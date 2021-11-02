Tuesday, Nov. 2
Elements of Art/
Principles of Design
Smorgasbord Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
154 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25/members, $30/guests
931-707-7249
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Lake Tansi Women’s Club
Hiawatha Community Center
103 Country Club Rd.
11 a.m.
541-425-0197
Wednesday, Nov. 3
12 Cards of Christmas
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$40
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: North Chickamauga Section
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Gas cost $6
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
9311-267-2243
Thursday, Nov. 4
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, Nov. 5
People’s Choice Art Show
Plateau Creative Arts Center
154 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m. Nov. 5 reception;
Nov. 5-Dec. 2 on display
931-707-7249
The Princess Bride [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-8:40 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Scrooge the Musical [G]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Dec. 18
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Fall Home Show
Crossville Shooting Sports Park
772 Albert Frye Rd.
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
$2 admission
TTA Plateau Chapter Fall Getaway
Meeman-Shelby State Park
Millington, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
Gast cost $15
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
931-267-2243
Saturday, Nov. 6
Veterans Parade
Starts at CCHS on Stanley St.
Ends at Main St. Church of Christ
10 a.m.
The Farmhands
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$24
931-484-6133
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Fall Home Show
Crossville Shooting Sports Park
772 Albert Frye Rd.
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
$2 admission
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Open Mic
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Paint Along with Sam
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$30 members/$35 guests
931-707-7249
Alcohol Ink Intermediate
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$30, materials fee $10
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Community Resource Fair
Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Virgin Falls
Leave 8 a.m.
Tractor Supply Parking Lot
Gas Cost $4
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
931-267-2243
Thursday, Nov. 11
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Community Band
Veterans Benefit Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Donations welcome
Home School Children’s
Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2 p.m.
9311-707-7249
TTA Plateau Chapter Meeting
First United
Methodist Church Annex
Neecham St.
6 p.m.
931-202-2338
Friday, Nov. 12
Jesse Black
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Jake Hoot
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103
7 p.m.
$25
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Tour Sam Warner Military Museum
Sewanee
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
931-484-9152
Saturday, Nov. 13
Confederate Railroad
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$46-$57
931-484-6133
Mistletoe Market
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
and Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Craft Day
Hiawatha Community Center
103 Country Club Rd.
Lake Tansi
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
RSVP: 931-210-8211
Ladies Only Handgun Familiarization Class
Crossville Police Department
115 Henry St.
9 a.m.
RSVP: 931-484-7231
Monday, Nov. 15
Cumberland Prevention Coalition
Monthly meeting
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
Building 1
910 Miller Ave.
Noon
931-210-0384
or lachelle@
cumberland preventioncoalition for reservations
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
Members Meeting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
Orientation
11 a.m.
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Art of Pastel Painting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-3 p.m.
$105 members/$115 guests
Two-session class
931-707-7249
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Big South Fork
Middle Creek to Slave Falls
Leave 8 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
Gas cost $6
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, Nov. 18
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Holiday Snow Bracelet
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65 members/$70 guests
931-707-7249
Christmas Truck
Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
4:30-7:30 p.m.
$30, materials $5
Friday, Nov. 19
Plaid Tidings [G]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Dec. 19
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Saturday, Nov. 20
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
$40
931-484-9463
TTA Plateau Chapter
Fun Day
Granville, TN
Leave 8 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
Gas cost $7
Dinner and Bluegrass tickets, $21.95
More info: 9311-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Sunday, Nov. 21
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
Free; a freewill offering will be taken
931-484-6939
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Art of Pastel Painting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-3 p.m.
$105 members/$115 guests
Two-session class
931-707-7249
Friday, Nov. 26
After Thanksgiving Hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Boat Dock Parking Area
7:45 a.m.
Two-mile hike
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Dec. 2
Christmas with Sylvia
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$29-$49
931-484-6133
Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith Band
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$19
931-484-5000
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 3
Fun and Wine Reception
People’s Choice Fall Art Show Awards
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
931-707-7249
Saturday, Dec. 4
A Homesteads Christmas
Open house
Cumberland Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
2-5 p.m.
Free
931-456-9663
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Cumberland County Community Chorus
Concert
Location TBA
Sunday, Dec. 5
Cumberland County Community Chorus
Concert
Location TBA
Monday, Dec. 6
Cumberland County Community Chorus
Concert
Location TBA
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Comedian James Gregory
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$42-$55
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Smocked Christmas Ornament
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
$25 members/$30 guests
10 a.m.-Noon
931-707-7249
Thursday, Dec. 9
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Home School
Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
Saturday, Dec. 11
35th annual
Chili Cookoff
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$50 to enter;
$5 for all-you-can-eat chili; $1 each for drinks and hot dogs
931-787-6747 or jeffrey.vires@frontier.com
It’s an Abominably Awesome Christmas Parade
Downtown Crossville
4:30 p.m. from CCHS
Pick up applications at the Parks and Recreation Office
837 Industrial Blvd.
931-456-6632
Traps and Snares
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
8 a.m.-noon
931-335-0349
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Aaron Tippin
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103
7 p.m.
$25
Sunday, Dec. 12
A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
3-4:30 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Paint Along with Sam Hill
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$30 members/$35 guests
931-707-7249
Thursday, Dec. 16
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Community Band
Holiday Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 17
Polar Express [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Saturday, Dec. 18
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
$40
931-484-9463
Warm Winter Sky
Official Bob Ross Technique
Dogwood Echange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
931-787-5838
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Breakfast with Santa
The Barn at Brady Mountain
583 Hebbertsburg Rd.
7-10 a.m.
Enjoy pancakes and get photos made with Ol’ Saint Nick
Donations benefit Crab Orchard Elementary PTO
Tuesday, Dec. 21
The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
Limited to 100
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Dec. 22
It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-484-6133
Thursday, Dec. 23
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Elf [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Home Alone [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Thursday, Dec. 30
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 6
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 13
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 20
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 27
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, March 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, March 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Sunday, Feb. 20
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Thursday, March 17
Cumberland County Community Band
Spring Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Sunday, May 1
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Thursday, June 23
Cumberland County Community Band
Summer Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.