Take a kayak tour of Byrd Lake at Cumberland Mountain State Park on Tuesday, July 4, beginning at 2 p.m. Cost is $10. For more information, call 888-867-2757.

Tuesday, July 4

Shattered

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Fourth of July Fireworks

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd.

9 p.m.

931-456-6632

ccpark@crossvilletn.gov

 

Raptors Rule

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Owl Pellet Dissection

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Clearing 

Constitution Confusion

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

Noon

Free

888-867-2757

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

2 p.m.

$10

888-867-2757

 

Heroes of America Hike

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

3 p.m.

$5

888-867-2757

 

Archery & 

Tomahawk Throwing

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

4 p.m.

$10

888-867-2757

 

Wednesday, July 5

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd.

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

or until sellout

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Lost Creek to Dog Cove

Sparta, TN

5-mile hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight parking lot

145 Highland Square

Carpool $5

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Thursday, July 6

The Humanaires

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Veterans’ Gala

Cumberland County

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6-9 p.m.

Open to all veterans 

and active-duty military

Business casual/

military uniform

Live music featuring

Phil Ciancio

Dinner by Willow Catering

$20 per person

RSVP by June 30

anna.grimes31@gmail.com

 

Mr. Bond’s Science Guys

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Rube Goldberg Machines

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

931-484-6790

Friday, July 7

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary

Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7:30-9 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Ryan Bozzetto

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Barn Watercolor 

Three-day class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$105, plus $20 material fee

931-787-6559

 

A Few Good Men [R]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Taking a Step Back

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Archery & 

Tomahawk Throwing

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

11 a.m.

$10

888-867-2757

 

Creek Crawl

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

2 p.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Freshwater Systems Hike

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

4 p.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Finding Fireflies

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

7:30 p.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Saturday, July 8

Vivo [PG]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

A Songwriter’s Circle

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:30 a.m. Intermediate

11:30 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Jason Howard

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

The Super Mario Bros. Movie [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Martha’s Pretty Point

Sparta, TN

4.5-mile hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight parking lot

145 Highland Square

Carpool $4

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Walk in the Woods

Lake Alice Trail

Pleasant Hill, TN

1.5 miles

11:30 a.m. 

West Lake Rd. parking area

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

404-790-3945

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.

$10

888-867-2757

 

Crazy Crawfish Crawl

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

11 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Raptors Rule

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

11:30 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

The Story of 3464

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

1 p.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Slithering Snakes

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

3 p.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Sunday, July 9

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.

$10

888-867-2757

 

Reptiles Rock

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

11 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

Monday, July 10

Veteran & Military 

Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Top Tier Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Craft Mondays 

with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 or 2 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Science Mondays 

with Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 or 2 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Board Game Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, July 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

China Plate Painting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-6 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wire-Wrapped 

abstract tree pendant

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45-$50

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

The Shaydes

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, July 12

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Meadow Creek Park 

and Bee Rock

Monterey, TN

1.56-mile loop 

and .7-mile in-and-out hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight parking lot

145 Highland Square

Carpool $3

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Conquering Clutter 

with Beth Ruck

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Thursday, July 13

David Newbould

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Practical Nursing 

information session

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Molly of Denali Special, “Wise Raven and Old Crow”

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Teen Breakout Room

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-5:45 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Friday, July 14

Plateau Discovery 

Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Barn Watercolor

Three-day class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$105, plus $20 material fee

931-787-6559

 

Sweet Baby James 

James Taylor tribute

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$30

931-484-6133

 

Science Fridays w/ 

Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Saturday, July 15

Pollinator Walk & Talk

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

You Collect What?  

Collectors/Hobbyists Exhibit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:30 a.m. Intermediate

11:30 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Jaws [PG]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Kayley Bishop live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Domine, A Pink Floyd Tribute

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, July 15

Volunteer Trail Day

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

8 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Owl Pellet Dissection

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

3 p.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Sunday, July 16

Creek Crawl

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Pelts of Tennessee

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

The Story of 3464

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

1 p.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

3 p.m.

$10

888-867-2757

 

Monday, July 17

Native Plants and Erosion Control

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Cumberland County Commission Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

6 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Soulfissh

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Archery & Tomahawk Throwing

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.

$10

888-867-2757

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

3 p.m.

$10

888-867-2757

 

Tuesday, July 18

Lily Bethke

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Candy Sushi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Wednesday, July 19

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Stained Glass - Multi-Session Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Burgess Falls State Park & Sparta Greenway

Sparta, TN

1.8-mile and 1-mile hikes

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight Parking Lot

145 Highland Square

Carpool $5

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, July 20

The Borrowed Mules

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Children’s Summer Reading Program - End of Summer Celebration

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Library Scavenger Hunt

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-5:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Pelts of Tennessee

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Raptors Rule

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

11:30 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Friday, July 21

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Saturday, July 22

Comedian/Moonshiner Killer Beaz

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6:30 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:30 a.m. - Intermediate

11:30 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Stained Glass - Multi-Session Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Quartet/Table Loom Basics

The Yarn Patch

68 N Main St.

10 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Hardie Trail and Sparta Greenway

Sparta, TN

2.5-mile hike and greenway walk

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight Parking Lot

145 Highland Square

Carpool $4

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Walk in the Woods

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Crossville, Tn

Byrd Creek Trail

2-miles

11:30 a.m.

Park Office

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

404-790-3945

 

Monday, July 24

Double Shotz

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 25

Leigh Nash LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

 73 N. Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$23

931-707-0440

 

Teen Summer Reading Wrap-up Party

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

5-7 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

PBS Southern Storytellers - Free Screening

Fairfield Glade Community Club

7827 Peavine Rd.

11 a.m.-noon

Free

931-484-3780

 

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Muppet Movie - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, July 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Stained Glass - Multi-Session Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

Thursday, July 27

Tanner Hillis

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Christmas in July - Make-It-Take-It Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Lake Water Color Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$35, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 28

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Grease - Movie Showing

The Amp

29 Division St.

7 p.m.

Free

 

Saturday, July 29

Seed Saving and Seed Swap

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Stained Glass - Multi-Session Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

The War with Grandpa - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Herrick LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

 73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Green Loop Trail

Fairfield Glade, TN

4.2-mile moderate hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Parking lot at 4937 Peavine Rd.

Carpool $1

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Sunday, July 30

The Whisnants

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Cellist Robert Moore and Friends

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

2:30 p.m.

$20

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 31

Second Wind Knox

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Butterflies and Caterpillars

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Jason Lee McKiney Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Truman Show - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 3

Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 4

Back to School

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Aug. 5

Fall Vegetable Gardening

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Elvis - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$0-$5

931-484-6431

 

The Ultimate Oldies Rock N Roll Show

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$25

931-484-6133

 

Sunday, Aug. 6

Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Monday, Aug. 7

Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Mt. LeConte Jug Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 8

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Split Decision

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Peanut Butter Falcon - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 11

Elvis - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Highland Cow Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$45, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Gavin Powell

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

7 p.m.

Free

931-456-2739

 

Saturday, Aug. 12

17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament

Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd. 

9 a.m. check in. 

$30 

kelleywood@citlink.net or 931-261-4446

 

The Bad Guys - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Amanda Pruitt LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

 73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Sunday, Aug. 13

The Gibson Brothers

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Monday, Aug. 14

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Four On The Floor

Cumberland County Fair Grounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

7:30 p.m.

931-484-9454

 

Jake Hoot

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Good Will Hunting - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Chris Hennessee

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 17

Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 18

Nacho Libre - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

The Lost City - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Matt Rogers

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

5 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Monday, Aug. 21

Run for Cover

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 22

The Expendables 3 - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Soul Soup

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

TCAT Graduation Ceremony

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m.

931-484-7502

 

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 25

An Evening w/ Gene Watson

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$43-$53

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Aug. 26

American Graffiti - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

We Are One - Community Event

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free

931-510-6585

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Monday, Aug. 28

Carrie Hassler

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardener’s Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

California Dreamin’

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 31

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Queen Tribute: The Kings of Queen

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Friday, Sept. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Sept. 2

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Dog - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Monday, Sept. 4

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Smokey and the Bandit II - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Country Gold

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Friday, Sept. 8

Hannah Montana: The Movie - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Sept. 9

Herb Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Jurassic World Dominion - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Monday, Sept. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sept. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Truly Clueless

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Friday, Sept. 15

16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn

931-484-4565 

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, Sept. 16

The Magi LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

 73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Hello Fall Market ’23

Bramble Berry Cafe and Bakery

2446 Genesis Rd., Ste. 101

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free

931-200-2706

 

Monday, Sept. 18

Invasive Plants on the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Caleb & Leann

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Saturday, Sept. 23

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Zone Status

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Sharrieffa Barksdale Track - Benefit Concert

Roane State Community College

276 Patton Ln.

Harriman, TN

7 p.m.

$35-$50

865-354-3000

 

Thursday, Sept. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, Sept. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Three Times A Lady LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

 73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, Oct. 28

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

