FairPark-Lucas

The 12th annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show will be held Dec. 17 at the Palace Theatre. There will be two performances, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The show is a benefit for Fair Park Senior Center. The Palace doors will open at 1 p.m. for the matinee and 5 p.m. for the evening show. The tickets are $12 each for general seating and can be bought in person at the Palace Theatre, Fair Park (1433 Livingston Rd.) and by calling 931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Home School Children’s Art Class: Winter Tree Silhouette

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

12:30-2:30 p.m.

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-558-8684

 

Jukebox Dan

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Selections from “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

TTA Chapter Hike: Cumberland Trail

Black Mountain

Grassy Cove, Tn

Hikes of 3 or 6 miles

Hikers leave from

Central Baptist 

1346 S. Main St.

8 a.m.

Carpool, $2 

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org 

or text 931-261-2243

 

Thursday, Dec. 15

Inversion Vocal Ensemble

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Family Night

Chick-fil-A

3381 N Main St.

4-7 p.m.

931-707-7797

 

Crossville Senior Softball Luncheon

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

11:30 a.m.

 

Cumberland County 

Community Band Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 16

Lighting Our Way to Christmas

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

4-6:30 p.m.

 

Christmas Truck Painting Party

Druid Hills The Library

455 Lakeview Dr.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$35

931-787-6559

 

Christmas with Carrie Hassler

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Southern Sunrise: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

“A Walk in the Woods” Oil Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50, plus $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Winter Greeting Card Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.

$8

931-484-6790

 

Saturday, Dec. 17

Lighting Our Way to Christmas

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

4-6:30 p.m.

 

Christmas Late Skate

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.-1 a.m.

$15, includes skates and a ticket for drawing

931-484-0200

 

Sourdough Baking Class

Honest Living

609 West Ave.

10 a.m.

$50

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Breakfast with Santa

Brady Mountain Wedding Venue

583 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7 a.m.

Free

931-248-0045

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Beginner: 10 a.m.

Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.

Advanced: 11:20 a.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Winter Silent Auction & Open House

Total  Balance Therapy

129 Walker Hill St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-787-1715

 

12th Annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

2 or 6 p.m.

$12

931-484-6133

 

Kids Painting Class w/ Mrs. Claus

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

10:30 a.m.

$15

931-742-0299

 

Sunday, Dec. 18

Candle-Making Class

Dirty Girls Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

2 p.m.

$40

931-742-0299

 

Florida Citrus Sale

Tractor Supply Co.

135 Highland Sq.

Noon-1 p.m.

772-532-4817

 

Monday, Dec. 19

An Evening with the Claus’

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

5-6:30 p.m.

$35

931-742-0299

 

“It’s a Wonderful Life” - Christmas Classic Movie

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Frank & Sara Saxton

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Artists Peer Review and Discussion Group

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

12-2 p.m.

$5 for members, $20 for non-members

10 students maximum, 4 minimum

*Bring art pieces to each session

 

Learning to Play with Polymer Clay

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-4 p.m.

$60, plus additional $15 for supplies

931-484-9600

 

The Jolly String Quartet LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$12-$22

 

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Chain Maille: Christmas Joy Bracelet

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade

1-4 p.m.

$70 for members, $75 for non-members

6 students maximum, 2 minimum

 

Learning to Play with Polymer Clay

The Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

1-4 p.m.

$60, plus additional $15 for supplies

931-484-9600

 

Christmas Joy Bracelet

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

$70-$75

931-707-7249

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Roland Rock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Christmas Craft Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-4 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

TTA Chapter Hike: Whites Creek

Rockwood, TN

3.5-mile hike, moderate

Hikers leave from

Central Baptist 

1346 S. Main St.

8 a.m.

Carpool, $5 

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org 

or text 931-261-2243 

 

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-558-8684

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Christmas Joy, a Season for Celebration

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Thursday, Dec. 22

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 23

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Winter Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

6-9 p.m.

$30, with additional $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Wednesday, Dec. 28

TTA Chapter Hike: Cumberland Mountain State Park

Crossville, TN

Hikes of 4 or 8 miles, easy

Hikers leave from

Central Baptist 

1346 S. Main St.

8 a.m.

Carpool, $1 

931-335-9360

 

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-558-8684

 

Drew Robbins

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 30

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

New Years Late Skate

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.-2 a.m.

$20, includes skates and a ticket for drawing

931-484-0200

 

Saturday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve w/ Mighty Blue

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

8 p.m.

$110-$200

 

New Year’s Eve Brunch

New Roots Salon

957 West Ave.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

931-337-0950

 

Sunday, Jan. 1

Race for Hope - 5k Road Race / Family Fun Walk

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

11:45 a.m.

931-484-4565

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

Wednesday, Jan. 4

All Creatures Great & Small - Season 3 Sneak Peek Screening

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-5000

 

Thursday, Jan. 5

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Jan. 7

Brooke Wright Pays Tribute to Elvis

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$29

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Jan. 12

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Jan. 14

Highway Natives LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Thursday, Jan. 19

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Jan. 21

Stingray Anthony’s Jukebox Revue

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$30

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Jan. 26

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Chain Maille Bracelet Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, with additional $30 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Saturday, Jan. 28

14th Annual Chili Open Golf Tournament

Heatherhurst Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Registration: $50 per person, $100 per team

931-484-4565

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

Chris Hennessee

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$30

931-484-6133

Tags

Trending Video