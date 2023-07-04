Tuesday, July 4
Shattered
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Fourth of July Fireworks
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
9 p.m.
931-456-6632
Raptors Rule
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Owl Pellet Dissection
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
10 a.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Clearing
Constitution Confusion
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
Noon
Free
888-867-2757
Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
2 p.m.
$10
888-867-2757
Heroes of America Hike
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
3 p.m.
$5
888-867-2757
Archery &
Tomahawk Throwing
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
4 p.m.
$10
888-867-2757
Wednesday, July 5
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
TTA Chapter Hike
Lost Creek to Dog Cove
Sparta, TN
5-mile hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Harbor Freight parking lot
145 Highland Square
Carpool $5
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Thursday, July 6
The Humanaires
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Veterans’ Gala
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6-9 p.m.
Open to all veterans
and active-duty military
Business casual/
military uniform
Live music featuring
Phil Ciancio
Dinner by Willow Catering
$20 per person
RSVP by June 30
Mr. Bond’s Science Guys
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m.
931-484-6790
Rube Goldberg Machines
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
931-484-6790
Friday, July 7
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary
Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7:30-9 p.m.
Free
Ryan Bozzetto
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Barn Watercolor
Three-day class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$105, plus $20 material fee
931-787-6559
A Few Good Men [R]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Taking a Step Back
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Archery &
Tomahawk Throwing
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
11 a.m.
$10
888-867-2757
Creek Crawl
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
2 p.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Freshwater Systems Hike
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
4 p.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Finding Fireflies
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
7:30 p.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Saturday, July 8
Vivo [PG]
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
A Songwriter’s Circle
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
10:30 a.m. Intermediate
11:30 a.m. Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Jason Howard
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
The Super Mario Bros. Movie [PG]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
TTA Chapter Hike
Martha’s Pretty Point
Sparta, TN
4.5-mile hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Harbor Freight parking lot
145 Highland Square
Carpool $4
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@
Walk in the Woods
Lake Alice Trail
Pleasant Hill, TN
1.5 miles
11:30 a.m.
West Lake Rd. parking area
404-790-3945
Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.
$10
888-867-2757
Crazy Crawfish Crawl
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
11 a.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Raptors Rule
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
11:30 a.m.
Free
888-867-2757
The Story of 3464
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
1 p.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Slithering Snakes
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
3 p.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Sunday, July 9
Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.
$10
888-867-2757
Reptiles Rock
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
11 a.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Monday, July 10
Veteran & Military
Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Top Tier Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Craft Mondays
with Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 or 2 p.m.
931-484-6790
Science Mondays
with Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 or 2 p.m.
931-484-6790
Board Game Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Tuesday, July 11
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
China Plate Painting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6 p.m.
931-484-6790
Wire-Wrapped
abstract tree pendant
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$45-$50
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
The Shaydes
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, July 12
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
or until sellout
TTA Chapter Hike
Meadow Creek Park
and Bee Rock
Monterey, TN
1.56-mile loop
and .7-mile in-and-out hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Harbor Freight parking lot
145 Highland Square
Carpool $3
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@
Conquering Clutter
with Beth Ruck
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Thursday, July 13
David Newbould
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Practical Nursing
information session
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Molly of Denali Special, “Wise Raven and Old Crow”
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Teen Breakout Room
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-5:45 p.m.
931-484-6790
Friday, July 14
Plateau Discovery
Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Barn Watercolor
Three-day class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$105, plus $20 material fee
931-787-6559
Sweet Baby James
James Taylor tribute
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$30
931-484-6133
Science Fridays w/
Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Saturday, July 15
Pollinator Walk & Talk
Outdoor Classroom Session
Obed River Park
24 Obed River Park Dr.
9-11 a.m.
Free
931-484-5442
You Collect What?
Collectors/Hobbyists Exhibit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
10:30 a.m. Intermediate
11:30 a.m. Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Jaws [PG]
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Kayley Bishop live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Domine, A Pink Floyd Tribute
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$25
931-484-6133
Saturday, July 15
Volunteer Trail Day
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
8 a.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Owl Pellet Dissection
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
3 p.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Sunday, July 16
Creek Crawl
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Pelts of Tennessee
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
10 a.m.
Free
888-867-2757
The Story of 3464
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
1 p.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
3 p.m.
$10
888-867-2757
Monday, July 17
Native Plants and Erosion Control
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Cumberland County Commission Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
6 p.m.
931-484-6790
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Soulfissh
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Archery & Tomahawk Throwing
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.
$10
888-867-2757
Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
3 p.m.
$10
888-867-2757
Tuesday, July 18
Lily Bethke
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Candy Sushi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
931-484-6790
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Wednesday, July 19
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Stained Glass - Multi-Session Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
9 a.m.-noon
$125
931-787-5838
TTA Chapter Hike
Burgess Falls State Park & Sparta Greenway
Sparta, TN
1.8-mile and 1-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Harbor Freight Parking Lot
145 Highland Square
Carpool $5
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, July 20
The Borrowed Mules
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Children’s Summer Reading Program - End of Summer Celebration
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Library Scavenger Hunt
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-5:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Pelts of Tennessee
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
10 a.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Raptors Rule
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
11:30 a.m.
Free
888-867-2757
Friday, July 21
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Summer Skate Camp
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$100
931-484-0200
Saturday, July 22
Comedian/Moonshiner Killer Beaz
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6:30 p.m.
931-484-6133
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:30 a.m. - Intermediate
11:30 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Stained Glass - Multi-Session Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
9 a.m.-noon
$125
931-787-5838
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Quartet/Table Loom Basics
The Yarn Patch
68 N Main St.
10 a.m.-noon
$45
931-707-1255
TTA Chapter Hike
Hardie Trail and Sparta Greenway
Sparta, TN
2.5-mile hike and greenway walk
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Harbor Freight Parking Lot
145 Highland Square
Carpool $4
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Walk in the Woods
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Crossville, Tn
Byrd Creek Trail
2-miles
11:30 a.m.
Park Office
404-790-3945
Monday, July 24
Double Shotz
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, July 25
Leigh Nash LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$23
931-707-0440
Teen Summer Reading Wrap-up Party
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
5-7 p.m.
931-484-6790
PBS Southern Storytellers - Free Screening
Fairfield Glade Community Club
7827 Peavine Rd.
11 a.m.-noon
Free
931-484-3780
Dan Roten Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
The Muppet Movie - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, July 26
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Stained Glass - Multi-Session Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
9 a.m.-noon
$125
931-787-5838
Thursday, July 27
Tanner Hillis
The Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Christmas in July - Make-It-Take-It Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Lake Water Color Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$35, plus $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, July 28
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Grease - Movie Showing
The Amp
29 Division St.
7 p.m.
Free
Saturday, July 29
Seed Saving and Seed Swap
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Stained Glass - Multi-Session Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
9 a.m.-noon
$125
931-787-5838
The War with Grandpa - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Herrick LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
TTA Chapter Hike
Green Loop Trail
Fairfield Glade, TN
4.2-mile moderate hike
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Parking lot at 4937 Peavine Rd.
Carpool $1
931-267-2243
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
Sunday, July 30
The Whisnants
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Cellist Robert Moore and Friends
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
2:30 p.m.
$20
931-484-6133
Monday, July 31
Second Wind Knox
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Butterflies and Caterpillars
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-879-8980
Jason Lee McKiney Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
The Truman Show - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 3
Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 4
Back to School
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
7-8:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Aug. 5
Fall Vegetable Gardening
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Elvis - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$0-$5
931-484-6431
The Ultimate Oldies Rock N Roll Show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$25
931-484-6133
Sunday, Aug. 6
Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
931-484-6431
Monday, Aug. 7
Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Mt. LeConte Jug Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 8
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Split Decision
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Peanut Butter Falcon - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 11
Elvis - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Highland Cow Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$45, plus $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Gavin Powell
Social Brew
140 N Main St.
7 p.m.
Free
931-456-2739
Saturday, Aug. 12
17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament
Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
9 a.m. check in.
$30
kelleywood@citlink.net or 931-261-4446
The Bad Guys - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Amanda Pruitt LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Sunday, Aug. 13
The Gibson Brothers
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Monday, Aug. 14
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Four On The Floor
Cumberland County Fair Grounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
7:30 p.m.
931-484-9454
Jake Hoot
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Good Will Hunting - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Chris Hennessee
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 17
Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 18
Nacho Libre - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
The Lost City - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Matt Rogers
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
5 p.m.
931-202-2989
Monday, Aug. 21
Run for Cover
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 22
The Expendables 3 - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Soul Soup
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
TCAT Graduation Ceremony
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
6 p.m.
931-484-7502
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Friday, Aug. 25
An Evening w/ Gene Watson
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$43-$53
931-484-6133
Saturday, Aug. 26
American Graffiti - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
We Are One - Community Event
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free
931-510-6585
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Monday, Aug. 28
Carrie Hassler
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Fall Gardener’s Festival
Plateau AgResearch and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.
931-484-0034
California Dreamin’
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Smokey and the Bandit - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Thursday, Aug. 31
Walk the Paved Paths
Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
321-213-2640
Queen Tribute: The Kings of Queen
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Friday, Sept. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6:30-8 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sept. 2
Rich Hardesty
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0531
Dog - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Monday, Sept. 4
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
800-383-7600
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Smokey and the Bandit II - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Country Gold
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Friday, Sept. 8
Hannah Montana: The Movie - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Saturday, Sept. 9
Herb Tea
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$20-$35
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Jurassic World Dominion - Movies on the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Monday, Sept. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Sept. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Truly Clueless
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 - Movie Showing
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$5-$10
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Friday, Sept. 15
16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn
931-484-4565
Plateau Discovery Garden Tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
The Cumberland Outlaws
CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
7-10 p.m.
931-337-0531
Saturday, Sept. 16
The Magi LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Hello Fall Market ’23
Bramble Berry Cafe and Bakery
2446 Genesis Rd., Ste. 101
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free
931-200-2706
Monday, Sept. 18
Invasive Plants on the Plateau
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Caleb & Leann
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Sept. 23
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout
Zone Status
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6 p.m.
Free
The Sharrieffa Barksdale Track - Benefit Concert
Roane State Community College
276 Patton Ln.
Harriman, TN
7 p.m.
$35-$50
865-354-3000
Thursday, Sept. 28
Tree Identification
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11:30 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Saturday, Sept. 30
Cloth Pumpkins Class
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
$12
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 6
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
6-7:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Oct. 7
Houseplants
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Monday, Oct. 9
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Oct. 10
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Saturday, Oct. 14
So, You Want a Greenhouse?
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9-11 a.m.
Pre-registration required
931-484-0034
Three Times A Lady LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Pumpkin Painting for Kids
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
1-3 p.m.
Pre-registration required
Children must be accompanied by adult
931-484-0034
Friday, Oct. 27
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, Oct. 28
Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
850-261-9756
Sunday, Oct. 29
The Kramers
First Baptist Church
130 Towne Centre Dr.
4 p.m.
931-484-6927
Friday, Nov. 3
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Nov. 13
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Nov. 14
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
Friday, Dec. 1
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Monday, Dec. 11
Veteran & Military Campus Tour
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
931-484-7502
Tuesday, Dec. 12
College Preview Day
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
