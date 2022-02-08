IMG_8095.JPG

Reanna Corson and Summer Burling play a spirited game of Uno during January’s Family Game Night at Art Circle Public Library. Board and card games are among the offerings at the event that draws in people of all ages. It’s among the many programs offered at the library. The next family game night is set Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m. at the Art Circle Public Library. Call 931-484-6790 or visit the library at 3 East St., Crossville, to find out more.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

CCHS vs. DeKalb County High School

Varsity basketball

DeKalb County High School

1130 W. Broad St.

Smithville, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Knox Webb

Varsity basketball

Webb School of Knoxville

9800 Webb School Lane

Knoxville, TN

Time TBA

 

Let’s Paint Some Snow

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

Classes held Feb. 8, 15 & 22

$105/members, $120/guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Felted Heart

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

10:30-11:30 a.m., $25

theyarnpatch.com

 

Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show

Planning session

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Kid Bits Preschool 

Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

Limited Registration

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, Feb. 9

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Leatherwood Loop, Sunset Overlook

and East Rim Overlook

Jamestown, TN

3 mile moderate or 7 mile moderate

Leave 8 a.m., Carpool $7

Crossville Cracker Barrel

32 Executive Dr.

931-267-2243 or 

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Art and Beyond

FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

931-210-559

www.facstn.com

 

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Jerry Burns Seminar

Crossville MMA

577 Old Lantana Rd.

5 p.m.

Ewe Can Knit

Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Live Ashes: From Auschwitz to Communism to the 

Slums of Brooklyn

Geoffrey Bar-Lev

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Thursday, Feb. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

TTA Plateau Chapter 

Meeting

First United Methodist Church

Annex Building

69 Neecham St.

6 p.m.

931-202-2338 or

huxianlj@gmail.com

 

Sewing with Jane

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-Noon

Please bring a sewing machine with manual and free motion quilting or darning foot

Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or

janetavernier435@gmail.com

 

Home School Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Basket Weaving

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

 

Medic Blood Drive

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

tndonor.org

 

Skate Escape

Skate City

204 Woodmere Mall

5-8 p.m.

Avalon Center will be bringing awareness to teen dating violence. Games and prizes. All ages welcome. $6 admission includes skates.

 

Friday, Feb. 11

CCHS vs. White County 

High School

Varsity basketball

White County High School

267 Allen Dr.

Sparta, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Livingston 

Academy

Varsity basketball

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Heart Felt Gift Card

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$25

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Jazz Night

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Feb. 12

Tennessee Songwriters Week

Qualifying Round

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

7 p.m., $10

 

Valentine’s Day Gifts from the Heart

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Event Room

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Browse unique gift ideas from local vendors.

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Head of Sequatchie to Brady Mountain

Crossville, TN

3 miles moderate or 

9 mile strenuous

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $3

931-267-2243 or 

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Love Letters

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $10

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Highway Natives

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Foraging for Edible and Medicinal Plants

382 Ford Lane

1-3 p.m.

Hosted by Edible Wild Plants and Primitive Living Skills of Grassy Cove

 

Valentine Late Night Skate

Skate City

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Admission $12, includes skates

 

A Songwriters Circle

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Monday, Feb. 14

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Members meeting

Crossville Outlet Center

Event Room

228 Interstate Dr.

4 p.m.

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

11 a.m. intermediate

Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234

 

Family Games Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

Members Meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

Orientation for new members follows at 11 a.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Artist Peer Review and Discussion

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5/members, $20/guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Local Candidate Forum

Cumberland County 

Republican Party

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Feb. 16

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Greeter Falls, Ranger Falls & Stone Door

Beersheba Springs, TN

1.1 miles easy or 8 miles moderate/strenuous

Leave 8 a.m. from

Tractor Supply

135 Highland Square

Carpool $7

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Chain Maille Jewelry

Irish Twist Bracelet

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$70/members, $75/guests

Materials included

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Art and Beyond

FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

931-210-559

www.facstn.com

 

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Ewe Can Knit

Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

All Occasion Greeting Card Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Please RSVP

931-484-6790

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Thursday, Feb. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Sewing with Jane

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-Noon

Please bring a sewing machine with manual and free motion quilting or darning foot

Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or

janetavernier435@gmail.com

 

Welcome to Medicare Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.

Pease RSVP

931-484-6790

 

Friday, Feb. 18

Building in Color Blanket

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Five sessions set Feb. 18, March 18, April 15, May 20 & June 17

$50

theyarnpatch.com

 

Mike Tossing

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Doug Stone

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$25-$45

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

 

Friday, Feb. 19

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Chocolate Sucker Making Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

$30

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Monday, Feb. 21

Art Circle Public Library

Closed

President’s Day

 

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Upper Cumberland 

Women’s Club

Luncheon

Forte’s Restaurant

27 E. Fourth St.

Noon-1:15 p.m.

Donations of diapers collected for the Stephens Center

 

 

Wednesday, Feb. 23

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Lost Cove East, West & North

Sewanee, TN

2 miles, moderate

4 miles difficult

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $7

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Art and Beyond

FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

931-210-559

www.facstn.com

 

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Mandala Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

Noon-3 p.m.

$30

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Ewe Can Knit

Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Thursday, Feb. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Sewing with Jane

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-Noon

Please bring a sewing machine with manual and free motion quilting or darning foot

Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or

janetavernier435@gmail.com

 

Cumberland County 

Beekeepers Association

Meeting

69 Neecham St.

7 p.m.

 

Friday, Feb. 25

Carrie Hassler

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$12

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

CageJitz 03

Crossville MMA

577 Old Lantana Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Feb. 26

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Rock Creek Loop

Big South Fork

Oneida, TN

7 mile moderate

Leave 8 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

Carpool $7

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Father-Daughter Dance

Cumberland Fellowship

1640 West Ave.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

$20 per ticket

Tickets available at First Bank, SmartBank and the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce

931-287-9355

 

Medic Blood Drive

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Ground ’N The Round

with Jamie Adamson

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8:30 p.m.

$12-$22

 

Monday, Feb. 28

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

11 a.m. intermediate

Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234

 

 

Wednesday, March 2

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Thursday, March 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, March 5

Sunshine Open Classroom

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Bring your unfinished projects to work on

Register by calling 931-456-4910

or 931-707-2798

$15

 

Weed Wrangle 2022

Obed River Park

Hwy. 70 N.

9 a.m.

 

The Young Fables

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Say yes to the Prom Dress

Cumberland Fellowship

1640 West Ave.

Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry

10 a.m.

 

Monday, March 7

Say yes to the Prom Dress

Cumberland Fellowship

1640 West Ave.

Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry

3-6 p.m.

 

Tuesday, March 8

Say yes to the Prom Dress

Cumberland Fellowship

1640 West Ave.

Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry

3-6 p.m.

 

Wednesday, March 9

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Thursday, March 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wire-Wrapped Ring

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

1-3 p.m.

$25

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Saturday, March 12

Ground ’N The Round with 

Jamie Adamson

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Tuesday, March 15

Darryl Worley

The Palace

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$25-$45

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Wednesday, March 16

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Thursday, March 17

Cumberland County Community Band

Spring Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Saturday, March 19

The Gone Show

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $10

Purchase tickets at

Fair Park Senior Center

1433 Livingston Rd.

or call 931-484-7416 or

931-248-2487

 

Brother Maven

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

 

Tuesday, March 22

Lee Greenwood

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$49-$100

VIP tickets include reserved seating and a meet and greet

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Wednesday, March 23

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, March 26

Gene Watson

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Wednesday, March 30

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon, Free

 

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

April 2

Spring Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

www.gkshow.org

gkshow@charter.net

$5 admission

Children under 16 admitted free

 

Cumberland Thunder

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

April 3

Spring Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

www.gkshow.org

gkshow@charter.net

Free admission

 

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun 

3 p.m., Free

 

Saturday, April 9

Northern Lights

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

$60 and $15 materials fee

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show

Dinky2’s

154 Main St.

Crab Orchard

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Sunday, April 10

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

3 p.m., Free

 

Saturday, April 22

Spring Flower Lawn & Garden Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

ccmga.org

barron.consults@yahoo.com

 

Sunday, April 23

Spring Flower Lawn & Garden Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

ccmga.org

barron.consults@yahoo.com

 

Friday, April 29

From Ireland to Tennessee

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15 and up

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Spring Rock Climbing Workshop

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

7 p.m.

Three-day workshop continues through May 1

$60 for instruction and gear

 

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Saturday, May 21

Sylvia

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Friday, May 27

Wade Hayes

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

Tags

Trending Video