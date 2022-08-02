IMG_1229.JPG

The 127 Corridor Sale officially begins Thursday, Aug. 4, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 7. Bargain hunters from all over converge along U.S. Hwy. 127, from Addison, MI, south to Gadsden, AL. At 690 miles, it’s billed as the World’s Longest Yard Sale, and it passed right through Cumberland County. The yard sale has been held annually since 1987, originally intended to draw travelers off the interstate to explore the small towns of the region. Vendors will be set up along the routes, though several areas in Fentress, Cumberland and Bledsoe county offer large areas with lots of vendors. Travel safe — be mindful of changing traffic conditions and don’t shop from the road.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

The Shaydes

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Parkinson’s Support Group

Candy Fork Baptist Church

2404 Hwy. 70E, Cookeville

10 a.m.

 

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Ewe Can Knit Needle 

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-499-4210

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

The Art of Vinny DeGeorge

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

The Ken Iles Band

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Cumberland Trail: Piney River Trail

Plateau Chapter Hike

Spring City

8 miles or 6 miles, rated difficult

Leave 6:30 a.m. from

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool, $3

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Aug. 4

Election Day

Vote in-person at your assigned precinct

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Call the Cumberland County Election Commission

931-484-4919

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

127 Corridor Sale

Hwy. 127

Various vendors, various locations

 

New Student Orientation

RSCC Cumberland Campus

2569 Cook Rd.

5 p.m.

 

 

Quick Books Online Basics

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

Thursdays, 5-7:30 p.m.

Through Sept. 8, $250

931-456-4910

cbi@roanestate.edu

 

Friday, Aug. 5

Friday at the Crossroads

“Back to School”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

YPA Dash in the Dark 5K

Downtown Crossville

8 p.m.

Back to School Hair Cuts

The Chop Shop

296 West Ave.

Free school supplies and free hair cut for school-age children

First-come, first served

4-8 p.m.

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Amanda Jo LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

5-7 p.m.

Free

931-707-0440

 

Jeff Allen

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

127 Corridor Sale

Hwy. 127

Various vendors, various locations

 

Cumberland County Fair Pageants

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

Wee Miss, Little Miss and Fair Princess

 

Saturday, Aug. 6

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Back to School Late Skate

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.-1 a.m.

$12

931-484-0200

 

Fire on the Mountain

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

6 p.m.

$20 (kids 12 and under are free)

931-210-6607

 

Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission $5 for adults

 

 

Sunshine Sessions

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910 or

931-707-2798

 

Amanda Pruitt LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Write Away Writing Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Guitar Class with Tom Fincher

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Free

10 a.m., beginners

10:45 a.m., intermediate

11:20 a.m., advanced

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Lone Mountain

Plateau Chapter Hike

Harriman, TN

6.3 miles or 3.3 miles

Leave 6:30 a.m. from

Dorton United Methodist Church

3405 Hwy. 70 E.

Carpool, $6

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

127 Corridor Sale

Hwy. 127

Various vendors, various locations

 

Pretty Baby Contest

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

9:30 a.m.

 

Cumberland County Fair Pageants

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

Mother-Daughter, Ms. Senior, Junior Fairest of the Fair

8 p.m.

Fairest of the Fair

 

Sunday, Aug. 7

Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free admission

 

127 Corridor Sale

Hwy. 127

Various vendors, various locations

 

Monday, Aug. 8

Shattered

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Welcome to Medicare Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-Noon

1-877-801-0044

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Crochet Cactus Scrubby

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m.

Bring Crochet Hook Size 1

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Family Games Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Borrowed Mule

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Paint Along with Sam

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$30-$35

931-707-7249

 

Highland Cow Acrylic 

Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, plus $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Blues Night with Southern Sunrise

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

7-9 p.m.

931-337-0703

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Cumberland Songwriters Group Concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Thursday, Aug. 11

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Fair

Entries taken

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

2-6 p.m.

Adult and Youth departments, except baking, flowers, poultry, rabbits, woodcarving and crops

 

Friday, Aug. 12

Don & Tommie

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Amazing Baker Family Bluegrass

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Highland Cow Acrylic 

Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

5-8 p.m.

$30, plus $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Cumberland County Fair

Lone Star Rodeo

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Aug. 13

Huffaker Brothers

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

United Fund Variety Show

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

www.palacetheatre-

crossville.com

 

 

 

Travis Bigwood & The Lonesome Doves

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

 

A Songwriters Circle Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Guitar Class with Tom Fincher

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Free

10 a.m., beginners

10:45 a.m., intermediate

11:20 a.m., advanced

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

