The Crossville Cruisers will host a cruise-in on Main St. in downtown Crossville on Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free. Fore more information, call 850-261-9756 or email fterdeman@gmail.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Caleb & Leann

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

KidBits PreSchool Storytime

with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Honey Creek

Big South Fork

Oneida, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Crosville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Basic Stained Glass

Four-session class

Dogwood Exchange

4950 Hwy. 127 S.

9 a.m.-noon 

or 6-8 p.m.

$125

931-787-5838

 

Rising Violets Concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Thursday, Sept. 21

Highway 96

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Teen Trivia Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Win a $25 gift card

931-484-6790

 

Friday, Sept. 22

Harvesters in the Holler 2023

Oaklawn Farms

5754 US-70

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10-$80

931-267-2355

 

Saturday, Sept. 23

Second annual Homesteads Apple Festival Pageant

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-Noon

 

 

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

$5 for both days

Kids 10 and younger free

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail - Stinging Fork State Natural Area

Spring City, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

The Wannabeatles

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$28

931-484-6133

 

Harvesters in the Holler 2023

Oaklawn Farms

5754 US-70

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10-$80

931-267-2355

 

One Step Closer with 

Sharane Calister, Tracielynn and Charise Miles

A benefit concert to restore the

Sharrieffa Barksdale Track 

Princess Theatre

421 N. Roane St.

Harriman

7 p.m. EDT

$35-$50

865-354-3000

 

Sons of the American 

Revolution

Logan’s Roadhouse

1395 Interstate Dr.

Cookeville

11:30 a.m.

sar.org/find-your-contact

 

Guitar Lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Free

Taught by T.J. Fincher 

and Eric Fincher

10 a.m., beginners

10:45 a.m., intermediate

11:20 a.m., advanced

931-484-6790

 

The Gospel of Luke

Pastor Rick Page, Plateau Christian Fellowship

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Sunday, Sept. 24

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

$5 for both days

Kids 10 and younger free

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Special Olympics

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Crossville Greenway Hikes

Woodlawn Loop Trail

Wyatt Court

Crossville

10 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Southern Stars

Symphonic Brass

Concert “Big Screen Bonanza”

Featuring Heather McCall from Cumberland County Playhouse

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22 adults, free for students

931-484-6939

 

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Zone Status

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

 

KidBits PreSchool Storytime

with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail —

Black Mountain to Ozone

Crab Orchard, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Dorton Methodist Church

3405 Hwy. 70 E.

Carpool $3

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Plateau Old-Time

German Band

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Thursday, Sept. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Sept. 29

Comedy for a Cause VII

Central Baptist Church

1346 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

Free; love offering will be taken

931-456-8600

 

Saturday, Sept. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Airport open house & fly-in

Crossville Memorial Airport

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free admission

 

Brett Sheroky 

Live In the House

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

eventbrite.com

 

Guitar Lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Free

Taught by T.J. Fincher 

and Eric Fincher

10 a.m., beginners

10:45 a.m., intermediate

11:20 a.m., advanced

931-484-6790

 

The Gospel of John

The Rev. Andy Aikens, 

First Presbyterian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Monday, Oct. 2

Uncle Lucius live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$25

931-707-0440

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary 

Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Mindy Smith Live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$25

931-707-0440

 

Lake Tansi Village 

Fall Festival

Waterside Pavilion

Shoshone Loop

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-788-6282

thunderbirdrec@gmail.com

 

World Hoop Day

The Amp

Division St.

Noon-6 p.m.

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Oct. 13

Analog FM Band: From Woodstock to Iconic Rock

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$33

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Award-Winning Songwriter Steve Dorff

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$33

931-484-6133

 

Three Times A Lady Live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Preregistration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Appalachian Spirit Health and Wellness Fair

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Artists’ Peer Review

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

 

Friday, Oct. 20

Crossville annual 

Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$8-$10

 

Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival - VIP Event

Cumberland County

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6-8 p.m.

$75

 

Melissa Ellis

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 21

Crossville annual 

Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$8-$10

 

Third annual Upper 

Cumberland Bigfoot Festival

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5

 

Caleb & Leann 

Live In the House

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

eventbrite.com

 

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert

Noon

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St. 

Free

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin acoustic set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Book, Bling and Bake Sale

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

New and used books for all ages, jewelry and accessories and homemade baked goods. Proceeds support the library

 

Saturday, Oct. 28

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

 

Book, Bling and Bake Sale

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-Noon

New and used books for all ages, jewelry and accessories and homemade baked goods. Proceeds support the library. Stuff a bag for $2.

 

Rockin’ Holiday Expo

Cumberland County

Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

Rockin’ Holiday Expo

Cumberland County 

Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

 

Monday, Oct. 30

14th annual Great Fall 

Celebration art reception 

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St. 

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary 

Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard 

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

AlmostBama: 

A Tribute to Alabama

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$28

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Nov. 4

Veterans Parade

Downtown Crossville

10 a.m.

 

Sunday, Nov. 5

Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert

3 p.m.

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

Free

 

Sunday, Nov. 12

Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert

3 p.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd., Fairfield Glade

Free

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Nov. 17

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Sunday, Dec. 10

Blood Drive

Linary Church of Christ

1244 Old State Hwy. 28

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-5961

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Jan. 20

Universe United Miss Tennessee

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6133

UUMTNStatePageant@gmail.com

