movie Nights at the Grove
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
Playing with Fire
8 p.m.
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.-Noon
Monday, Aug. 9
The Jay Eric Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m., Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Olds 88
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Children’s Art Camp
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr., Suit 122
2-3 p.m.
Ages 5-7
$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series
931-210-5599
Cumberland County Farmer’s Market
Stonehenge Dr. and
Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
