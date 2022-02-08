Tuesday, Feb. 8
CCHS vs. DeKalb County High School
Varsity basketball
DeKalb County High School
1130 W. Broad St.
Smithville, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Knox Webb
Varsity basketball
Webb School of Knoxville
9800 Webb School Lane
Knoxville, TN
Time TBA
Let’s Paint Some Snow
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
Classes held Feb. 8, 15 & 22
$105/members, $120/guests
931-707-7249
Felted Heart
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
10:30-11:30 a.m., $25
Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show
Planning session
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6 p.m.
Kid Bits Preschool
Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Limited Registration
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Feb. 9
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Leatherwood Loop, Sunset Overlook
and East Rim Overlook
Jamestown, TN
3 mile moderate or 7 mile moderate
Leave 8 a.m., Carpool $7
Crossville Cracker Barrel
32 Executive Dr.
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Art and Beyond
FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
931-210-559
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Jerry Burns Seminar
Crossville MMA
577 Old Lantana Rd.
5 p.m.
Ewe Can Knit
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Live Ashes: From Auschwitz to Communism to the
Slums of Brooklyn
Geoffrey Bar-Lev
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Thursday, Feb. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
TTA Plateau Chapter
Meeting
First United Methodist Church
Annex Building
69 Neecham St.
6 p.m.
931-202-2338 or
Sewing with Jane
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
9 a.m.-Noon
Please bring a sewing machine with manual and free motion quilting or darning foot
Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or
Home School Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Basket Weaving
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30
931-787-5838 or
Medic Blood Drive
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Skate Escape
Skate City
204 Woodmere Mall
5-8 p.m.
Avalon Center will be bringing awareness to teen dating violence. Games and prizes. All ages welcome. $6 admission includes skates.
Friday, Feb. 11
CCHS vs. White County
High School
Varsity basketball
White County High School
267 Allen Dr.
Sparta, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Livingston
Academy
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Heart Felt Gift Card
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$25
931-787-5838 or
Jazz Night
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Tennessee Songwriters Week
Qualifying Round
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103
7 p.m., $10
Valentine’s Day Gifts from the Heart
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Event Room
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Browse unique gift ideas from local vendors.
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Head of Sequatchie to Brady Mountain
Crossville, TN
3 miles moderate or
9 mile strenuous
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $3
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Love Letters
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., $10
931-484-6133 or
Highway Natives
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Foraging for Edible and Medicinal Plants
382 Ford Lane
1-3 p.m.
Hosted by Edible Wild Plants and Primitive Living Skills of Grassy Cove
Valentine Late Night Skate
Skate City
204 Woodmere Mall
6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Admission $12, includes skates
A Songwriters Circle
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Members meeting
Crossville Outlet Center
Event Room
228 Interstate Dr.
4 p.m.
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234
Family Games Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
Members Meeting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
Orientation for new members follows at 11 a.m.
931-707-7249
Artist Peer Review and Discussion
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5/members, $20/guests
931-707-7249
Local Candidate Forum
Cumberland County
Republican Party
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Greeter Falls, Ranger Falls & Stone Door
Beersheba Springs, TN
1.1 miles easy or 8 miles moderate/strenuous
Leave 8 a.m. from
Tractor Supply
135 Highland Square
Carpool $7
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Chain Maille Jewelry
Irish Twist Bracelet
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$70/members, $75/guests
Materials included
931-707-7249
Art and Beyond
FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
931-210-559
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Ewe Can Knit
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
All Occasion Greeting Card Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m. & 1 p.m.
Please RSVP
931-484-6790
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Sewing with Jane
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
9 a.m.-Noon
Please bring a sewing machine with manual and free motion quilting or darning foot
Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.
Pease RSVP
931-484-6790
Friday, Feb. 18
Building in Color Blanket
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Five sessions set Feb. 18, March 18, April 15, May 20 & June 17
$50
Mike Tossing
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
Doug Stone
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$25-$45
931-484-6133 or
Friday, Feb. 19
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$12-$22
Chocolate Sucker Making Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
$30
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-787-5838 or
Sunday, Feb. 20
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Monday, Feb. 21
Art Circle Public Library
Closed
President’s Day
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Upper Cumberland
Women’s Club
Luncheon
Forte’s Restaurant
27 E. Fourth St.
Noon-1:15 p.m.
Donations of diapers collected for the Stephens Center
Wednesday, Feb. 23
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Lost Cove East, West & North
Sewanee, TN
2 miles, moderate
4 miles difficult
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $7
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Art and Beyond
FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
931-210-559
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Mandala Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
Noon-3 p.m.
$30
931-787-5838 or
Ewe Can Knit
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Sewing with Jane
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
9 a.m.-Noon
Please bring a sewing machine with manual and free motion quilting or darning foot
Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or
Cumberland County
Beekeepers Association
Meeting
69 Neecham St.
7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Carrie Hassler
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$12
931-484-6133 or
CageJitz 03
Crossville MMA
577 Old Lantana Rd.
6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Rock Creek Loop
Big South Fork
Oneida, TN
7 mile moderate
Leave 8 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
Carpool $7
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Father-Daughter Dance
Cumberland Fellowship
1640 West Ave.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
$20 per ticket
Tickets available at First Bank, SmartBank and the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce
931-287-9355
Medic Blood Drive
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ground ’N The Round
with Jamie Adamson
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8:30 p.m.
$12-$22
Monday, Feb. 28
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234
Wednesday, March 2
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Saturday, March 5
Sunshine Open Classroom
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Bring your unfinished projects to work on
Register by calling 931-456-4910
or 931-707-2798
$15
Weed Wrangle 2022
Obed River Park
Hwy. 70 N.
9 a.m.
The Young Fables
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$12-$22
Say yes to the Prom Dress
Cumberland Fellowship
1640 West Ave.
Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry
10 a.m.
Monday, March 7
Say yes to the Prom Dress
Cumberland Fellowship
1640 West Ave.
Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry
3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8
Say yes to the Prom Dress
Cumberland Fellowship
1640 West Ave.
Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry
3-6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 9
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Wire-Wrapped Ring
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
1-3 p.m.
$25
931-787-5838 or
Saturday, March 12
Ground ’N The Round with
Jamie Adamson
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Tuesday, March 15
Darryl Worley
The Palace
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$25-$45
931-484-6133 or
Wednesday, March 16
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
Cumberland County Community Band
Spring Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Saturday, March 19
The Gone Show
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., $10
Purchase tickets at
Fair Park Senior Center
1433 Livingston Rd.
or call 931-484-7416 or
931-248-2487
Brother Maven
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Tuesday, March 22
Lee Greenwood
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$49-$100
VIP tickets include reserved seating and a meet and greet
931-484-6133 or
Wednesday, March 23
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
Gene Watson
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$49-$59
931-484-6133 or
Wednesday, March 30
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon, Free
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
April 2
Spring Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5 admission
Children under 16 admitted free
Cumberland Thunder
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
April 3
Spring Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free admission
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun
3 p.m., Free
Saturday, April 9
Northern Lights
Paint Like Bob Ross
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
$60 and $15 materials fee
931-787-5838 or
Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show
Dinky2’s
154 Main St.
Crab Orchard
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday, April 10
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
3 p.m., Free
Saturday, April 22
Spring Flower Lawn & Garden Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Sunday, April 23
Spring Flower Lawn & Garden Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Friday, April 29
From Ireland to Tennessee
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15 and up
931-484-6133 or
Spring Rock Climbing Workshop
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
7 p.m.
Three-day workshop continues through May 1
$60 for instruction and gear
Sunday, May 1
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Saturday, May 21
Sylvia
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133 or
Friday, May 27
Wade Hayes
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133 or
Thursday, June 23
Cumberland County Community Band
Summer Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
