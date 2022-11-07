Tuesday, Nov. 8
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone [PG]
Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
3-5 p.m.
Free; bring a beverage
931-200-3571
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Paint Along with Sam Hill
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$30-$35
931-707-7249
Kid Bits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
10 a.m.
Embossed Paper Christmas
Ornament Topper Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Surviving the Holidays
Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
10 a.m.
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Cooking with WIC
Cumberland County Health Department
1503 S. Main St
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cooking demonstrations, sample meals and snacks, free recipes.
RSVP to Lindsay
931-456-1707
Roland Rock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
10 a.m.
Lunch & Learn for Former TN Energy Workers
Shoney’s - Crossville
4148 US-127
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Free
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Short Springs Natural Area
Tullahoma, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m. from
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$8 carpool
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
931-261-2243
Thursday, Nov. 10
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
TTA Plateau Chapter Meeting
First United Methodist Church Annex
69 Neecham St.
6 p.m.
To join dinner at 4:45 p.m. at Gondola, contact Norm Brinsley
931-202-2338
Friday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day program
Brown Elementary
3766 Dunbar Rd.
9 a.m.
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Kendall Idema
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
70s/80s Dance Party w/ DJ Tommy Hancock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Saturday, Nov. 12
FOCCAS volunteer recruiting fair
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
847-917-0055
Alex Miller
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Paint Like Bob Ross
Dogwood Exchange
92 E First St.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
$60, all supplies included
931-787-5838
No Trash November: Clean-Up Event
Dollar Tree
4927 Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.
931-484-9328
TN Bluebird Society 9th Annual Meeting
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
7-11 a.m.
Preregister for $12 by mail.
Mother Legacy LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
www.grinderhousecoffeeshop.com
A Songwriter’s Circle—
for both new and established songwriters
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
10 a.m.
Guitar Class- Beginners
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
10 a.m.
Guitar Class- Intermediate
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
10:45 a.m.
Guitar Class- Advanced
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
11:20 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Handling the Holidays
Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
2 p.m.
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Songs In the Key of She
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Crosssville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3 p.m., Free
Glitz & Glitter: Holiday Shopping Day
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
$5 donation at the door
931-707-7249
Monday, Nov. 14
Christmas Greeting Card
Craft Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
2 p.m., $8
931-484-6790
Christmas Greeting Card
Craft Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4 p.m., $8
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Artist Peer Review and Discussion
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
Members $5/Guests $20
931-707-7249
15th Mistletoe Marketplace
The Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
More than 60 craft and direct sale vendors and a huge bake sale presented by the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club.
Kid Bits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
10 a.m.
Cumberland County Library Board Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
1:30 p.m.
Evening with Dr. Ming Wang
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
$20 (includes dinner)
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Coyotes of the Cumberland Plateau
Fairfield Glade Garden Club
Fairfield Glade Community Church
521 Snead Dr.
9:30 a.m.
Arrive at 9 for refreshments
Chain Maille Jewelry “Holiday Snow Bracelet”
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65-$70
931-707-7249
Leadership Excellence Workshop
Crossville Chamber of Commerce
34 S Main St.
8-9:30 a.m.
Free
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
10 a.m.
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
10 a.m.
Jamie Jordan, upbeat &
uplifting Christian Gospel
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
12 p.m.
Matt Goedken
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail — Laurel Falls & Buzzards Point
Dayton, TN
Leave 8 a.m. from
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$8 carpool
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
931-261-2243
Thursday, Nov. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Home School Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Nick Tickle, Fairytale Detective
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
CCHS Jet Theatrix production
$5 admission
Friday. Nov. 18
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Dan Roten Band
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Nick Tickle, Fairytale Detective
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
CCHS Jet Theatrix production
$5 admission
Saturday, Nov. 19
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Invasive Plant Removal
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
8 a.m.-noon
931-210-3611
The Stockings Were Hung Class
FACS: For Art, Craft & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
Noon-3 p.m.
$65, all material supplied
931-210-5599
2022 Fall Talent Show
Crossville Mission Bible Training Center
3889 Sparta Hwy.
6 p.m.
931-484-9935
Guitar Class- Beginners
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
10 a.m.
Guitar Class- Intermediate
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
10:45 a.m.
Guitar Class- Advanced
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
11:20 a.m.
Prisoners of the Plateau
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
1 p.m.
Lauren Frihauf LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Nick Tickle, Fairytale Detective
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
2 p.m.
CCHS Jet Theatrix production
$5 admission
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail — Daddy’s Creek toward Ozone Falls
Crab Orchard, TN
Leave 8 a.m. from
Parking lot at corner of
Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.
$1 carpool
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
931-261-2243
Monday, Nov. 21
Thanksgiving Decor Class
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
5:30-7:30 p.m.
$35 per person
931-337-0119
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Kid Bits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
10 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
10 a.m.
Tommy Hancock
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Crossville, TN
Leave 8 a.m. from
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$1 carpool
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
931-261-2243
Friday, Nov. 25
The Restless LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
5-7 p.m.
$12-$22
Saturday, Nov. 26
Rafael R. Soriano - The Wild Man’s 15th Anniversary Concert
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6-8 p.m.
$15 for general admission
931-484-6431
Sunday, Nov. 27
Wreath Making Class
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$35
931-742-0299
Florida Citrus Sale
Tractor Supply Co.
135 Highland Sq.
Noon-1 p.m.
772-532-4817
Monday, Nov. 28
Wreath Making Class
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
5 p.m.
$35
931-742-0299
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Christmas Present: Beginner’s Necklace
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$45-$50
931-707-7249
Kid Bits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
10 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
10 a.m.
Annetta Deck on Concert Piano
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St
12 p.m.
Devin Weekes
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Chain Maille Jewelry Making Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, plus $30 additional fee
931-787-5838
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail — Stinging Fork State Natural Area
Spring City, TN
Leave 8 a.m. from
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$4 carpool
ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org
931-261-2243
Thursday, Dec. 1
Classic Nashville Christmas
Gail Bliss and Jason Petty
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Christmas Open House
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. 1st St.
5-7 p.m.
931-787-5838
Friday, Dec. 2
Friday at the Crossroads
“Winter Wonderland”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
People’s Choice Awards Reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
A Homesteads Christmas
Homestead Tower
96 TN-68
1-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Smorgasbord Class:
Beginning Oil Painting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
10 a.m.- 12 p.m.
$25 for members, $30 for guests`
Christmas Party
Cumberland County Beekeepers
69 Neecham St.
6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Cooking with WIC
Cumberland County Health Department
1503 S. Main St
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cooking demonstrations, sample meals and snacks, free recipes.
RSVP to Lindsay
931-456-1707
Thursday, Dec. 8
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 9
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Ladies Night Out
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
4 p.m.
Admission: $20
Mixed Media Mini Tiles
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
1-4 p.m.
$40 for Art Guild members, $45 for guests
10 Students maximum, 4 minimum
Saturday, Dec. 10
Frosty Nights & Christmas Lights Parade
Downtown Crossville
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Pet Photos w/ The Grinch
Grooming by Cheyanne at Petaholics Hotel
4668 Old Hwy. 70 N
1-3 p.m.
Free
931-787-3334
Pictures with Santa
Glenn Martin Elementary School
1362 Miller Ave.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
931-484-7547
Cost is a charitable donation or a new unwrapped toy
Sunday, Dec. 11
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
PJs & Pancakes
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-6138
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Home School Children’s Art Class:
Winter Tree Silhouette
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Thursday, Dec. 15
Inversion Vocal Ensemble
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 16
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Christmas with Carrie Hassler
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Southern Sunrise: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Saturday, Dec. 17
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Monday, Dec. 19
An Evening with the Claus’
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
5-6:30 p.m.
$35
931-742-0299
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Artists Peer Review and Discussion Group
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
12-2 p.m.
$5 for members, $20 for non-members
10 students maximum, 4 minimum
*Bring art pieces to each session
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Chain Maille: Christmas Joy Bracelet
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade
1-4 p.m.
$70 for members, $75 for non-members
6 students maximum, 2 minimum
Thursday, Dec. 22
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 23
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Thursday, Dec. 29
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 30
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
