Tuesday, Aug. 2
The Shaydes
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Parkinson’s Support Group
Candy Fork Baptist Church
2404 Hwy. 70E, Cookeville
10 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-499-4210
The Art of Vinny DeGeorge
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.
931-484-6790
The Ken Iles Band
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Cumberland Trail: Piney River Trail
Plateau Chapter Hike
Spring City
8 miles or 6 miles, rated difficult
Leave 6:30 a.m. from
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool, $3
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, Aug. 4
Election Day
Vote in-person at your assigned precinct
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Call the Cumberland County Election Commission
931-484-4919
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
127 Corridor Sale
Hwy. 127
Various vendors, various locations
New Student Orientation
RSCC Cumberland Campus
2569 Cook Rd.
5 p.m.
Quick Books Online Basics
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
Thursdays, 5-7:30 p.m.
Through Sept. 8, $250
931-456-4910
Friday, Aug. 5
Friday at the Crossroads
“Back to School”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
YPA Dash in the Dark 5K
Downtown Crossville
8 p.m.
Back to School Hair Cuts
The Chop Shop
296 West Ave.
Free school supplies and free hair cut for school-age children
First-come, first served
4-8 p.m.
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Amanda Jo LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
5-7 p.m.
Free
931-707-0440
Jeff Allen
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
127 Corridor Sale
Hwy. 127
Various vendors, various locations
Cumberland County Fair Pageants
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
Wee Miss, Little Miss and Fair Princess
Saturday, Aug. 6
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Back to School Late Skate
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
6 p.m.-1 a.m.
$12
931-484-0200
Fire on the Mountain
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
6 p.m.
$20 (kids 12 and under are free)
931-210-6607
Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Admission $5 for adults
Sunshine Sessions
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910 or
931-707-2798
Amanda Pruitt LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
Write Away Writing Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Free
10 a.m., beginners
10:45 a.m., intermediate
11:20 a.m., advanced
931-484-6790
Lone Mountain
Plateau Chapter Hike
Harriman, TN
6.3 miles or 3.3 miles
Leave 6:30 a.m. from
Dorton United Methodist Church
3405 Hwy. 70 E.
Carpool, $6
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
127 Corridor Sale
Hwy. 127
Various vendors, various locations
Pretty Baby Contest
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
9:30 a.m.
Cumberland County Fair Pageants
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
Mother-Daughter, Ms. Senior, Junior Fairest of the Fair
8 p.m.
Fairest of the Fair
Sunday, Aug. 7
Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free admission
127 Corridor Sale
Hwy. 127
Various vendors, various locations
Monday, Aug. 8
Shattered
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m.
Free
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-Noon
1-877-801-0044
Crochet Cactus Scrubby
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m.
Bring Crochet Hook Size 1
931-484-6790
Family Games Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Borrowed Mule
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Paint Along with Sam
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$30-$35
931-707-7249
Highland Cow Acrylic
Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, plus $10 material fee
931-787-5838
KidBits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Blues Night with Southern Sunrise
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
7-9 p.m.
931-337-0703
Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Cumberland Songwriters Group Concert
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Thursday, Aug. 11
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Cumberland County Fair
Entries taken
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
2-6 p.m.
Adult and Youth departments, except baking, flowers, poultry, rabbits, woodcarving and crops
Friday, Aug. 12
Don & Tommie
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Amazing Baker Family Bluegrass
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Highland Cow Acrylic
Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
5-8 p.m.
$30, plus $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Cumberland County Fair
Lone Star Rodeo
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Huffaker Brothers
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
United Fund Variety Show
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
www.palacetheatre-
Travis Bigwood & The Lonesome Doves
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
A Songwriters Circle Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Free
10 a.m., beginners
10:45 a.m., intermediate
11:20 a.m., advanced
931-484-6790
