Prison.JPG

Join the Tennessee Trails Association Plateau Chapter for a tour of Brushy Mountain Prison Aug. 25. The famed prison in Petros, TN, opened in 1896 but is now closed and serves as a tourist attraction and home of the End of the Line Distillery and Wardens Table restaurant. The trip does have an admission price of $25.50 for the one-hour guided tour of the prison. Afterward, there will be an optional 2.2-mile hike to the old prison mine. The group will leave from Crossville Outlet Mall at 8 a.m. Aug. 25, with a $7 carpool charge. Text 931-267-2243 by Aug. 10 and arrange for payment of the admission fee.

 Michael Lindsay

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Johnny and the Devil’s Box

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7 p.m.

$25

931-484-5000

 

The Heart of the Sketch

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70/members, $80 non-members

Class size limited to six

931-707-7249

 

Olds 88

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Always … Patsy Cline concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle 

Workers

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

937-558-8684

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 5-7

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and 

Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Pizza Night

Cumberland County Elks Lodge

1145 Genesis Rd.

4-7 p.m.

931-4844-0150

 

Comedy Night

Spikes Sports Grill

4568 Peavine Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-202-2989 for reservations

$20 cover

 

Big South Fork

Jamestown

Plateau Chapter TTA Hike

Leave Cracker Barrel rear parking lot at 7:30 a.m.

Carpool fee, $6

Text 931-267-2243 to sign up.

 

Thursday, Aug. 12

Home School Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Fairfield Glade Lions Club

Virtual Reverse Raffle Drawing

Results available after 6 p.m. at 

https·//e-clubbouse org/sites/fairfield_glade

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

A Walk Back in Time

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

7:30 p.m., 1-mile, paved trail

Register online: tnstateparks.com/events

$5 per person

 

Friday, Aug. 13

The 39 Steps [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through 

Sept. 30

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Digital Painting: The Mystery Solved

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members, $75 guests

931-707-7249

 

Fish Fry

Cumberland County Elks Lodge

1145 Genesis Rd.

4-7 p.m.

931-4844-0150

 

Eric Ryan

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$10

eventbrite.com

931-707-0440

Adam’s Rib [NR]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Aug. 14

3 Dog Celebration

Tribute to 3 Dog Night

with original drummer

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $15

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Don and Tommie

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Member-Member Golf 

Tournament

The Brae and The Crag 

at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Back to School Bash

Shatter and Splatter

99 Cumberland Plaza

Games, bounce house, dunk tank

3-10 p.m.

 

Cumberland County 

Democratic Party

Reorganization Convention

123 Irwin Ave.

11 a.m. registration

Meeting at noon

Election of officers; masks required

 

Sunday, Aug. 15

Sunday Brunch

Cumberland County Elks Lodge

1145 Genesis Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-0150

 

Monday, Aug. 16

Jake Hoot and the Huffaker Brothers

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Welcome to Medicare class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

Free

1-877-801-0044 to RSVP

 

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10-11 a.m. beginner

11 a.m.-noon intermediate

Free; limited registration

931-484-6790 ext. 234

 

Cumberland Prevention 

Coalition meeting

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

Media Room

910 Miller Ave.

Noon

Lunch will be served

RSVP to 931-210-0384

or programs@cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org

 

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Carrie Hassler

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free, 7-9 p.m.

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

monthly members meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

New member orientation follows at 11:30

931-707-7249

 

College Preview Day

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

Get a tour, talk to instructors and learn about financial aid.

tcatcrossville.edu

 

Card Making with Louise Goodman

Stamp, Ink, Paper, Plus

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

1-4 p.m.

931-707-2798 or 931-210-7006

 

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Storyteller Jim Everitt and Company

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

Project Discussion

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m., Free

931-707-7249

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle 

Workers

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon, Free

937-558-8684

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

937-499-4210

 

Fairfield Glade Pro Am

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 8-11

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and 

Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 19

Christmas in August 

Greeting Card workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

1-4 p.m.

$7; registration required

931-484-6790 ext. 234

 

Harvest Bracelet

Chain Maille Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members, $70 guests

931-707-7249

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Fair Entries

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

2-6 p.m.

Entries for Adult and Youth departments except baking, flowers, poultry, rabbits, woodcarving and crops

 

Moonlight Kayaking

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Meet at Boat Dock

8 p.m., $10

Register online at tnstateparks.com/events

 

Friday, Aug. 20

Cumberland County Jets vs. Whitwell

Whitwell High School

200 Tiger Trail

Whitwell, TN

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. 

Lenoir City

Lenoir City High School

1485 Old Hwy. 95

Lenoir City, TN

Football

6:30 p.m.

 

Memory Road

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m., Free

931-484-3722

 

Noah Kesselman

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m., $10

eventbrite.com

931-707-0440

 

Fair Pageants

Wee Miss, Little Miss and Fair Princess

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Aug. 21

Clear the Shelter

International Homeless 

Animals’ Day

Cumberland County Animal Shelter

782 East Lane

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Meet adoptable pets, learn about animal groups serving the area and enjoy activities for all ages

 

Primitive Fire Building

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

1-4 p.m.

931-335-0349

 

United Fund Golf 

Tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Tennessee Women’s 

Four-Ball Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free, 931-337-5807

 

Cumberland County 

Farmer’s Market

Corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.-Noon

 

Pretty Baby Contest

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

9:30 a.m.

 

Fair Pageants

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St

6 p.m.

Fair Mother/Daughter, Ms. Senior

Jr. Fairest of the Fair

8 p.m.

Fairest of the Fair

 

Dunlap Coke Ovens

Dunlap, TN

Plateau Chapter TTA Hike

Leave Central Baptist Church at 9 a.m.

Carpool fee, $5

Email titan55@charter.net for information

 

Sunday, Aug. 22

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

2-6 p.m.

Entries for poultry, rabbits, baking, flowers, woodcarving and crops

2 p.m.

Market Show

4 p.m.

Junior Livestock Show

 

Monday, Aug. 23

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

5 p.m., Midway opens

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10-11 a.m. beginner

11 a.m.-noon intermediate

Free; limited registration

931-484-6790 ext. 234

 

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m., Free

931-484-3722

Music Basics for Everyone

Center for Lifelong Learning

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

1:30-3 p.m.

Three-session course, held 

Aug. 23, 24 and 25

Register at roanestate.edu/CLL

 

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m. Special Needs Day

5 p.m. Midway Opens

6 p.m. Jr. Gilt Show

 

The Heart of the Sketch

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70/members, $80 

non-members

Class size limited to six

931-707-7249

 

Borrowed Mule

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m., Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

FreeCAD For Makers

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

Maker Space

2569 Cook Rd.

4-8 p.m., $15

931-456-4910

CBI@roanestate.edu

 

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m. Senior Citizen Day

5 p.m. Midway Opens

6 p.m. Pet Show

 

Kenny P concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon, Free

931-484-6790

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Shootout with the Pros

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

937-558-8684

 

Children’s Art Camp

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

2-3 p.m.

Ages 12-14

$10 per class; $25 for a three-class series

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Cumberland County Farmer’s Market

Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Pizza Night

Cumberland County Elks Lodge

1145 Genesis Rd.

4-7 p.m.

931-484-0150

 

Brushy Mountain Prison

Petros, TN

Plateau Chapter TTA Hike

Leave Crossville Outlet Mall 8 a.m.

Prison tour, $25.50

Carpool fee, $7

Sign up by Aug. 10

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, Aug. 26

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

5 p.m. Midway Opens

6 p.m. Jr. Sheep Show

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Card Making with Louise Goodman

Simple Stamping with Kits

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

1-4 p.m.

931-707-2798 or 931-210-7006

 

Friday, Aug. 27

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

5 p.m. Midway Opens

6 p.m. Jr. Meat Goat Show

7 p.m. Horse Show

 

Melissa Ellis

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Apollo 13 [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Fish Fry

Cumberland County Elks Lodge

1145 Genesis Rd.

931-484-0150

 

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Monterey HS

Monterey High School

710 E. Commercial Ave.

Monterey, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. East Ridge High

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

6:30 p.m.

 

Let’s Make Art Felt

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$65 members, $70 guests

931-707-7249

 

 

Saturday, Aug. 28

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m. Family Farm Olympics

Noon Midway Opens (Family Day)

5 p.m. Open Beef Show

 

Utopia

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Action Heating & Cooling Tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Greenway Walk

Pioneer Short Trail

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Plateau Chapter TTA Hike

9 a.m. from boat dock trailhead

410-707-6107

 

Sunday, Aug. 29

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

1-3 p.m. Exhibit Building open for removal of exhibits

2 p.m. Midway Opens

 

Monday, Aug. 30

Carrie Hassler Classic Rhythm and Blues

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10-11 a.m. beginner

11 a.m.-noon intermediate

Free; limited registration

931-484-6790 ext. 234

 

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Drawing Conclusions class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

154 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$35 members, $40 guests

931-707-7249

 

Fall Gardeners Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-0034

 

Shaydes

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

3D Printer Safety and Basic Use

Cumberland Business Incubator

Maker Space

2569 Cook Rd.

4-8 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

CBI@roanestate.edu

 

Thursday, Sept. 2

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Sept. 3

CCHS Jets vs. Upperman High School

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Livingston Academy

Livingston Academy

120 Melvin Johnson Dr.

Livingston, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Sept. 4

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass concert

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Sept. 5

Daytripper

Summer Concert Series

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m.

Free

931-484-5000

 

Monday, Sept. 6

Alter Eagles

Eagles tribute band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Carrie Hassler

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Used Book Sale

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sponsored by Fairfield Glade Ladies Club

 

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Used Book Sale

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sponsored by Fairfield Glade Ladies Club

 

Thursday, Sept. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Friday, Sept. 10

Little House on the Prairie The Musical [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Oct. 28

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Gene Watson

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:40 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Lenoir City

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

6:30 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Monterey High School

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Sept. 11

Patsy Cline and Friends

A Tribute to the Legends

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Fairfield Glade Lions Club

Benefit Golf Tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

$75/person

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

931-484-3441 or 786-247-1752

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Monday, Sept. 13

Junior Golf Tennessee 

District 7AAA Tourney

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

10 a.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Life Line Screenings

Bible Baptist Church

1335 Hwy. 70 E.

1-877-237-1287

www.lifelinescreening.com

 

Thursday, Sept. 16

Sgt. York: The Play

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Sept. 17

EmiSunshine

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Benefiting Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

931-484-4565

 

CCHS Jets vs. DeKalb County

DeKalb County High School

1130 W. Broad St.

Smithville, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Upperman High School

Upperman High school

6950 Nashville Hwy.

Baxter, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Sept. 18

Cumberland Swing Experience

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Rotary Music Festival

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

2-6 p.m.

931-484-3722

 

Edible and Medicinal Plants

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

1-4 p.m.

931-335-0349

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Haunting in the Hills

Bandy Creek Visitor Center

Big South Fork NRRA

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

www.nps.gov/biso

 

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Prime Time

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Sept. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Fall Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Friday, Sept. 24

Dan Roten

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:30 p.m.

$10

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Polk County

Polk County High School

7200 US-411

Benton, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. York Institute

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

 

Saturday, Sept. 25

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5/adults, free/10 and younger

931-210-8210

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Sept. 26

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$5/adults, free/10 and younger

931-210-8210

 

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Monday, Sept. 27

Knoxville Chapter Pro Am

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-2 p.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Heart & Soul

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Thursday, Sept. 30

Billy “Crash” Craddock

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$35-$55

931-484-6133

 

CC Cancer Rally

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 1

CCHS Jets vs. SMHS Panthers

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 2

Fly-In and Open House

Crossville Memorial Airport

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-484-5278

 

Relay for Life

Dr. Carl Duer Soccer Complex

558 Crossroads Dr.

5-10 p.m.

ltaylor.relay@gmail.com

931-787-9793

 

A Taste of the Brews

Craft Beer Festival

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

Noon

$15

931-863-3880

 

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

Going in Style

7:30 p.m.

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Young Fables

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Oct. 7

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 8

Peter and the Starcatcher [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Nov. 11

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Kirwan: From Ireland to Tennessee

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$18

931-484-6133

 

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

POETS Fall Invitational

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Livingston Academy

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 9

The Cleverlys

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Hurricane Ruth

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

CoLinx Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

POETS Fall Invitational

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Oct. 12

The Smoky Nights

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Oct. 14

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 15

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

Mo Pitney

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$25-$45

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Macon County

Macon County High School

2550 Days Rd.

Lafayette, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 16

Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $7/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

FGCC Club Championship

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

$70/person, $60/for those in 2021 Match Play Tournament

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Shootout with the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

Back Nine

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Thursday, Oct. 21

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 22

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Jackson County

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Roane County High School

Roane County High School

540 W. Cumberland St.

Kingston, TN

Football

6:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 23

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Small and Large Game 

Butchering and Processing

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

$25 donation requested

931-335-0349

 

SMHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Oct. 24

CCHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Oct. 28

Paul Overstreet

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 29

Invasion of the Body Snatchers [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

CCHS Jets vs. Macon County

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. DeKalb County

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 30

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 4

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 5

The Princess Bride [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:40 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Scrooge the Musical [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 18

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 6

The Farmhands

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$24

931-484-6133

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 11

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Veterans Benefit Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Donations welcome

 

Friday, Nov. 12

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Nov. 13

Confederate Railroad

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$46-$57

931-484-6133

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Nov. 18

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 19

Plaid Tidings [G]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Dec. 19

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Saturday, Nov. 20

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Nov. 21

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

931-484-6939

 

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 2

Christmas with Sylvia

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$29-$49

931-484-6133

 

Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith Band

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$19

931-484-5000

ccplayhouse.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Dec. 4

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Comedian James Gregory

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$42-$55

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Dec. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Dec. 11

Traps and Snares

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-noon

931-335-0349

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Sunday, Dec. 12

A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

3-4:30 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Thursday, Dec. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Holiday Concert

Stone Memorial High School 

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Friday, Dec. 17

Polar Express [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Dec. 18

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Man Who Invented Christmas [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 22

It’s a Wonderful Life [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Dec. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Elf [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Home Alone [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, March 17

Cumberland County Community Band

Spring Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

Tags

Trending Video