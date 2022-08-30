IMG_9583.JPG

The Foster Adoptive Parent Association of the Upper Cumberland Region will present the 2022 Rat Run on the Mountain Sept. 10 at the Cumberland County Community Complex from 1-6 p.m. The event will recognize Superheroes of the community: veterans, EMS, firefighters, and law enforcement officers. There will also be a full car show and prizes for unique and one-of-a-kind entries. Kids, enjoy the free face painting and bounce houses. There will also be craft vendors and food. Admission is $5, with kids 12 and under admitted free.

 Michael Leonard

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Country Gold

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Fall Gardeners Festival

UT AgResearch Plateau 

Research and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.-3 p.m., Free

931-484-0034

 

Kid Bits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Ewe Can Knit Needle 

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Jukebox Dan

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Chicken Scratch Apron or Pillow Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plz.

10 a.m.-noon

$40, plus $10 kit

931-484-9600

 

Jeff Crouch

Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

5-7 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Jim Everett, Storytelller

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

Window Cliffs State 

Natural Area

Plateau Chapter Hike

Baxter, TN

5.5 miles or 4.5 miles

Rated moderate with stream crossings

Leave 6:30 a.m. from

Tractor Supply

135 Highland Square

Carpool, $5

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Finish Your Quilt Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m., $20

931-484-9600

 

Thursday, Sept. 1

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

Big Orange Watch Party

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

Noon

931-337-0119

 

Friends of the Library - Membership Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Sept. 2

Line-Dance Party

featuring Donna & D.J. 

Garrison

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Sept. 3

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Sam Hatmaker LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

4th Year Anniversary 

Pirate Party

Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

Noon

931-337-0531

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

 

Southern Sunrise

Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Write Away Writing Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Free Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Monday, Sept. 5

Soul Soup

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Closed for Labor Day

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Heart & Soul

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Chicken Scratch Apron or Pillow Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plz.

10 a.m.-noon

$40, plus $10 kit

931-484-9600

 

Greeting Card Ornaments Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m.

$30

931-484-9600

 

Ewe Can Knit - Needle 

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Selection from Buddy, the Buddy Holly Story

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Thursday, Sept. 8

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Landscaping Do’s and Don’ts

Plateau AgResearch & 

Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County 

Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Taste of Crossville

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

6-8 p.m., $25

www.downtowncrossvilleinc.net

 

Friday, Sept. 9

Don & Tommie

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m., Free

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG3 Brocco’s Pizza & Brew

59 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-202-1699

 

The Smoky Nights

Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Memorial Garden Clean-Up

Roane State Community College

2567 Cook Rd.

8-11 a.m.

931-484-9033

obedwatershed1@gmail.com

 

Advance Acrylic Pour with Shift Metallics

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$50 for members, $55 for non-members

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Lunch & Learn about 

Volunteering

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-459-4262 

RSVP required for lunch.

Saturday, Sept. 10

The Everly Brothers 

Experience

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Rat Run on the Mountain

Cumberland County 

Fairgrounds

1395 Livingston Rd.

1-6 p.m.

12 & under: Free

General admission: $5

 

Sunset Kayak Tour

Meadow Park Lake

1437 City Lake Rd.

6-8 p.m.

$5 per person, $8 if renting equipment

 

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9-11 a.m.

$12

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Financial Management for Entrepreneurs

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

Mondays, 5-8 p.m.

Via Zoom, through Oct. 17

$250

931-456-4910

cbi@roanestate.edu

 

 

A Songwriter’s Circle Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Free Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Sunday, Sept. 11

2022 Special Olympics

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cooke Rd.

3-6 p.m.

thearccc@frontier.com

 

Monday, Sept. 12

Beginning Crochet Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.

$60 for all three-classes

931-484-9600

 

Family Game Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-6:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

Free

 

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Truly Clueless

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime w/ Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Ewe Can Knit - Needle 

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Al Bonnis, Fancy Pickin’ & Memorable Songs

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Thursday, Sept. 15

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County 

Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Intermediate Wire-Wrapped Bracelet

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$30, all supplies provided

931-210-5599

facstn.com

 

Friday, Sept. 16

Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Habitat 

for Humanity

Cumberland County 

Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-4565

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Garden Tour

Plateau AgResearch & 

Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m., Free

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Mixed-Media Altered 

Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m., $10

931-210-5599

 

Polymer Clay Pumpkin Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$25, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Fall Greeting Card Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m., $8

931-484-6790

 

Saturday, Sept. 17

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Dave Adkins

with Carrie Hassler

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Daytripper LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Fall Farm Day

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$2

 

Homesteads Tower 

5K & 10K Apple Walk/Run

Cumberland Mountain State Park

8 a.m. registration

9 a.m. start

$20 adults

$10 kids 10 and under

 

Alzheimer’s Tennessee

Plateau Walk and Parade

433 Lakeview Dr.

Fairfield Glade

10 a.m.-Noon

Parade leaves at Noon

 

Children’s Saturday Stack 

of Stories

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9-11 a.m.

For ages 12 & under.

Children must be accompanied by parent/guardian.

931-484-6790

 

Free Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Fall Brawl 2

Demolition Derby

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

 

Sunday, Sept. 18

Mommy & Me - Mini Fairy Herb Garden 

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

2-4 p.m., $40

931-742-0299

 

Mini Fairy Herb Garden & Herb Soda

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$30

931-742-0299

 

The Wonder of Monarchs and Milkweed

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

2-4 p.m.

Free

931-484-6138

 

Monday, Sept. 19

Beginning Crochet Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.

$60 for all three-classes

931-484-9600

 

 

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

First Time Homebuyer Dinner

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

5:30 p.m.

Free

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime w/ Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Cumberland County Library Board Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, Sept. 21

“Vintage Red” Chain Maille Bracelet Class

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$70 for members, $75 for non-members

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Memory Road, The Soundtrack of Our Lives

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Thursday, Sept. 22

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Watercolor Boat Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, plus a $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Welcome to Medicare Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-4 p.m.

1-877-801-0044

 

Friday, Sept. 23

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

The Smoky Nights

Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Saturday, Sept. 24

Ground N’ The Round w/ Jamie Adamson 

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Crossville’s Got Talent!

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$12

931-248-2487

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Mother Legacy

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Crossville Cruise In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Trail Maintenance - National Public Lands Day

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-6138

hannah.sheley@tn.gov

https://tnstateparksvolunteer.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=716660

 

Cumberland Homesteads Apple Festival

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5 admission for the weekend

 

Apple Festival Pageant

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

10 a.m.-Noon

 

Free Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Sunday, Sept. 25

Cumberland Homesteads Apple Festival

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

$5 admission for the weekend

 

Monday, Sept. 26

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Jake Hoot

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Bling Bracelet Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-2:30 p.m.

$20, plus $13 material fee

931-484-9600

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime w/ Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Lynn Haines, Vintage Rock & Country

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Thursday, Sept. 29

David England & Second Time Out

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Finish Your Quilt Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-3 p.m.

$20

931-484-9600

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Sept. 30

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 1

Mark Anthony &

the Mark Anthony Ensemble

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Aaron Tippin

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$59

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

 

Open House & Fly-In 2022

Crossville Memorial Airport 

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free

931-484-5278

 

Tuesday, Oct. 4

“The Legend of Boggy Creek” - Free Showing

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Smorgasbord: Cool Tones - Collage

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25 for members, $30 for non-members

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Bling Bracelet Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1 p.m.

$20, plus $13 material fee

931-484-9600

 

Thursday, Oct. 6

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Oct. 7

Friday at the Crossroads

“Harvest Festival”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Relay for Life

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

5-10 p.m.

ltaylor.relay@gmail.com

 

Saturday, Oct. 8

Pumpkin Painting for Kids (Adult Required)

Plateau AgResearch & Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-0034

utgardenscrossville@utk.edu

 

Christmas Workshop

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$30, all supplies provided

931-210-5599

facstn.com

 

Fall Maker Pop-Up Event

Roane State Community College

2567 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-456-9880

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Delnora Reed LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Sunday, Oct. 9

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Greeting Card Ornaments Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-4 p.m.

$30

931-484-9600

 

Thursday, Oct. 13

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Oct. 14

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 East

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6 advance, $8 at gate; children under 13 free

423-799-0229

www.crossvilleoktoberfest.com

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 15

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 East

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6 advance, $8 at gate; children under 13 free

423-799-0229

www.crossvilleoktoberfest.com

 

Second Annual UC Bigfoot Festival

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

$5, free for kids 12 and under

 

Sevens Pine

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Monday, Oct. 17

Container Making Class

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.

$20

931-484-9600

 

Thursday, Oct. 20

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Oct. 21

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Brother Maven & Blue Mother Tupelo

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Oct. 22

Crossville Cruise In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Heritage Day

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission free

Visit cumberlandhorizons.com

 

Centennial Park Stream/Litter Clean-Up

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd.

9 a.m.-noon

931-210-3611

dennisgregg@gmail.com

 

Dirty Dancing - Free Showing

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Kayley Bishop LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Monday, Oct. 24

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Thursday, Oct. 27

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Oct. 28

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Collin Raye

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$59

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Thursday, Nov. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Friday, Nov. 4

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Nov. 5

Author Day

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

 

Thomas Pandolfi

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$15

931-484-6133

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

 

Veteran’s Parade

Downtown Crossville

10 a.m.-noon

 

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com 

 

Thursday, Nov. 10

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Nov. 11

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Nov. 12

Alex Miller

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Sunday, Nov. 13

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Songs In the Key of She

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Crosssville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3 p.m., Free

plateauwomenschorus.org

 

Thursday, Nov. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday. Nov. 18

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Nov. 19

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Invasive Plant Removal

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-210-3611

dennisgregg@gmail.com

 

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Monday, Nov. 28

Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin St.

4:30 p.m.

931-456-9019

 

Thursday, Dec. 1

Classic Nashville Christmas

Gail Bliss and Jason Petty

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 2

Friday at the Crossroads

“Winter Wonderland”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Dec. 3

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

 

Thursday, Dec. 8

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 9

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Sunday, Dec. 11

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, Dec. 15

Inversion Vocal Ensemble

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Friday, Dec. 16

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Christmas with Carrie Hassler

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Dec. 17

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Thursday, Dec. 22

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 23

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 27

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 30

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, March 9

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Thursday, May 25

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

