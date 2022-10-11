Tuesday, Oct. 11
Books, Bling & Baklava
Fairfield Glade Ladies Club
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Paint Along with Sam
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$30-$35
931-707-7249
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Otterly Awesome Card Craft Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-2 p.m.
931-484-6790
Fabric Pumpkin Craft
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Books, Bling & Baklava
Fairfield Glade Ladies Club
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Greeting Card Ornaments Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
1-4 p.m.
$30
931-484-9600
Ewe Can Knit - Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-558-8684
A Live Performance by Marie Gilvray
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
937-558-8684
Thursday, Oct. 13
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Mad Science w/ Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-3:30 p.m.
937-558-8684
Friday, Oct. 14
Crossville Annual
Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 East
11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6 advance, $8 at gate; children under 13 free
423-799-0229
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Learn the Art of Stained Glass
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Oct. 14, 21, 28 & Nov. 11
Members, $140/Guests $160
931-707-7249
Saturday, Oct. 15
Crossville Annual
Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 East
11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6 advance, $8 at gate;
children under 13 free
423-799-0229
Introduction to Oil Painting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$35-$40
931-707-7249
Sevens Pine
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Second Annual UC Bigfoot Festival
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
$5, free for kids 12 and under
Upper Cumberland Mullet Contest
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
2 p.m., $10 entry fee
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Give Thanks Decor Class
FACS: For Art, Craft & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
Noon-3 p.m.
$30, all materials provided
931-210-5599
Free Guitar Lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Beginners: 10 a.m.
Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.
Advanced: 11:20 a.m.
931-484-6790
Sunday, Oct. 16
Autumn Marsh - Paint Party
Bunkers Grill and Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
2-4 p.m.
$35
931-337-0119
Monday, Oct. 17
Container Making Class
The Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
9-11 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.
$20
931-484-9600
Fall Greeting Card Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m., or 4-6 p.m.
$8 material fee
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Watercolor Boat Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, plus $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Artist Peer Review and Discussion
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
Members $5/Guests $20
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Fall Fest Bracelet Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$70-$75
931-707-7249
Ewe Can Knit - Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-558-8684
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Selections from “Buddy, the Buddy Holly Story”
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Thursday, Oct. 20
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Christmas Origami
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-Noon
931-484-6790
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
2C4N
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Home School Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, Oct. 21
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Brother Maven & Blue Mother Tupelo
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Mixed-Media Altered
Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Oct. 22
Crossville Cruise In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Heritage Day
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Admission free
Visit cumberlandhorizons.com
Centennial Park Stream/
Litter Clean-Up
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
9 a.m.-noon
931-210-3611
Dirty Dancing - Free Showing
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
6 p.m., Free
Kayley Bishop LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
KOA Fall Fest
Crossville / I-40 KOA Holiday
6575 US-70
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
800-562-0836
Free Guitar Lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Beginners: 10 a.m.
Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.
Advanced: 11:20 a.m.
931-484-6790
Paint & Sip
Social Brew
140 N Main St.
4-6 p.m.
$25
931-456-2739
Sunday, Oct. 23
Crossville String Quartet Featuring Robert Moore
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
2:30-3:30 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
Monday, Oct. 24
Teen Halloween Scavenger Hunt & Costume Contest
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6:30 p.m.
Ages 12-18
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Medicaid & Long-Term Care Planning Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
3:30-5 p.m., Free
931-651-1900
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m., $5
931-707-7249
Ewe Can Knit - Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-558-8684
Outfox
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Thursday, Oct. 27
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Mixed Media Mini Tiles
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$40-$45
931-707-7249
Friday, Oct. 28
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Fall Festival
Pine View Elementary School
349 Daysville Rd.
5-8 p.m.
Book, Bling & Bake Sale
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-484-6790
Roots n’ Rocks Halloween Party
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Trunk or Treat
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Costumed characters can collect candy throughout the park campground.
Expect to walk about two miles.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Pumpkin Growing Contest
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
10 a.m.
931-742-0299
Halloween Party - Late Skate
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
6 p.m.-1 a.m., $12
931-484-0200
Boo On Main Street
Trick Or Treating
Main Street
4-7 p.m.
Book, Bling & Bake Sale
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Free Guitar Lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Beginners: 10 a.m.
Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.
Advanced: 11:20 a.m.
931-484-6790
Ground N’ The Round w/ Jamie Adamson
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6 p.m., $12-$22
931-707-0440
Sunday, Oct. 30
Hallo-Weenie (Weenie Race)
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
2 p.m., $5 entry fee
931-742-0299
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Smorgasbord: Let’s Get Our Monet On!
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon, $25-$30
931-707-7249
Thursday, Nov. 3
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Nov. 4
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
People’s Choice Art Show - Opening Reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
931-707-7249
Saturday, Nov. 5
Author Day
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
Model Train Swap Meet
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Landers Crossing
228 Interstate Dr.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Thomas Pandolfi
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$15
931-484-6133
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
Veteran’s Parade
Downtown Crossville
10 a.m.-noon
WestWend LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
Sunday, Nov. 6
Model Train Swap Meet
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Landers Crossing
228 Interstate Dr.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Paint Along with Sam Hill
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$30-$35
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Thursday, Nov. 10
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Alex Miller
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Paint Like Bob Ross
Dogwood Exchange
92 E First St.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
$60, all supplies included
931-787-5838
Sunday, Nov. 13
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Songs In the Key of She
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Crosssville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3 p.m., Free
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Artist Peer Review and Discussion
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
Members $5/Guests $20
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Chain Maille Jewelry “Holiday Snow Bracelet”
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65-$70
931-707-7249
Thursday, Nov. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Home School Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday. Nov. 18
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Nov. 19
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Invasive Plant Removal
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
8 a.m.-noon
931-210-3611
The Stockings Were Hung Class
FACS: For Art, Craft & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
Noon-3 p.m.
$65, all material supplied
931-210-5599
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Monday, Nov. 28
Cumberland County Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin St.
4:30 p.m.
931-456-9019
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Christmas Present: Beginner’s Necklace
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$45-$50
931-707-7249
Thursday, Dec. 1
Classic Nashville Christmas
Gail Bliss and Jason Petty
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Friday at the Crossroads
“Winter Wonderland”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, Dec. 3
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
Thursday, Dec. 8
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Ladies Night Out
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
4 p.m.
Admission: $20
Sunday, Dec. 11
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Thursday, Dec. 15
Inversion Vocal Ensemble
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 16
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Christmas with Carrie Hassler
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Dec. 17
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Thursday, Dec. 22
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 27
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Thursday, May 25
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
