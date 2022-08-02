The 127 Corridor Sale officially begins Thursday, Aug. 4, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 7. Bargain hunters from all over converge along U.S. Hwy. 127, from Addison, MI, south to Gadsden, AL. At 690 miles, it’s billed as the World’s Longest Yard Sale, and it passed right through Cumberland County. The yard sale has been held annually since 1987, originally intended to draw travelers off the interstate to explore the small towns of the region. Vendors will be set up along the routes, though several areas in Fentress, Cumberland and Bledsoe county offer large areas with lots of vendors. Travel safe — be mindful of changing traffic conditions and don’t shop from the road.