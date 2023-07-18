burgesss falls.jpeg

Join the Tennessee Trails Association hike at Burgess Falls State Park and Sparta Greenway in Sparta on July 19. Meet in the Harbor Freight parking lot at Highland Square to carpool to Sparta at 7:30 a.m. Carpool fee is $5. For more informtion, call 931-267-2243 or email ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org.

Tuesday, July 18

Lily Bethke

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Candy Sushi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Wednesday, July 19

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd.

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

or until sellout

 

Roland Rock

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

1 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Kendall Idema

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

Stained Glass

Multi-session class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Burgess Falls State Park

& Sparta Greenway

Sparta, TN

1.8-mile and 1-mile hikes

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight Parking Lot

145 Highland Square

Carpool $5

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, July 20

The Borrowed Mules

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Library Scavenger Hunt

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-5:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Children’s Summer

Reading Program

End-of-Summer Celebration

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Pelts of Tennessee

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Raptors Rule

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

11:30 a.m.

Free

888-867-2757

 

Friday, July 21

Tyler Deaver

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby [PG-13]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Dirt Floor Doctors

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Summer Skate Camp

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$100

931-484-0200

Saturday, July 22

Comedian/Moonshiner 

Killer Beaz

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6:30 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

S’mores Eating Bear 

Polymer Clay Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

2-5 p.m.

$35, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-250-1368

 

Jazz in July

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

The Bob Lynn Brothers

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-9 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Lily Bethke live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:30 a.m. Intermediate

11:30 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Stained Glass

Multi-session class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Puss in Boots:

The Last Wish [PG]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Quartet/Table Loom Basics

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

10 a.m.-noon

$45

931-707-1255

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Hardie Trail and 

Sparta Greenway

Sparta, TN

2.5-mile hike and greenway walk

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight Parking Lot

145 Highland Square

Carpool $4

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Walk in the Woods

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

Crossville

Byrd Creek Trail

2 miles

11:30 a.m.

Park Office

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

404-790-3945

 

Monday, July 24

Double Shotz

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, July 25

Leigh Nash live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$23

931-707-0440

 

Sips and “Steel Magnolias”

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd. 103

5:30-8 p.m.

931-484-9463

 

Teen Summer Reading Wrap-up Party

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

5-7 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

PBS Southern Storytellers Free Screening

Fairfield Glade 

Community Club

7827 Peavine Rd.

11 a.m.-noon

Free

931-484-3780

 

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Muppet Movie [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, July 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

Tommy Hancock

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Stained Glass

Multi-session class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

Thursday, July 27

Tanner Hillis

The Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Christmas in July

Make-It-Take-It Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Lake watercolor class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$35, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 28

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

The Nightcap

The Beef and Barrel 

Restaurant & Lounge

1112 West Ave.

6-8 p.m.

931-456-9211

 

Country Western Night 

with Sevens Pine

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

Grease [PG]

The Amp

29 Division St.

7 p.m.

Free

 

Saturday, July 29

Seed Saving and Seed Swap

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Preregistration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-250-1368

 

Green Jelly

Bootleggers Bar & Grille

287 US-70

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-337-0449

 

Stained Glass

Multi-session class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

9 a.m.-noon

$125

931-787-5838

 

The War with Grandpa [PG]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Herrick live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Ellis Griffin acoustic set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

TTA Chapter Hike

Green Loop Trail

Fairfield Glade

4.2-mile moderate hike

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Parking lot

at 4937 Peavine Rd.

Carpool $1

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@

tennesseetrails.org

Sunday, July 30

The Whisnants

Fairfield Glade 

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Cellist Robert Moore 

and Friends

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

2:30 p.m.

$20

931-484-6133

 

Monday, July 31

Second Wind Knox

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Butterflies and Caterpillars

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Jason Lee McKinney Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Truman Show [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd.

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 3

Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 4

Back to School

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

2 Old Guys 

Pickin’ The Plateau

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$0-$25

931-456-2586

 

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Aug. 5

Fall Vegetable Gardening

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-250-1368

 

Back to School Late Skate

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.

$15

931-484-0200

 

The Restless LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Elvis - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$0-$5

931-484-6431

 

New shooter seminars

9:30 a.m.– noon & 12:30-3 p.m.

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

Free

931-484-6431 or WWW.GKSHOW.ORG

 

 

The Ultimate Oldies Rock N Roll Show

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$25

931-484-6133

 

Sunday, Aug. 6

Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Monday, Aug. 7

Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Mt. LeConte Jug Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 8

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Smorgasbord: Hoop Earrings

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25-$30

931-707-7249

 

Split Decision

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Peanut Butter Falcon - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Von Musick

The Beef and Barrel Restaurant & Lounge

1112 West Ave.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-9211

 

Hiring Event

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

11 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Thursday, Aug. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Memory Pocket Fiber Journal (2 Day Class)

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$70-$75

931-707-7249

 

Pumpkin Wagon Acrylic Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$45, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Friday, Aug. 11

Elvis - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Memory Pocket Fiber Journal (2 Day Class)

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70-$75

931-707-7249

 

Quillen Cross Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$40

931-787-5838

 

Highland Cow Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$45, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Gavin Powell

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

7 p.m.

Free

931-456-2739

 

Saturday, Aug. 12

17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament

Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd. 

9 a.m. check in. 

$30 

kelleywood@citlink.net

931-261-4446

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-250-1368

 

The Bad Guys - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Amanda Pruitt LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Sunday, Aug. 13

The Gibson Brothers

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Monday, Aug. 14

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Four On The Floor

Cumberland County Fair Grounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

7:30 p.m.

931-484-9454

 

Jake Hoot

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Good Will Hunting - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Chris Hennessee

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 17

Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Leaf Pendant & Earring Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$40

931-787-5838

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 18

Nacho Libre - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

The Lost City - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Matt Rogers

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

5 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, Aug. 19

Velvet Rodeo LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-250-1368

 

Raising Kids In An Unsafe World

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Free

414-248-0551

 

Monday, Aug. 21

Run for Cover

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 22

The Expendables 3 - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Soul Soup

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

TCAT Graduation Ceremony

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m.

931-484-7502

 

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 25

An Evening w/ Gene Watson

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$43-$53

931-484-6133

 

Temp-Tilted

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

7:30 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Saturday, Aug. 26

American Graffiti - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-250-1368

 

Ditch Diggers

Crossville Depot

169 N Main St.

6 p.m.

$10

931-456-2586

 

The Nightcap LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

We Are One - Community Event

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free

931-510-6585

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Monday, Aug. 28

Carrie Hassler

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardener’s Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

California Dreamin’

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Aug. 31

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Queen Tribute: The Kings of Queen

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Friday, Sept. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Sept. 2

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Dog - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Monday, Sept. 4

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Smokey and the Bandit II - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Country Gold

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Friday, Sept. 8

Hannah Montana: The Movie - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Sept. 9

Herb Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Salute to the Women of Country

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$17

931-484-6133

 

Jurassic World Dominion - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Monday, Sept. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sept. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Truly Clueless

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Friday, Sept. 15

16th Annual Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn

931-484-4565 

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, Sept. 16

The Magi LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Hello Fall Market ’23

Bramble Berry Cafe and Bakery

2446 Genesis Rd., Ste. 101

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free

931-200-2706

 

Monday, Sept. 18

Invasive Plants on the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Caleb & Leann

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Thursday, Sept. 21

Highway 96

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Friday, Sept. 22

Harvesters in the Holler 2023

Oaklawn Farms

5754 US-70

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10-$80

931-267-2355

 

Saturday, Sept. 23

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Harvesters in the Holler 2023

Oaklawn Farms

5754 US-70

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10-$80

931-267-2355

 

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Zone Status

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

The Sharrieffa Barksdale Track - Benefit Concert

Roane State Community College

276 Patton Ln.

Harriman, TN

7 p.m.

$35-$50

865-354-3000

 

Thursday, Sept. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, Sept. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Three Times A Lady LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, Oct. 28

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

Trending Video