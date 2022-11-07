Events

Tuesday, Nov. 8

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone [PG]

Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

3-5 p.m.

Free; bring a beverage

931-200-3571

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

Paint Along with Sam Hill

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$30-$35

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

Kid Bits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

10 a.m.

Embossed Paper Christmas

Ornament Topper Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

1 p.m.

931-484-6790

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Surviving the Holidays

Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

10 a.m.

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com 

Cooking with WIC

Cumberland County Health Department

1503 S. Main St

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cooking demonstrations, sample meals and snacks, free recipes.

RSVP to Lindsay

931-456-1707

Roland Rock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

Ewe Can Knit Needle

Workers Group Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

10 a.m.

Lunch & Learn for Former TN Energy Workers

Shoney’s - Crossville

4148 US-127

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Free

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Short Springs Natural Area

Tullahoma, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m. from

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

$8 carpool

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

931-261-2243

Thursday, Nov. 10

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

TTA Plateau Chapter Meeting

First United Methodist Church Annex

69 Neecham St.

6 p.m.

To join dinner at 4:45 p.m. at Gondola, contact Norm Brinsley

931-202-2338

huxanlj@gmail.com

Friday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day program

Brown Elementary

3766 Dunbar Rd.

9 a.m.

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Kendall Idema

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

70s/80s Dance Party w/ DJ Tommy Hancock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

Saturday, Nov. 12

FOCCAS volunteer recruiting fair

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

847-917-0055

Alex Miller

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E First St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$60, all supplies included

931-787-5838

No Trash November: Clean-Up Event

Dollar Tree

4927 Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.

931-484-9328

TN Bluebird Society 9th Annual Meeting

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

7-11 a.m.

Preregister for $12 by mail.

Mother Legacy LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

www.grinderhousecoffeeshop.com

A Songwriter’s Circle—

for both new and established songwriters

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

10 a.m.

Guitar Class- Beginners

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

10 a.m.

Guitar Class- Intermediate

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

10:45 a.m.

Guitar Class- Advanced

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

11:20 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Handling the Holidays

Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

2 p.m.

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

Songs In the Key of She

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Crosssville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3 p.m., Free

plateauwomenschorus.org

Glitz & Glitter: Holiday Shopping Day

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

$5 donation at the door

931-707-7249

Monday, Nov. 14

Christmas Greeting Card

Craft Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

2 p.m., $8

931-484-6790

Christmas Greeting Card

Craft Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4 p.m., $8

931-484-6790

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Artist Peer Review and Discussion

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

Members $5/Guests $20

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

15th Mistletoe Marketplace

The Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

More than 60 craft and direct sale vendors and a huge bake sale presented by the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club.

Kid Bits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

10 a.m.

Cumberland County Library Board Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

1:30 p.m.

Evening with Dr. Ming Wang

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$20 (includes dinner)

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Coyotes of the Cumberland Plateau

Fairfield Glade Garden Club

Fairfield Glade Community Church

521 Snead Dr.

9:30 a.m.

Arrive at 9 for refreshments

fggardenclub.com

Chain Maille Jewelry “Holiday Snow Bracelet”

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65-$70

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

Leadership Excellence Workshop

Crossville Chamber of Commerce

34 S Main St.

8-9:30 a.m.

Free

Ewe Can Knit Needle

Workers Group Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

10 a.m.

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

10 a.m.

Jamie Jordan, upbeat &

uplifting Christian Gospel

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

12 p.m.

Matt Goedken

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail — Laurel Falls & Buzzards Point

Dayton, TN

Leave 8 a.m. from

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

$8 carpool

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

931-261-2243

Thursday, Nov. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

Home School Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

Nick Tickle, Fairytale Detective

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

CCHS Jet Theatrix production

$5 admission

Friday. Nov. 18

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

Nick Tickle, Fairytale Detective

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

CCHS Jet Theatrix production

$5 admission

Saturday, Nov. 19

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Invasive Plant Removal

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-210-3611

dennisgregg@gmail.com

The Stockings Were Hung Class

FACS: For Art, Craft & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

Noon-3 p.m.

$65, all material supplied

931-210-5599

2022 Fall Talent Show

Crossville Mission Bible Training Center

3889 Sparta Hwy.

6 p.m.

931-484-9935

Guitar Class- Beginners

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

10 a.m.

Guitar Class- Intermediate

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

10:45 a.m.

Guitar Class- Advanced

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

11:20 a.m.

Prisoners of the Plateau

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

1 p.m.

Lauren Frihauf LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

Nick Tickle, Fairytale Detective

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

2 p.m.

CCHS Jet Theatrix production

$5 admission

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail — Daddy’s Creek toward Ozone Falls

Crab Orchard, TN

Leave 8 a.m. from

Parking lot at corner of

Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

$1 carpool

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

931-261-2243

Monday, Nov. 21

Thanksgiving Decor Class

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

5:30-7:30 p.m.

$35 per person

931-337-0119

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

Kid Bits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

10 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Ewe Can Knit Needle

Workers Group Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

10 a.m.

Tommy Hancock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Crossville, TN

Leave 8 a.m. from

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

$1 carpool

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

931-261-2243

Friday, Nov. 25

The Restless LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

5-7 p.m.

$12-$22

Saturday, Nov. 26

Rafael R. Soriano - The Wild Man’s 15th Anniversary Concert

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6-8 p.m.

$15 for general admission

931-484-6431

Sunday, Nov. 27

Wreath Making Class

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$35

931-742-0299

Florida Citrus Sale

Tractor Supply Co.

135 Highland Sq.

Noon-1 p.m.

772-532-4817

Monday, Nov. 28

Wreath Making Class

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

5 p.m.

$35

931-742-0299

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Christmas Present: Beginner’s Necklace

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45-$50

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

Kid Bits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

10 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Ewe Can Knit Needle

Workers Group Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

10 a.m.

Annetta Deck on Concert Piano

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St

12 p.m.

Devin Weekes

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

Chain Maille Jewelry Making Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, plus $30 additional fee

931-787-5838

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail — Stinging Fork State Natural Area

Spring City, TN

Leave 8 a.m. from

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

$4 carpool

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

931-261-2243

Thursday, Dec. 1

Classic Nashville Christmas

Gail Bliss and Jason Petty

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Christmas Open House

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. 1st St.

5-7 p.m.

931-787-5838

Friday, Dec. 2

Friday at the Crossroads

“Winter Wonderland”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

People’s Choice Awards Reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

A Homesteads Christmas

Homestead Tower

96 TN-68

1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Smorgasbord Class: 

Beginning Oil Painting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

$25 for members, $30 for guests`

Christmas Party

Cumberland County Beekeepers

69 Neecham St.

6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Cooking with WIC

Cumberland County Health Department

1503 S. Main St

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cooking demonstrations, sample meals and snacks, free recipes.

RSVP to Lindsay

931-456-1707

Thursday, Dec. 8

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Friday, Dec. 9

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Ladies Night Out

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

4 p.m.

Admission: $20

Mixed Media Mini Tiles

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

1-4 p.m.

$40 for Art Guild members, $45 for guests

10 Students maximum, 4 minimum

Saturday, Dec. 10

Frosty Nights & Christmas Lights Parade

Downtown Crossville

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Pet Photos w/ The Grinch

Grooming by Cheyanne at Petaholics Hotel

4668 Old Hwy. 70 N

1-3 p.m.

Free

931-787-3334

Pictures with Santa

Glenn Martin Elementary School

1362 Miller Ave.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

931-484-7547

Cost is a charitable donation or a new unwrapped toy

Sunday, Dec. 11

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

PJs & Pancakes

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9-11 a.m.

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

Home School Children’s Art Class:

Winter Tree Silhouette

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

Thursday, Dec. 15

Inversion Vocal Ensemble

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Friday, Dec. 16

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Christmas with Carrie Hassler

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

Southern Sunrise: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

Saturday, Dec. 17

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

Monday, Dec. 19

An Evening with the Claus’

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

5-6:30 p.m.

$35

931-742-0299

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Artists Peer Review and Discussion Group

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

12-2 p.m.

$5 for members, $20 for non-members

10 students maximum, 4 minimum

*Bring art pieces to each session

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Chain Maille: Christmas Joy Bracelet

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

1-4 p.m.

$70 for members, $75 for non-members

6 students maximum, 2 minimum

Thursday, Dec. 22

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Friday, Dec. 23

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Friday, Dec. 30

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video