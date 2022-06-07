IMG_7499.JPG

The Plateau Creative Arts Center welcomes some of the finest artists in Cumberland County to the Ninth Annual Art in the Park, a community outreach event, held on the grounds of the Art Center at 451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade. Plan to join the fun on Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7

The Smoky Nights

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Parkinson’s Support Group

Caney Fork Baptist Church

2404 Hwy. 70 E.

10 a.m.

931-319-0309

 

Summer KidBits StoryTime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Ages 6 and younger, accompanied by caregiver

 

Stained Glass - Appliqué Quilt Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m.

$40

Bring a sewing machine (and its manual)

931-484-9600

 

Wednesday, June 8

Blues Night with Southern Sunrise

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

7-9 p.m.

 

“Ewe Can Knit” Needle Workers Group Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

Plateau Conference Room

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

The Longest Day: 75 Years Later

Presented by Bob Emrick

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Beginning Origami

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m. & 5-7 p.m.

$20 (in addition to a $5 supply fee)

931-484-9600

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area

Jamestown, TN

Carpool leaves at 7:30 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

$6

931-267-2243 or 

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, June 9

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thread Painting

Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

10 a.m.-noon

$20 class fee, $20 supply fee

931-484-9600

 

Natchez Tracers

Thursdays at the Amp

The Amp

29 Division Dr.

6:30 p.m.

 

Camper Acrylic Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30 plus a $5 material fee

 

Teen Reading Program Craft

Marbled Candleholders

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4 p.m.

Open to teens 12-18

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Free Motion Quilting Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m.

$20 (in addition to a $15 supply fee)

931-484-9600

 

Thread Art Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

10 a.m.-noon

$20 (in addition to $20 supply fee)

931-484-9600

 

Children’s Art Classes

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Free; please register

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

 

Health Fair

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

8-11 a.m.

Free

 

Friday, June 10

Shannon Libby

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Rachel Lipsky

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Ted Graves

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Science Fridays with Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m. or 2 p.m.

Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Traveling Science Show

ACPL’s Mr. Brian

Lake Tansi ThunderBird Recreation Center

Outdoor Pool

Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver

7-9 p.m.

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Teen Craft Night

Captain’s Log Book

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30 p.m.

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Southern Sunrise

Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6:30 p.m.

 

Barn Quilt Panel Painting 

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. 1st St.

1-4 p.m.

$30 (in addition to a $5 material fee)

931-787-5838

 

Creating with Alcohol Ink

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$35 members/$40 guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Saturday, June 11

Star Wars (1977) Screening

The Palace Theatre 

72 S Main St.

3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Admission: $7

931-484-6133

 

Art in the Park

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Towne Live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

 

2022 Kids Fishing Derby

Crossville Meadow Park Lake

1437 City Lake Rd.

7 a.m.

Kids aged 4-16

Free

 

Rock Painting for Kids

UT Gardens: Crossville

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-Noon

Register at 931-484-0034 or

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Blue Jean Ball

Jake’s Barn at Oaklawn Farms

5684 Hwy. 70 E.

5 p.m., $45

Benefits Kids on the Rise

Purchase tickets at 

kidsontherise.org

 

Spiderman: No Way Home

Movie Night on the 

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

 

Polymer Clay Earring Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, materials included

931-787-5838

 

Song Writers Circle

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Cruisin’ Into Summer Car Show

Farmers Market at the Square

100 Stonehenge Dr.

12-3 p.m.

Free

 

TTA Plateau Chapter

History Tour

Sgt. York State Historic Park

Pall Mall, TN

Carpool leaves at 8 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

$8

931-484-9152 or

titan55@charter.net

 

Cumberland County 

Democratic Party

Second Saturday

123 Irwin Ave.

11 a.m.

Speaker Clay Faircloth and Anne Quillen

 

Cumberland County 

Democratic Party

Desserts and Coffee 

Fundraiser

123 Irwin Ave.

11:45 a.m.

$10 donation

 

Sunday, June 12

Melissa Ellis Concert

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Art in the Park

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Monday, June 13

Soul Fissh

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Obed River Park Trail

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Off Hwy. 70 N.

10:30 a.m.

 

Traveling Science Show

ACPL’s Mr. Brian

Rocky Top 10 Cinema

1251 Interstate Dr.

Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver

2-3 p.m.

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, June 14

Jason Lee McKinney Band

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

 

Stained Glass - Appliqué Quilt Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m.

$40

Bring a sewing machine (and its manual)

931-484-9600

 

Summer KidBits StoryTime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Ages 6 and younger, accompanied by caregiver

 

Fairfield Glade Art Guild Member Meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30-11:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Artist Peer Review

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 members/$20 guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Wednesday, June 15

“Ewe Can Knit” Needle Workers Group Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

Plateau Conference Room

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

Obed River Room

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Chain Maile Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$60 members/$65 guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Stinging Fork

Spring City, TN

Carpool leaves at 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

$4

931-267-2243 or 

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Jackson First Baptist Church Youth Choir

Crossville First Baptist Church

712 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

 

Thursday, June 16

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Blue Mother Tupelo

Thursdays at the Amp

The Amp

29 Division Dr.

6:30 p.m.

 

Lake Tansi Swing Dance Night

Thunderbird Recreation Center

107 Deer Run Circle

Cumberland Swing Experience

7-9 p.m., $5

 

Plateau Sport Dogs WDA Trial

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

931-704-0733

plateausportdogs@yahoo.com

 

Magic Mr. Nick’s Dinosaur Crew

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m.

Children must be accompanied by a caregiver

 

The Clinton 12

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4 p.m.

Movie presented by The Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates

 

Let’s Talk Moss

Plateau Discovery Garden

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-10:30 a.m.

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Free Motion Quilting Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m.

$20 (in addition to a $15 supply fee)

931-484-9600

 

Thread Art Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

10 a.m.-noon

$20 (in addition to $20 supply fee)

931-484-9600

 

Children’s Art Classes

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Free; please register

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Friday, June 17

Southern Sunrise at Pappy’s Place

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

8 p.m.-12 a.m.

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Leigh Nash

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$22-$35

 

Runaway Home

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Spielberg’s Lincoln 

Screening

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

Admission: $5

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, June 18

Southern Sunrise

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Screening

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Admission: $7

 

Free Guy

Movie Night on the 

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m., beginners

10:45 a.m., intermediate

11:20 a.m., advanced

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Lilly Bluff Climbers Trail

Lancing, TN

Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m.

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

$4

931-267-2243 or 

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Sunday, June 19

Candlelight Vigil

Action by Christians to Abolish Torture

Cumberland County Courthouse

Lawn

2 N. Main St.

7:30 p.m.

 

Jeff and Sue Duffield

Fairfield Glade Community Church

521 Snead Dr.

3 p.m.

 

Monday, June 20

Top Tier

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Sculpture Trail

451 Lakeview Dr.

Fairfield Glade

10:30 a.m.

 

Ocean Crafts with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m. or 2 p.m.

Up to 11 years old, accompanied by caregiver

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Science Mondays with Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m. or 2 p.m.

Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver

Register at 931-484-6790

 

 

 

Tuesday, June 21

Kinfolk

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Summer KidBits StoryTime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Ages 6 and younger, accompanied by caregiver

 

Teen Game Night

Intro to Magic the Gathering

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m. or 2 p.m.

Ages 12-18

Register at 931-484-6790

 

TN Insights with Senator Paul Bailey

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

4:30 p.m.

 

Artists Peer Review & Discussion Group

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

12-2 p.m.

$5 for members, $20 for guests

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, June 22

“Ewe Can Knit” Needle Workers Group Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

Plateau Conference Room

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Cumberland County Playhouse Presents selections from Cinderella

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Gap National Historic Park

Cumberland Gap, TN

Carpool leaves 7:30 a.m.

Dorton United Methodist Church

3405 Hwy. 70 E.

$9

931-267-2243 or 

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves

Thursdays at the Amp

The Amp

29 Division Dr.

6:30 p.m.

 

Waterbath Canning

Cumberland County Extension Office

Oaklawn Baptist Church

3977 Hwy. 70 E.

RSVP 931-484-6743

1-3 p.m.

$35

 

Nocturnal Animals

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m.

Children must be accompanied by a caregiver

 

Teen Reading Program Craft

Bleach Bags

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4 p.m.

Ages 12-18

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Children’s Art Classes

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Free; please register

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Friday, June 24

Mother Legacy

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Gene Watson

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-8:40 p.m.

 

Perennials for the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Garden

320 Experiment Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Free class

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Saturday, June 25

Return of the Jedi (1983) Screening

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Admission: $7

 

Sing 2

Movie Night on the 

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

 

Knights of Columbus Charity Golf Tournament

Heatherhurst Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Dr.

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

$80 a person, $10 a dinner guest

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m., beginners

10:45 a.m., intermediate

11:20 a.m., advanced

 

Backyard Birding for Beginners

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9:30-11:30 a.m.

Free class

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Block of the Month

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m.

$20

931-484-9600

 

TTA Plateau Chapter

Greenway Walks

Maryetta Trail

Crossville

Meet at 9 a.m. at trailhead on Sparta Hwy. by wastewater treatment facility

 

Sunday, June 26

Open Mic Night

with Jack Williams

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

4 p.m.

Free

 

Monday, June 27

Memory Road

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Cumberland Mountain State Park

ADA Trail

24 Office Dr.

10:30 a.m.

 

Ladies Night Luau

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

4 p.m.

Tickets $15, includes dinner

Supports Fair Park Senior Center

 

Tuesday, June 28

Dan Roten Band

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Summer KidBits StoryTime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Ages 6 and younger, accompanied by caregiver

 

Teen Reading Program

Message in a Bottle

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4 p.m.

Ages 12-18

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, June 29

Cumberland Thunder

Palace Theatre

72 N. Main St.

7 p.m.

$10

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

“Ewe Can Knit” Needle Workers Group Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

Plateau Conference Room

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Jamie Jordan

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Thursday, June 30

Mandy Barnett

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

The Smoky Nights

Thursdays at the Amp

The Amp

29 Division Dr.

6:30 p.m.

 

Teen Reading Program

Release the Kraken

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4 p.m.

Ages 12-18

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Friday, July 1

Karaoke

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Jesse Black Music

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Independence Day (1996) Screening

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

Admission: $5

931-484-6133

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, July 2

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Liberty on the Lawn

The Amp

Downtown Crossville

Division St.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Free admission

 

Sunshine Sessions

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910 or

931-707-2798

 

Monday, July 4

Carrie Hassler

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Tuesday, July 5

Caleb & Leann

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Summer KidBits StoryTime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Ages 6 and younger, accompanied by caregiver

 

Smorgasbord: Mandalla Painting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$25 members/$30 guests

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, July 6

 

 

Thursday, July 7

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Guy Marshall

Thursdays at the Amp

The Amp

29 Division Dr.

6:30 p.m.

 

Mr. Bond’s Science Guys

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m.

Children must be accompanied by a caregiver

 

Friday, July 8

Melissa Ellis

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland Swing Experience

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$10

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Traveling Science Show

ACPL’s Mr. Brian

Lake Tansi ThunderBird Recreation Center

Outdoor Pool

Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver

7-9 p.m.

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Saturday, July 9

The Hoppers

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

Price: $29

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Monday, July 11

Hollerback!

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Ocean Crafts with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m. or 2 p.m.

Up to 11 years old, accompanied by caregiver

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Science Mondays with Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m. or 2 p.m.

Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, July 12

Split Decision

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Summer KidBits StoryTime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Ages 6 and younger, accompanied by caregiver

 

Wednesday, July 13

 

 

Thursday, July 14

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Melissa Ellis

Thursdays at the Amp

The Amp

29 Division Dr.

6:30 p.m.

 

Captain Tom Mason and Sage O’Silver

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m.

Children must be accompanied by a caregiver

 

Friday, July 15

Colours

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

The Muppet Movie (1979) Screening

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

Any freewill donation will get a ticket.

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Science Fridays with Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m. or 2 p.m.

Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Saturday, July 16

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Rachel Lipsky

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Lakeside Gospel & Pistol Creek Catch of the Day

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$16

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Monday, July 18

Southern Sunrise Live

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Tuesday, July 19

Melissa Ellis

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Wednesday, July 20

 

 

Thursday, July 21

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

The Humanaires

Thursdays at the Amp

The Amp

29 Division Dr.

6:30 p.m.

 

Summer Reading Program Celebration

Garrison Park

542 Fourth St.

9-11 a.m.

Children must be accompanied by a caregiver

 

Friday, July 22

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Candid Camera Live on Stage

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Saturday, July 23

Hurricane Ruth

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Crossville Cruise In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Killer Beaz Comedy

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6:30-7:45 p.m.

$25 

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

& 2-4 p.m.

$40

931-484-9463

 

Monday, July 25

Soul Soup

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Tuesday, July 26

Soul Soup

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Wednesday, July 27

 

 

Thursday, July 28

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Truly Clueless

Thursdays at the Amp

The Amp

29 Division Dr.

6:30 p.m.

 

Friday, July 29

Shannon Libby

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland Thunder

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

Tickets- $10

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, July 30

The Staph Band

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

palacetheater-crossville.com

 

Brown Elementary Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

1 p.m. Shotgun Start

Lunch at 11:30

$75 per player, $300 per team

931-261-9109

 

Monday, Aug. 1

Melissa Ellis

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Tuesday, Aug. 2

The Shaydes

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Thursday, Aug. 4

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Aug. 5

Friday at the Crossroads

“Back to School”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

YPA Dash in the Dark 5K

Downtown Crossville

8 p.m.

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Aug. 6

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission $5 for adults

 

Sunshine Sessions

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910 or

931-707-2798

 

Sunday, Aug. 7

Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free admission

 

Monday, Aug. 8

Shattered

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Borrowed Mule

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Thursday, Aug. 11

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 12

Don & Tommie

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Amazing Baker Family Bluegrass

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Saturday, Aug. 13

Huffaker Brothers

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

United Fund Variety Show

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Monday, Aug. 15

Jake Hoot with 

the Huffaker Brothers

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Carrie Hassler

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Thursday, Aug 18

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Aug. 19

D.J. Garrison

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Aug. 20

End of the Line

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Monday, Aug. 22

Little Russell Band

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Tuesday, Aug. 23

The Obed River Band

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Thursday, Aug. 25

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 26

Colours

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Faithfully - An Eagles & Journey Experience

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$39-$49

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Saturday, Aug. 27

Groovin’ at The Grove

featuring Run for Cover

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Crossville Cruise In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Henry Cho Comedy

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$29-$51

931-484-6133

 

Monday, Aug. 29

Carrie Hassler

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Country Gold

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Thursday, Sept. 1

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Sept. 2

Line-Dance Party

featuring Donna & D.J. Garrison

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Sept. 3

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Monday, Sept. 5

Soul Soup

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Heart & Soul

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Thursday, Sept. 8

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Sept. 9

Don & Tommie

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

John Schneider

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$49-$100

931-484-6133

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Saturday, Sept. 10

The Everly Brothers Experience

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Rat Run on the Mountain

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1395 Livingston Rd.

1-6 p.m.

12 & under: Free

General admission: $5

 

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Truly Clueless

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Thursday, Sept. 15

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Sept. 16

Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

Cumberland County Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-4565

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Sept. 17

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Dave Adkins

with Carrie Hassler

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Thursday, Sept. 22

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Sept. 23

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Sept. 24

Mother Legacy

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Crossville Cruise In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Monday, Sept. 26

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Jake Hoot

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Thursday, Sept. 29

David England & Second Time Out

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Sept. 30

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 1

Mark Anthony &

the Mark Anthony Ensemble

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Aaron Tippin

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$59

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Thursday, Oct. 6

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 7

Friday at the Crossroads

“Harvest Festival”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Relay for Life

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

5-10 p.m.

ltaylor.relay@gmail.com

 

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Thursday, Oct. 13

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Oct. 14

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 15

Sevens Pine

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, Oct. 20

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 21

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Brother Maven & Blue Mother Tupelo

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Oct. 22

Crossville Cruise In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Monday, Oct. 24

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Thursday, Oct. 27

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 28

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Collin Raye

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$59

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Thursday, Nov. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Nov. 4

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Nov. 5

Author Day

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

 

Thomas Pandolfi

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$15

931-484-6133

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Thursday, Nov. 10

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Nov. 11

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Nov. 12

Alex Miller

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Thursday, Nov. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Friday. Nov. 18

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Nov. 19

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Monday, Nov. 28

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Thursday, Dec. 1

Classic Nashville Christmas

Gail Bliss and Jason Petty

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 2

Friday at the Crossroads

“Winter Wonderland”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Dec. 3

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 8

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 9

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Thursday, Dec. 15

Inversion Vocal Ensemble

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 16

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Christmas with Carrie Hassler

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Dec. 17

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 22

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 23

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 27

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 30

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.