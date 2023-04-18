**CMSP Raptors.jpg

Ranger Monica Johnson demonstrates basic raptor care and handling skills. Cumberland Mountain State park will host an Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 22. Attractions include a display viewing in the Recreational Lodge at 8:30 a.m., a ranger-led hike at 9, a bird-of-prey presentation at 10:45, and lunch provided by Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park at 11:30. Call 931-484-6138 for details.

Tuesday, April 18

Donut Pendant Making Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$25

931-787-5838

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Artists Peer Review & 

Discussion Group

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free for members, $10 for guests

931-707-7249

 

Monthly Members Meeting

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, April 19

Byzie Body Bracelet

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$60-$65

931-707-7249

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

The Nightcap live jazz

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Gentlemen’s 

Swimming Hole Trail

Rugby, TN

7:30 a.m.

$6 carpool gas fee

Meet at Cracker Barrel

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

Thursday, April 20

My Politic live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Home-school 

Children’s Art Class

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Wildflower Walk

Obed River Park

Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-10 a.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Friday, April 21

Favorite Solos

Cellist Robert Devere Moore 

with pianist Lesley Morrison

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20

931-484-6133

 

All-Occasion 

Greeting Card Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.

$8

931-484-6790

 

Sevens Pine

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

10 a.m.

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68

@tennesseetrails.org

 

Wire Wrapped Stones

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

$40-$45

931-707-7249

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Drive 122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

facstn.com

Karaoke and 

Spaghetti Fundraiser

Relay for Life

Highlands Elite Real Estate

298 Crabtree Rd.

6 p.m.

$12

931-710-6070

 

Saturday, April 22

Fairfield Glade Match Play Golf Championship

Round 3

Dorchester Golf Course

576 Westchester Dr.

Complementary for first-, 

second-round players 

fairfieldgladeresort.com/

tournaments

 

Earth Day Celebration

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

8:30 a.m. Display viewing 

in Recreational Lodge

9 a.m. Ranger-led hike

10:45 a.m. Birds of Prey 

presentation

11:30 a.m. Lunch

931-484-6138

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:45 a.m. Intermediate

11:20 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Dandelion Dream 

painting class

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

3 p.m.

$38

931-788-6717

 

Ricky Duran live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Spike’s Stadium Spring Jam

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Waterfall watercolor class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

2-5 p.m.

$35, with $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Lily Bethke

Dirty Girls Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

6-8 p.m.

$40

931-742-0299

 

Avalon Center’s 

1 in 5 Color Run

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

10 a.m.

Free

931-456-0747

awatson@avalongcentertn.org

 

Sunday, April 23

Fairfield Glade Match Play golf championship

Round 4

Heatherhurst Brae Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Complementary for first-, second-round players 

fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments

 

Teen Breakout Room

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, April 25

Introduction to Digital 

Photography

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3:30 p.m.

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Into the Woods Jr.

Stone Memorial High School Auditorium

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m.

Adults $10, students $7

children 10 and younger free

 

Wednesday, April 26

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Memory Road

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cove Lake State Park

110 Cove Lake Ln.

Caryville, TN

7:30 a.m.

$8 carpool gas fee

Meet at Dorton United

Methodist

931-335-9360

ttaplateauhikes68

@tennesseetrails.org

 

Drew Robbins

The Beef and Barrel Restaurant & Lounge

1112 West Ave.

5:30 p.m.

931-456-9211

 

Thursday, April 27

Little Texas Band

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

Paid event

931-484-6133

 

Into the Woods Jr. 

Stone Memorial High School Auditorium

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m.

Adults $10, students $7

children 10 and younger free

 

Lighthouse oil painting class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50, with a $10 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Mixed Media Tiles

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45-$50

931-707-7249

 

Impressionist oil painting

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70-$80

931-707-7249

 

Friday, April 28

Nashville Street Outlaws’ Baddest on the Backside races

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd. 

Gates open 4 p.m.

 

Into the Woods Jr.

Stone Memorial High School Auditorium

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m.

Adults $10, students $7

children 10 and younger free

 

Blazin’ Phoenix

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Book, Bling & Bake Sale

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park’s Byrd Creek Trail

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68

@tennesseetrails.org

 

Impressionist oil painting

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$70-$80

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, April 29

Run to Read 5K & Fun Run

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

8 a.m.

$20 for adults

Free for students

Supports Cumberland County Imagination Library

Register at Art Circle Public Library, 3 East St.

 

Nashville Street Outlaws’ Baddest on the Backside races

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd. 

Gates open 9 a.m.

 

Into the Woods Jr. 

Stone Memorial High School Auditorium

2800 Cook Rd.

2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Adults $10, students $7

children 10 and younger free

 

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Book, Bling & Bake Sale

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:45 a.m. Intermediate

11:20 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Buddy Jewell

Bootleggers Bar & Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

6 p.m.

$20-$25

931-337-0449

 

Spring Barn Sale

Southern Mules Venue

917 Swan Rd.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$3 admission

931-787-3885

 

Goldpine live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Tomatoes

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Love Will Keep Us 

Together spring concert

Cumberland County 

Community Chorus 

Fairfield Glade 

United Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

3 p.m.

 

Sunday, April 30

The Booth Brothers

Fairfield Glade 

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Love Will Keep Us 

Together spring concert

Cumberland County 

Community Chorus 

Fairfield Glade 

United Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

3 p.m.

 

Monday, May 1

Love Will Keep Us 

Together spring concert

Cumberland County 

Community Chorus 

Fairfield Glade 

United Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

6 p.m.

 

Thursday, May 4

Snakes

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, May 5

Sunset and frozen custard

EdenRidge Missionary 

Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Cinco de Mayo

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

11 a.m.

931-337-0119

 

Saturday, May 6

Spring plant sale

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Write Away author group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

nancy.lyn@hotmail.com

 

Derby Party

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

Noon

931-337-0119

 

Monday, May 8

Veteran & Military 

Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Herbs

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-2 p.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, May 9

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Introduction to Digital Photography

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-3:30 p.m.

$140-$160

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, May 10

32nd Hospice of Cumberland County Benefit Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course 

2476 Dunbar Rd.

$80 per player

Field limited to 36 foursomes

1 p.m. shotgun start

Register by April 30:

Hospice of Cumberland County

30 E. Adams St.

Crossville, TN 38555

 

Thursday, May 11

Did Someone Say Bears?!

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, May 12

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, May 13

A Mother & Son Date Night

The Old Gray at Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saving Ryan Cornhole Tournament

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

4 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Stars & Stripes Color Run 5k

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

8-11 a.m.

$15-$35

931-484-6431

 

Mothers’ Day Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Sunday, May 14

The Agee Family

Bible Connection Ministries

4034 Peavine Rd.

10 a.m.

931-287-0163

 

Eric Gales

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

$25-$45

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, May 18

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, May 19

Power of Love Tribute

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, May 20

Strawbale Gardening and Composting

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Southern Sunrise

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

6-9 p.m.

$25

931-742-0299

 

World Bee Day - “The Pollinators”

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

Free

931-484-6133

 

Sunday, May 21

The Family Sowell

Bible Baptist Church

1335 US-70

6 p.m.

931-707-5514

 

Thursday, May 25

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, May 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Thursday, June 1

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, June 2

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, June 3

The Cumberland Outlaws

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Write Away - Author Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

nancy.lyn@hotmail.com

 

Thursday, June 8

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, June 10

Tennessee Smart Yards

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Rock Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Children must be accompanied by adult

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, June 12

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, June 13

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Obed River Aquatic Survey

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Thursday, June 15

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, June 16

Country Hoedown Under the Stars

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

6-9 p.m.

$40

931-742-0299

 

Saturday, June 17

Backyard Birding for Beginners

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Thursday, June 22

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, June 24

Daylily Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Thursday, June 29

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, July 6

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 7

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7:30-9 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, July 10

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, July 11

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Thursday, July 13

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 14

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, July 15

Pollinator Walk & Talk

Outdoor Classroom Session

Obed River Park

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-11 a.m.

Free

931-484-5442

 

Monday, July 17

Native Plants and Erosion Control

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Thursday, July 20

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Tuesday, July 25

Leigh Nash LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$23

931-707-0440

 

Thursday, July 27

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, July 28

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, July 29

Seed Saving and Seed Swap

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, July 30

The Whisnants

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Butterflies and Caterpillars

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-879-8980

www.CCMGA.org

 

Thursday, Aug. 3

Sustainable Landscape Design for Pollinators

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 4

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

7-8:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Aug. 5

Fall Vegetable Gardening

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Aug. 7

Harvesting Herbs and Making Herbal Gifts

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, Aug. 8

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Thursday, Aug. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Aug. 12

17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament

Benefit for Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd. 

9 a.m. check in. 

$30 

kelleywood@citlink.net or 931-261-44446

 

Monday, Aug. 14

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Thursday, Aug. 17

Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Aug. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, August 25

An Evening w/ Gene Watson

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$43-$53

931-484-6133

 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardener’s Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

Thursday, Aug. 31

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Sep. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Sep. 2

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, Sep. 9

Herb Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Monday, Sep. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sep. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Sep. 15

Plateau Discovery Garden Tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Monday, Sep. 18

Invasive Plants on the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Thursday, Sep. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Saturday, Sep. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

