Tuesday, Aug. 30
Country Gold
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Fall Gardeners Festival
UT AgResearch Plateau
Research and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.-3 p.m., Free
931-484-0034
Kid Bits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Jukebox Dan
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Chicken Scratch Apron or Pillow Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plz.
10 a.m.-noon
$40, plus $10 kit
931-484-9600
Jeff Crouch
Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
5-7 p.m.
931-337-0119
Jim Everett, Storytelller
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Window Cliffs State
Natural Area
Plateau Chapter Hike
Baxter, TN
5.5 miles or 4.5 miles
Rated moderate with stream crossings
Leave 6:30 a.m. from
Tractor Supply
135 Highland Square
Carpool, $5
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Finish Your Quilt Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m., $20
931-484-9600
Thursday, Sept. 1
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Big Orange Watch Party
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
Noon
931-337-0119
Friends of the Library - Membership Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Line-Dance Party
featuring Donna & D.J.
Garrison
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, Sept. 3
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Sam Hatmaker LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
4th Year Anniversary
Pirate Party
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S Main St.
Noon
931-337-0531
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
Southern Sunrise
Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Write Away Writing Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Free Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Monday, Sept. 5
Soul Soup
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Closed for Labor Day
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Heart & Soul
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Chicken Scratch Apron or Pillow Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plz.
10 a.m.-noon
$40, plus $10 kit
931-484-9600
Greeting Card Ornaments Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m.
$30
931-484-9600
Ewe Can Knit - Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Selection from Buddy, the Buddy Holly Story
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Thursday, Sept. 8
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Landscaping Do’s and Don’ts
Plateau AgResearch &
Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County
Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Taste of Crossville
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
6-8 p.m., $25
Friday, Sept. 9
Don & Tommie
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m., Free
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG3 Brocco’s Pizza & Brew
59 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-202-1699
The Smoky Nights
Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Memorial Garden Clean-Up
Roane State Community College
2567 Cook Rd.
8-11 a.m.
931-484-9033
Advance Acrylic Pour with Shift Metallics
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$50 for members, $55 for non-members
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Lunch & Learn about
Volunteering
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-459-4262
RSVP required for lunch.
Saturday, Sept. 10
The Everly Brothers
Experience
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Rat Run on the Mountain
Cumberland County
Fairgrounds
1395 Livingston Rd.
1-6 p.m.
12 & under: Free
General admission: $5
Sunset Kayak Tour
Meadow Park Lake
1437 City Lake Rd.
6-8 p.m.
$5 per person, $8 if renting equipment
Cloth Pumpkins Class
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9-11 a.m.
$12
931-484-0034
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Financial Management for Entrepreneurs
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
Mondays, 5-8 p.m.
Via Zoom, through Oct. 17
$250
931-456-4910
A Songwriter’s Circle Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Free Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Sept. 11
2022 Special Olympics
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cooke Rd.
3-6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
Beginning Crochet Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.
$60 for all three-classes
931-484-9600
Family Game Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Free
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Truly Clueless
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
KidBits Preschool Storytime w/ Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Ewe Can Knit - Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Al Bonnis, Fancy Pickin’ & Memorable Songs
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Thursday, Sept. 15
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County
Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Intermediate Wire-Wrapped Bracelet
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$30, all supplies provided
931-210-5599
Friday, Sept. 16
Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Habitat
for Humanity
Cumberland County
Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-484-4565
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Garden Tour
Plateau AgResearch &
Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m., Free
931-484-0034
Mixed-Media Altered
Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m., $10
931-210-5599
Polymer Clay Pumpkin Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$25, plus $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Fall Greeting Card Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m., $8
931-484-6790
Saturday, Sept. 17
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Dave Adkins
with Carrie Hassler
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133 or
Daytripper LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
Fall Farm Day
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$2
Homesteads Tower
5K & 10K Apple Walk/Run
Cumberland Mountain State Park
8 a.m. registration
9 a.m. start
$20 adults
$10 kids 10 and under
Alzheimer’s Tennessee
Plateau Walk and Parade
433 Lakeview Dr.
Fairfield Glade
10 a.m.-Noon
Parade leaves at Noon
Children’s Saturday Stack
of Stories
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9-11 a.m.
For ages 12 & under.
Children must be accompanied by parent/guardian.
931-484-6790
Free Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Fall Brawl 2
Demolition Derby
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Mommy & Me - Mini Fairy Herb Garden
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
2-4 p.m., $40
931-742-0299
Mini Fairy Herb Garden & Herb Soda
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$30
931-742-0299
The Wonder of Monarchs and Milkweed
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
2-4 p.m.
Free
931-484-6138
Monday, Sept. 19
Beginning Crochet Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.
$60 for all three-classes
931-484-9600
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
First Time Homebuyer Dinner
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
5:30 p.m.
Free
KidBits Preschool Storytime w/ Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Cumberland County Library Board Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Sept. 21
“Vintage Red” Chain Maille Bracelet Class
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$70 for members, $75 for non-members
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Memory Road, The Soundtrack of Our Lives
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Thursday, Sept. 22
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Watercolor Boat Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, plus a $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-4 p.m.
1-877-801-0044
Friday, Sept. 23
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
The Smoky Nights
Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Saturday, Sept. 24
Ground N’ The Round w/ Jamie Adamson
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
Crossville’s Got Talent!
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$12
931-248-2487
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Mother Legacy
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Crossville Cruise In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Trail Maintenance - National Public Lands Day
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-6138
https://tnstateparksvolunteer.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=716660
Cumberland Homesteads Apple Festival
Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5 admission for the weekend
Apple Festival Pageant
Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
10 a.m.-Noon
Free Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Sept. 25
Cumberland Homesteads Apple Festival
Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
$5 admission for the weekend
Monday, Sept. 26
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Jake Hoot
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Bling Bracelet Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-2:30 p.m.
$20, plus $13 material fee
931-484-9600
KidBits Preschool Storytime w/ Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Lynn Haines, Vintage Rock & Country
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Thursday, Sept. 29
David England & Second Time Out
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Finish Your Quilt Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-3 p.m.
$20
931-484-9600
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Mark Anthony &
the Mark Anthony Ensemble
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Aaron Tippin
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$59
931-484-6133
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
Open House & Fly-In 2022
Crossville Memorial Airport
2409 Sparta Hwy.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free
931-484-5278
Tuesday, Oct. 4
“The Legend of Boggy Creek” - Free Showing
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-484-6133
Smorgasbord: Cool Tones - Collage
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25 for members, $30 for non-members
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
Bling Bracelet Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1 p.m.
$20, plus $13 material fee
931-484-9600
Thursday, Oct. 6
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Friday at the Crossroads
“Harvest Festival”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Relay for Life
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
5-10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Pumpkin Painting for Kids (Adult Required)
Plateau AgResearch & Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-0034
Christmas Workshop
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$30, all supplies provided
931-210-5599
Fall Maker Pop-Up Event
Roane State Community College
2567 Cook Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-456-9880
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Delnora Reed LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
Sunday, Oct. 9
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Greeting Card Ornaments Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-4 p.m.
$30
931-484-9600
Thursday, Oct. 13
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Crossville Annual Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 East
11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6 advance, $8 at gate; children under 13 free
423-799-0229
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Crossville Annual Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 East
11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6 advance, $8 at gate; children under 13 free
423-799-0229
Second Annual UC Bigfoot Festival
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
$5, free for kids 12 and under
Sevens Pine
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 17
Container Making Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.
$20
931-484-9600
Thursday, Oct. 20
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Brother Maven & Blue Mother Tupelo
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Oct. 22
Crossville Cruise In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Heritage Day
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Admission free
Visit cumberlandhorizons.com
Centennial Park Stream/Litter Clean-Up
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
9 a.m.-noon
931-210-3611
Dirty Dancing - Free Showing
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
6 p.m.
Free
Kayley Bishop LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
Monday, Oct. 24
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Thursday, Oct. 27
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Collin Raye
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$59
931-484-6133
Thursday, Nov. 3
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Nov. 4
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, Nov. 5
Author Day
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
Thomas Pandolfi
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$15
931-484-6133
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
Veteran’s Parade
Downtown Crossville
10 a.m.-noon
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Thursday, Nov. 10
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Alex Miller
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Sunday, Nov. 13
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Songs In the Key of She
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Crosssville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3 p.m., Free
Thursday, Nov. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday. Nov. 18
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Nov. 19
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Invasive Plant Removal
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
8 a.m.-noon
931-210-3611
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Monday, Nov. 28
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Thursday, Dec. 1
Classic Nashville Christmas
Gail Bliss and Jason Petty
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Friday at the Crossroads
“Winter Wonderland”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, Dec. 3
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
Thursday, Dec. 8
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Thursday, Dec. 15
Inversion Vocal Ensemble
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 16
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Christmas with Carrie Hassler
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Dec. 17
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Thursday, Dec. 22
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 27
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Thursday, May 25
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
