Tuesday, Jan. 18
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade meeting
The Art Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
In-person and via Zoom
New member orientation follows
931-707-7249
Art peer review and
discussion
The Art Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5/members, $20/guests
Limited to 4-10 participants
931-707-7249
CCHS vs. White County
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Livingston
Academy
Varsity basketball
Livingston Academy
120 Melvin Johnson Dr.
Livingston, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Cumberland County
Commission
Monthly Meeting
Cumberland County
Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
Hike to Rocky Point
Overlook
Fall Creek Falls State Park
2009 Village Camp Rd.
Spencer, TN
9 a.m.
Meet at Fall Creek Falls Overlook, 2-mile hike
Register at tnstateparks.com/events
Cumberland County
Republican Party
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6 p.m.
College Preview Day
Tennessee College
of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
Tour the campus and learn about the 18 programs available at TCAT.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Valentine necklace
Chain mail jewelry
The Art Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$75/members, $80/guests
Limited to 2-6 participants
931-707-7249
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail-Devil’s Breakfast Table
Hebbertsburg, TN
Leave 8 a.m.
Corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
Fairfield Glade
Carpool $3
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
or text/call 931-267-2243
Art and Beyond
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
Studio time with Jean Corbett
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599 or online at
Ewe Can Knit
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
East Tennessee Gleaners Co-Op
Annual Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
How to Paint Trees in
Watercolor
The Art Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$35/members, $40/guests
Limited to 3-10 participants
931-707-7249
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, Jan. 21
CCHS vs. Macon County
Varsity basketball
Macon County High School
2550 Days Rd.
Lafayette, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. DeKalb County
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Dirt Poor Live
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
CageJitz 01
Crossville MMA
577 Old Lantana Rd.
4 p.m., Spectator tickets $20
Fantastic Quilters
Fairfield Glade Methodist Church
Fellowship Hall
231 Westchester Dr.
9 a.m.
Speaker Kris Bour, LMT and PTA
Saturday, Jan. 22
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail-McGill Creek Section
Graysville, TN
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $7
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org, or text/call 931-267-2243
Guitar Lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:40 a.m. intermediate
11:20 a.m. advanced
Mother Legacy Live In the House
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Linda Davis
Evening in the Round
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15 and up
931-484-6133 or
Wild About Cats
Adoption Fair
Crossville Outlet Mall
228 Interstate Dr.
Room 103
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cumberland County vs. Livingston Academy
Varsity basketball
Livingston Academy
120 Melvin Johnson Dr.
Livingston, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Van Tour
Fall Creek Falls State Park
2009 Village Camp Rd.
Spencer, TN
2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
$10 per person
Meet at Nature Center
Register at tnstateparks.com/events
Monday, Jan. 24
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234
Tuesday, Jan. 25
SMHS vs. CCHS
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
6th District Community Meeting
Motorsports Park Development
Hosted by 6th District Commissioners
Joe Sherrill and Wendell Wilson
Pine View Elementary
346 Daysville Rd.
5 p.m. CST, 6 p.m. EST
In the gym
Kid Bits Preschool
Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Limited Registration
931-484-6790
Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates Book Club
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
5-6 p.m.
Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michelle Richardson
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Life drawing
The Art Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail-Soddy Creek Gorge
Soddy-Daisy, TN
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $7
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
or text/call 931-267-2243
Art and Beyond
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
Studio time with Jean Corbett
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599 or online at
Ewe Can Knit
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
CAD Topics in Onshape
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
9 a.m.-Noon
$15
Thursday, Jan. 27
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Neighbors and Newcomers of Cumberland County
Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar
103 Country Club Dr.
Doors open 10:15 a.m.
$18
RSVP by Jan. 18
931-456-2790
Friday, Jan. 28
SMHS vs. White County
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
The WannaBeatles
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$30
931-484-6133 or
Saturday, Jan. 29
CCHS Boys Basketball vs. Pickett County
Varsity Basketball
Pickett County High School
130 Skyline Dr.
Byrdstown, TN
Tipoff 5:30 p.m.
Arduino Workshop
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10 a.m.-Noon, $15
Beaded and Wire
Heart-Shaped Earrings
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
1:30-3:30 p.m.
$30, includes materials
931-210-5599 or online at
Guitar Lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:40 a.m. intermediate
11:20 a.m. advanced
2022 Crossville MMA Winter Open
Crossville MMA
577 Old Lantana Rd.
11 a.m.
Open to kids, adults, masters and seniors
Novice and beginner divisions
Entry: $15 per division, $20 per absolute
Magician Andy Gross
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., $15-$27
931-484-6133 or
13th Annual Chili Open Golf Tournament
Heatherhurst Golf Club
Fairfield Glade
Noon
Chili lunch to follow
Supports Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
931-484-4565
jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com
Monday, Jan. 31
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234
Build Your Own 3-D Printer
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
Jan. 31-Feb. 2
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
$250
Register cbimakerspace.com
Tuesday, Feb. 1
CCHS vs. Livingston
Academy
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Upperman High
Varsity basketball
Upperman High School
6950 Nasvhille Hwy.
Baxter, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
POETRY: How and Why
Inkwell Writers Group
VIa ZOOm
5 p.m.
Guest speaker: Fairfield Glade resident Tom Catalano
Wednesday, Feb. 2
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Fairfield Glade Community Trails
Fairfield Glade
4 mile, moderate or
8 miles, moderate/strenuous
Meet 8 a.m. at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
931-267-22443 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, Feb. 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, Feb. 4
CCHS vs. Upperman High
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Macon County
Varsity basketball
Macon County High School
2550 Days Rd.
Lafayette, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
SMHS vs. Clarkrange High
Varsity basketball
Clarkrange High School
5801 S. York Hwy.
Clarkrange, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Guitar Lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:40 a.m. intermediate
11:20 a.m. advanced
2022 Tennessee
Songwriters Week
Qualifying Round
Grinder House Coffee Shop
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Tickets on Eventbrite
Tuesday, Feb. 8
CCHS vs. DeKalb County High School
Varsity basketball
DeKalb County High School
1130 W. Broad St.
Smithville, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Knox Webb
Varsity basketball
Webb School of Knoxville
9800 Webb School Lane
Knoxville, TN
Time TBA
Wednesday, Feb. 9
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Leatherwood Loop, Sunset Overlook
and East Rim Overlook
Jamestown, TN
3 mile moderate or 7 mile moderate
Leave 8 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
32 Executive Dr.
Carpool $7
931-267-22443 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, Feb. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
TTA Plateau Chapter Meeting
First United Methodist Church
Annex Building
69 Neecham St.
6 p.m.
931-202-2338 or
Friday, Feb. 11
CCHS vs. White County
High School
Varsity basketball
White County High School
267 Allen Dr.
Sparta, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Livingston
Academy
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Tennessee Songwriters Week
Qualifying Round
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103
7 p.m., $10
Valentine’s Day Gifts from the Heart
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Event Room
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Browse unique gift ideas from local vendors.
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Head of Sequatchie to Brady Mountain
Crossville, TN
3 miles moderate or
9 mile strenuous
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $3
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Wednesday, Feb. 16
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Greeter Falls, Ranger Falls & Stone Door
Beersheba Springs, TN
1.1 miles easy or 8 miles moderate/strenuous
Leave 8 a.m. from
Tractor Supply
135 Highland Square
Carpool $7
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, Feb. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Wednesday, Feb. 23
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Lost Cove East, West & North
Sewanee, TN
2 miles, moderate
4 miles difficult
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $7
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, Feb. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Saturday, Feb. 26
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Rock Creek Loop
Big South Fork
Oneida, TN
7 mile moderate
Leave 8 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
Carpool $7
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Thursday, March 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Thursday, March 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Sunday, Feb. 20
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Saturday, March 5
Weed Wrangle 2022
Obed River Park
Hwy. 70 N.
9 a.m.
Thursday, March 17
Cumberland County Community Band
Spring Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Tuesday, March 22
Lee Greenwood
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$49-$100
VIP tickets include reserved seating and a meet and greet
931-484-6133 or
Saturday, March 26
Gene Watson
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$49-$59
931-484-6133 or
April 2
Spring Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5 admission
Children under 16 admitted free
April 3
Spring Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free admission
Friday, April 29
From Ireland to Tennessee
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15 and up
931-484-6133 or
Spring Rock Climbing Workshop
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
7 p.m.
Three-day workshop continues through May 1
$60 for instruction and gear
Sunday, May 1
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Thursday, June 23
Cumberland County Community Band
Summer Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
