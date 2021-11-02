IMG_6544.JPG

Upper Cumberland favorite and “The Voice” champion Jake Hoot returns to Cumberland County with a Nov. 12 concert that starts at 7 p.m. at Stonehaus Winery, 2444 Genesis Rd. Admission is $25.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Elements of Art/

Principles of Design

Smorgasbord Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25/members, $30/guests

931-707-7249

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Lake Tansi Women’s Club

Hiawatha Community Center

103 Country Club Rd.

11 a.m.

541-425-0197

 

Wednesday, Nov. 3

12 Cards of Christmas

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$40

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: North Chickamauga Section

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Gas cost $6

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

9311-267-2243

 

Thursday, Nov. 4

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 5

People’s Choice Art Show

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m. Nov. 5 reception;

Nov. 5-Dec. 2 on display

931-707-7249

 

The Princess Bride [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:40 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Scrooge the Musical  [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 18

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Fall Home Show

Crossville Shooting Sports Park

772 Albert Frye Rd.

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

$2 admission

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Fall Getaway

Meeman-Shelby State Park

Millington, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

Gast cost $15

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

931-267-2243

 

Saturday, Nov. 6

Veterans Parade

Starts at CCHS on Stanley St.

Ends at Main St. Church of Christ

10 a.m.

 

The Farmhands

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$24

931-484-6133

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

Fall Home Show

Crossville Shooting Sports Park

772 Albert Frye Rd.

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

$2 admission

 

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Open Mic

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Paint Along with Sam

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$30 members/$35 guests

931-707-7249

 

Alcohol Ink Intermediate

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$30, materials fee $10

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Community Resource Fair

Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Virgin Falls

Leave 8 a.m.

Tractor Supply Parking Lot

Gas Cost $4

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, Nov. 11

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Cumberland County Community Band

Veterans Benefit Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Donations welcome

 

Home School Children’s 

Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

9311-707-7249

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Meeting

First United 

Methodist Church Annex

Neecham St.

6 p.m.

931-202-2338

 

Friday, Nov. 12

Jesse Black

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Jake Hoot

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

7 p.m.

$25

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Tour Sam Warner Military Museum

Sewanee

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

931-484-9152

 

Saturday, Nov. 13

Confederate Railroad

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$46-$57

931-484-6133

 

Mistletoe Market

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

and Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

ffgladiesclub.com

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Craft Day

Hiawatha Community Center

103 Country Club Rd.

Lake Tansi

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

RSVP: 931-210-8211

 

Ladies Only Handgun Familiarization Class

Crossville Police Department

115 Henry St.

9 a.m.

RSVP: 931-484-7231

Monday, Nov. 15

Cumberland Prevention Coalition

Monthly meeting

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

Building 1

910 Miller Ave.

Noon

931-210-0384 

or lachelle@

cumberland preventioncoalition for reservations

 

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

Members Meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

Orientation

11 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Art of Pastel Painting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3 p.m.

$105 members/$115 guests

Two-session class

931-707-7249

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Big South Fork

Middle Creek to Slave Falls

Leave 8 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

Gas cost $6

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Nov. 18

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Holiday Snow Bracelet

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

 

Christmas Truck 

Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

4:30-7:30 p.m.

$30, materials $5

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Friday, Nov. 19

Plaid Tidings [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 19

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 20

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

$40

931-484-9463

 

TTA Plateau Chapter

Fun Day

Granville, TN

Leave 8 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

Gas cost $7

Dinner and Bluegrass tickets, $21.95

www.granvilletn.com/music

More info: 9311-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Sunday, Nov. 21

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

Free; a freewill offering will be taken

931-484-6939

 

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Art of Pastel Painting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3 p.m.

$105 members/$115 guests

Two-session class

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Nov. 26

After Thanksgiving Hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Boat Dock Parking Area

7:45 a.m.

Two-mile hike

 

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 2

Christmas with Sylvia

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$29-$49

931-484-6133

Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith Band

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$19

931-484-5000

ccplayhouse.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 3

Fun and Wine Reception

People’s Choice Fall Art Show Awards

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

Saturday, Dec. 4

A Homesteads Christmas

Open house

Cumberland Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

2-5 p.m.

Free

931-456-9663

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Sunday, Dec. 5

Cumberland County Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Monday, Dec. 6

Cumberland County Community Chorus

Concert

Location TBA

 

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Comedian James Gregory

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$42-$55

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Smocked Christmas Ornament

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

$25 members/$30 guests

10 a.m.-Noon

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Dec. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Home School 

Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Dec. 11

35th annual 

Chili Cookoff

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$50 to enter; 

$5 for all-you-can-eat chili; $1 each for drinks and hot dogs

931-787-6747 or jeffrey.vires@frontier.com

 

It’s an Abominably Awesome Christmas Parade

Downtown Crossville

4:30 p.m. from CCHS

Pick up applications at the Parks and Recreation Office

837 Industrial Blvd.

931-456-6632 

 

Traps and Snares

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-noon

931-335-0349

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Aaron Tippin

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

7 p.m.

$25

 

Sunday, Dec. 12

A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

3-4:30 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Paint Along with Sam Hill

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$30 members/$35 guests

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Dec. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Holiday Concert

Stone Memorial High School 

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Friday, Dec. 17

Polar Express [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Dec. 18

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

$40

931-484-9463

 

Warm Winter Sky

Official Bob Ross Technique

Dogwood Echange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

931-787-5838

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Breakfast with Santa

The Barn at Brady Mountain

583 Hebbertsburg Rd.

7-10 a.m.

Enjoy pancakes and get photos made with Ol’ Saint Nick

Donations benefit Crab Orchard Elementary PTO

 

Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 22

It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Dec. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Elf [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. & Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Home Alone [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 6

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 13

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 20

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 27

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Feb. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, March 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, March 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot at north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, March 17

Cumberland County Community Band

Spring Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

