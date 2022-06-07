Tuesday, June 7
The Smoky Nights
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Parkinson’s Support Group
Caney Fork Baptist Church
2404 Hwy. 70 E.
10 a.m.
931-319-0309
Summer KidBits StoryTime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Ages 6 and younger, accompanied by caregiver
Stained Glass - Appliqué Quilt Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m.
$40
Bring a sewing machine (and its manual)
931-484-9600
Wednesday, June 8
Blues Night with Southern Sunrise
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
7-9 p.m.
“Ewe Can Knit” Needle Workers Group Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
Plateau Conference Room
3 East St.
10 a.m.
The Longest Day: 75 Years Later
Presented by Bob Emrick
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Beginning Origami
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m. & 5-7 p.m.
$20 (in addition to a $5 supply fee)
931-484-9600
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area
Jamestown, TN
Carpool leaves at 7:30 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
$6
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, June 9
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Thread Painting
Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
10 a.m.-noon
$20 class fee, $20 supply fee
931-484-9600
Natchez Tracers
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
29 Division Dr.
6:30 p.m.
Camper Acrylic Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30 plus a $5 material fee
Teen Reading Program Craft
Marbled Candleholders
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4 p.m.
Open to teens 12-18
Register at 931-484-6790
Free Motion Quilting Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m.
$20 (in addition to a $15 supply fee)
931-484-9600
Thread Art Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
10 a.m.-noon
$20 (in addition to $20 supply fee)
931-484-9600
Children’s Art Classes
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Free; please register
931-707-7249
Health Fair
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
8-11 a.m.
Free
Friday, June 10
Shannon Libby
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Rachel Lipsky
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
Ted Graves
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Science Fridays with Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m. or 2 p.m.
Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver
Register at 931-484-6790
Traveling Science Show
ACPL’s Mr. Brian
Lake Tansi ThunderBird Recreation Center
Outdoor Pool
Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver
7-9 p.m.
Register at 931-484-6790
Teen Craft Night
Captain’s Log Book
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30 p.m.
Register at 931-484-6790
Southern Sunrise
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6:30 p.m.
Barn Quilt Panel Painting
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. 1st St.
1-4 p.m.
$30 (in addition to a $5 material fee)
931-787-5838
Creating with Alcohol Ink
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$35 members/$40 guests
931-707-7249
Saturday, June 11
Star Wars (1977) Screening
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.
Admission: $7
931-484-6133
Art in the Park
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Towne Live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
2022 Kids Fishing Derby
Crossville Meadow Park Lake
1437 City Lake Rd.
7 a.m.
Kids aged 4-16
Free
Rock Painting for Kids
UT Gardens: Crossville
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-Noon
Register at 931-484-0034 or
Blue Jean Ball
Jake’s Barn at Oaklawn Farms
5684 Hwy. 70 E.
5 p.m., $45
Benefits Kids on the Rise
Purchase tickets at
Spiderman: No Way Home
Movie Night on the
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
Polymer Clay Earring Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, materials included
931-787-5838
Song Writers Circle
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Cruisin’ Into Summer Car Show
Farmers Market at the Square
100 Stonehenge Dr.
12-3 p.m.
Free
TTA Plateau Chapter
History Tour
Sgt. York State Historic Park
Pall Mall, TN
Carpool leaves at 8 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
$8
931-484-9152 or
Cumberland County
Democratic Party
Second Saturday
123 Irwin Ave.
11 a.m.
Speaker Clay Faircloth and Anne Quillen
Cumberland County
Democratic Party
Desserts and Coffee
Fundraiser
123 Irwin Ave.
11:45 a.m.
$10 donation
Sunday, June 12
Melissa Ellis Concert
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
6 p.m.
Free
Art in the Park
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Monday, June 13
Soul Fissh
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Obed River Park Trail
24 Obed River Park Dr.
Off Hwy. 70 N.
10:30 a.m.
Traveling Science Show
ACPL’s Mr. Brian
Rocky Top 10 Cinema
1251 Interstate Dr.
Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver
2-3 p.m.
Register at 931-484-6790
Tuesday, June 14
Jason Lee McKinney Band
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Stained Glass - Appliqué Quilt Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m.
$40
Bring a sewing machine (and its manual)
931-484-9600
Summer KidBits StoryTime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Ages 6 and younger, accompanied by caregiver
Fairfield Glade Art Guild Member Meeting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30-11:30 a.m.
931-707-7249
Artist Peer Review
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 members/$20 guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, June 15
“Ewe Can Knit” Needle Workers Group Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
Plateau Conference Room
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
Obed River Room
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Chain Maile Jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$60 members/$65 guests
931-707-7249
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Stinging Fork
Spring City, TN
Carpool leaves at 7:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$4
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Jackson First Baptist Church Youth Choir
Crossville First Baptist Church
712 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
Thursday, June 16
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Blue Mother Tupelo
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
29 Division Dr.
6:30 p.m.
Lake Tansi Swing Dance Night
Thunderbird Recreation Center
107 Deer Run Circle
Cumberland Swing Experience
7-9 p.m., $5
Plateau Sport Dogs WDA Trial
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
931-704-0733
Magic Mr. Nick’s Dinosaur Crew
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m.
Children must be accompanied by a caregiver
The Clinton 12
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4 p.m.
Movie presented by The Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates
Let’s Talk Moss
Plateau Discovery Garden
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-10:30 a.m.
931-484-0034
Free Motion Quilting Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m.
$20 (in addition to a $15 supply fee)
931-484-9600
Thread Art Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
10 a.m.-noon
$20 (in addition to $20 supply fee)
931-484-9600
Children’s Art Classes
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Free; please register
931-707-7249
Friday, June 17
Southern Sunrise at Pappy’s Place
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Leigh Nash
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$22-$35
Runaway Home
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
Free
Spielberg’s Lincoln
Screening
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
Admission: $5
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, June 18
Southern Sunrise
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Screening
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.
Admission: $7
Free Guy
Movie Night on the
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m., beginners
10:45 a.m., intermediate
11:20 a.m., advanced
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Lilly Bluff Climbers Trail
Lancing, TN
Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m.
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
$4
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Sunday, June 19
Candlelight Vigil
Action by Christians to Abolish Torture
Cumberland County Courthouse
Lawn
2 N. Main St.
7:30 p.m.
Jeff and Sue Duffield
Fairfield Glade Community Church
521 Snead Dr.
3 p.m.
Monday, June 20
Top Tier
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Sculpture Trail
451 Lakeview Dr.
Fairfield Glade
10:30 a.m.
Ocean Crafts with Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m. or 2 p.m.
Up to 11 years old, accompanied by caregiver
Register at 931-484-6790
Science Mondays with Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m. or 2 p.m.
Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver
Register at 931-484-6790
Tuesday, June 21
Kinfolk
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Summer KidBits StoryTime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Ages 6 and younger, accompanied by caregiver
Teen Game Night
Intro to Magic the Gathering
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m. or 2 p.m.
Ages 12-18
Register at 931-484-6790
TN Insights with Senator Paul Bailey
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
4:30 p.m.
Artists Peer Review & Discussion Group
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
12-2 p.m.
$5 for members, $20 for guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, June 22
“Ewe Can Knit” Needle Workers Group Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
Plateau Conference Room
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Cumberland County Playhouse Presents selections from Cinderella
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Gap National Historic Park
Cumberland Gap, TN
Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m.
Dorton United Methodist Church
3405 Hwy. 70 E.
$9
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, June 23
Cumberland County Community Band
Summer Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Bluegrass music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
29 Division Dr.
6:30 p.m.
Waterbath Canning
Cumberland County Extension Office
Oaklawn Baptist Church
3977 Hwy. 70 E.
RSVP 931-484-6743
1-3 p.m.
$35
Nocturnal Animals
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m.
Children must be accompanied by a caregiver
Teen Reading Program Craft
Bleach Bags
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4 p.m.
Ages 12-18
Register at 931-484-6790
Children’s Art Classes
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Free; please register
931-707-7249
Friday, June 24
Mother Legacy
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Gene Watson
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7-8:40 p.m.
Perennials for the Plateau
Plateau Discovery Garden
320 Experiment Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Free class
931-484-0034
Saturday, June 25
Return of the Jedi (1983) Screening
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.
Admission: $7
Sing 2
Movie Night on the
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Charity Golf Tournament
Heatherhurst Golf Course
421 Stonehenge Dr.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
$80 a person, $10 a dinner guest
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m., beginners
10:45 a.m., intermediate
11:20 a.m., advanced
Backyard Birding for Beginners
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9:30-11:30 a.m.
Free class
931-484-0034
Block of the Month
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m.
$20
931-484-9600
TTA Plateau Chapter
Greenway Walks
Maryetta Trail
Crossville
Meet at 9 a.m. at trailhead on Sparta Hwy. by wastewater treatment facility
Sunday, June 26
Open Mic Night
with Jack Williams
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
4 p.m.
Free
Monday, June 27
Memory Road
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Cumberland Mountain State Park
ADA Trail
24 Office Dr.
10:30 a.m.
Ladies Night Luau
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
4 p.m.
Tickets $15, includes dinner
Supports Fair Park Senior Center
Tuesday, June 28
Dan Roten Band
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Summer KidBits StoryTime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Ages 6 and younger, accompanied by caregiver
Teen Reading Program
Message in a Bottle
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4 p.m.
Ages 12-18
Register at 931-484-6790
Wednesday, June 29
Cumberland Thunder
Palace Theatre
72 N. Main St.
7 p.m.
$10
“Ewe Can Knit” Needle Workers Group Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
Plateau Conference Room
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Jamie Jordan
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Thursday, June 30
Mandy Barnett
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
The Smoky Nights
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
29 Division Dr.
6:30 p.m.
Teen Reading Program
Release the Kraken
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4 p.m.
Ages 12-18
Register at 931-484-6790
Friday, July 1
Karaoke
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Jesse Black Music
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
Independence Day (1996) Screening
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
Admission: $5
931-484-6133
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, July 2
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Liberty on the Lawn
The Amp
Downtown Crossville
Division St.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Free admission
Sunshine Sessions
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910 or
931-707-2798
Monday, July 4
Carrie Hassler
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Tuesday, July 5
Caleb & Leann
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Summer KidBits StoryTime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Ages 6 and younger, accompanied by caregiver
Smorgasbord: Mandalla Painting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$25 members/$30 guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, July 6
Thursday, July 7
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Guy Marshall
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
29 Division Dr.
6:30 p.m.
Mr. Bond’s Science Guys
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m.
Children must be accompanied by a caregiver
Friday, July 8
Melissa Ellis
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland Swing Experience
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$10
931-484-6133
Traveling Science Show
ACPL’s Mr. Brian
Lake Tansi ThunderBird Recreation Center
Outdoor Pool
Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver
7-9 p.m.
Register at 931-484-6790
Saturday, July 9
The Hoppers
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
Price: $29
931-484-6133
Monday, July 11
Hollerback!
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Ocean Crafts with Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m. or 2 p.m.
Up to 11 years old, accompanied by caregiver
Register at 931-484-6790
Science Mondays with Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m. or 2 p.m.
Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver
Register at 931-484-6790
Tuesday, July 12
Split Decision
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Summer KidBits StoryTime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Ages 6 and younger, accompanied by caregiver
Wednesday, July 13
Thursday, July 14
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Melissa Ellis
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
29 Division Dr.
6:30 p.m.
Captain Tom Mason and Sage O’Silver
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m.
Children must be accompanied by a caregiver
Friday, July 15
Colours
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
The Muppet Movie (1979) Screening
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-484-6133
Any freewill donation will get a ticket.
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Science Fridays with Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m. or 2 p.m.
Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver
Register at 931-484-6790
Saturday, July 16
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Rachel Lipsky
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
Lakeside Gospel & Pistol Creek Catch of the Day
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$16
931-484-6133
Monday, July 18
Southern Sunrise Live
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Tuesday, July 19
Melissa Ellis
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Wednesday, July 20
Thursday, July 21
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
The Humanaires
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
29 Division Dr.
6:30 p.m.
Summer Reading Program Celebration
Garrison Park
542 Fourth St.
9-11 a.m.
Children must be accompanied by a caregiver
Friday, July 22
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Candid Camera Live on Stage
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Saturday, July 23
Hurricane Ruth
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Crossville Cruise In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Killer Beaz Comedy
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6:30-7:45 p.m.
$25
931-484-6133
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
& 2-4 p.m.
$40
931-484-9463
Monday, July 25
Soul Soup
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Tuesday, July 26
Soul Soup
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Wednesday, July 27
Thursday, July 28
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Truly Clueless
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
29 Division Dr.
6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Shannon Libby
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland Thunder
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
Tickets- $10
931-484-6133
Saturday, July 30
The Staph Band
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Brown Elementary Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
1 p.m. Shotgun Start
Lunch at 11:30
$75 per player, $300 per team
931-261-9109
Monday, Aug. 1
Melissa Ellis
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Tuesday, Aug. 2
The Shaydes
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Thursday, Aug. 4
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
Friday at the Crossroads
“Back to School”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
YPA Dash in the Dark 5K
Downtown Crossville
8 p.m.
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, Aug. 6
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Admission $5 for adults
Sunshine Sessions
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910 or
931-707-2798
Sunday, Aug. 7
Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free admission
Monday, Aug. 8
Shattered
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Borrowed Mule
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Thursday, Aug. 11
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Friday, Aug. 12
Don & Tommie
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Amazing Baker Family Bluegrass
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Saturday, Aug. 13
Huffaker Brothers
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
United Fund Variety Show
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Monday, Aug. 15
Jake Hoot with
the Huffaker Brothers
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Carrie Hassler
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Thursday, Aug 18
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
D.J. Garrison
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Aug. 20
End of the Line
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Little Russell Band
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Tuesday, Aug. 23
The Obed River Band
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Thursday, Aug. 25
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Friday, Aug. 26
Colours
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Faithfully - An Eagles & Journey Experience
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$39-$49
931-484-6133
Saturday, Aug. 27
Groovin’ at The Grove
featuring Run for Cover
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Crossville Cruise In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Henry Cho Comedy
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$29-$51
931-484-6133
Monday, Aug. 29
Carrie Hassler
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Country Gold
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Thursday, Sept. 1
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Line-Dance Party
featuring Donna & D.J. Garrison
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, Sept. 3
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
Soul Soup
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Heart & Soul
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Thursday, Sept. 8
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Friday, Sept. 9
Don & Tommie
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
John Schneider
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$49-$100
931-484-6133
www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Saturday, Sept. 10
The Everly Brothers Experience
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Rat Run on the Mountain
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1395 Livingston Rd.
1-6 p.m.
12 & under: Free
General admission: $5
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Truly Clueless
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Thursday, Sept. 15
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
Cumberland County Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-484-4565
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Sept. 17
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Dave Adkins
with Carrie Hassler
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133 or
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Thursday, Sept. 22
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Friday, Sept. 23
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Mother Legacy
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Crossville Cruise In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Jake Hoot
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Thursday, Sept. 29
David England & Second Time Out
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Mark Anthony &
the Mark Anthony Ensemble
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Aaron Tippin
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$59
931-484-6133
Thursday, Oct. 6
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Friday, Oct. 7
Friday at the Crossroads
“Harvest Festival”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Relay for Life
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
5-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Thursday, Oct. 13
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Sevens Pine
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Friday, Oct. 21
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Brother Maven & Blue Mother Tupelo
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Oct. 22
Crossville Cruise In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 24
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Thursday, Oct. 27
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Friday, Oct. 28
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Collin Raye
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$59
931-484-6133
Thursday, Nov. 3
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, Nov. 5
Author Day
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
Thomas Pandolfi
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$15
931-484-6133
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Thursday, Nov. 10
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Friday, Nov. 11
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Alex Miller
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
Thursday, Nov. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Friday. Nov. 18
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Nov. 19
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Monday, Nov. 28
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Thursday, Dec. 1
Classic Nashville Christmas
Gail Bliss and Jason Petty
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Friday at the Crossroads
“Winter Wonderland”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, Dec. 3
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Thursday, Dec. 15
Inversion Vocal Ensemble
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Christmas with Carrie Hassler
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Dec. 17
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 27
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Thursday, Dec. 29
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.