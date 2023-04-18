Ranger Monica Johnson demonstrates basic raptor care and handling skills. Cumberland Mountain State park will host an Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 22. Attractions include a display viewing in the Recreational Lodge at 8:30 a.m., a ranger-led hike at 9, a bird-of-prey presentation at 10:45, and lunch provided by Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park at 11:30. Call 931-484-6138 for details.