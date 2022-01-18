Jan Hikes-Cumberland Trail overlook.jpg

Join the Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association for group hikes around the region, including iconic overlooks like the one pictured above. Wednesday, Jan. 19, the group will hike to Devil’s Breakfast Table near Hebbertsburg in Cumberland County. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. in Fairfield Glade at 8 a.m. for the carpool to the trailhead. To sign up, email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade meeting

The Art Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

In-person and via Zoom

New member orientation follows

931-707-7249

 

Art peer review and 

discussion

The Art Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5/members, $20/guests

Limited to 4-10 participants

931-707-7249

 

CCHS vs. White County

Varsity basketball

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Livingston 

Academy

Varsity basketball

Livingston Academy

120 Melvin Johnson Dr.

Livingston, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Cumberland County 

Commission

Monthly Meeting

Cumberland County 

Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

 

Hike to Rocky Point 

Overlook

Fall Creek Falls State Park

2009 Village Camp Rd.

Spencer, TN

9 a.m.

Meet at Fall Creek Falls Overlook, 2-mile hike

Register at tnstateparks.com/events

 

Cumberland County 

Republican Party

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6 p.m.

College Preview Day

Tennessee College 

of Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

Tour the campus and learn about the 18 programs available at TCAT.

tcatcrossville.edu

 

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Valentine necklace

Chain mail jewelry

The Art Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$75/members, $80/guests

Limited to 2-6 participants

931-707-7249

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail-Devil’s Breakfast Table

Hebbertsburg, TN

Leave 8 a.m.

Corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

Fairfield Glade

Carpool $3

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

or text/call 931-267-2243

 

Art and Beyond

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

Studio time with Jean Corbett

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599 or online at 

www.facstn.com

 

Ewe Can Knit

Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

East Tennessee Gleaners Co-Op

Annual Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.

 

Thursday, Jan. 20

How to Paint Trees in 

Watercolor

The Art Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$35/members, $40/guests

Limited to 3-10 participants

931-707-7249

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Jan. 21

CCHS vs. Macon County

Varsity basketball

Macon County High School

2550 Days Rd.

Lafayette, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. DeKalb County

Varsity basketball

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Dirt Poor Live

Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

 

CageJitz 01

Crossville MMA

577 Old Lantana Rd.

4 p.m., Spectator tickets $20

 

Fantastic Quilters

Fairfield Glade Methodist Church

Fellowship Hall

231 Westchester Dr.

9 a.m.

Speaker Kris Bour, LMT and PTA

 

Saturday, Jan. 22

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail-McGill Creek Section

Graysville, TN

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $7

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org, or text/call 931-267-2243

 

Guitar Lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:40 a.m. intermediate

11:20 a.m. advanced

 

Mother Legacy Live In the House

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

 

Linda Davis

Evening in the Round

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15 and up

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Wild About Cats

Adoption Fair

Crossville Outlet Mall

228 Interstate Dr.

Room 103

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

Cumberland County vs. Livingston Academy

Varsity basketball

Livingston Academy

120 Melvin Johnson Dr.

Livingston, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Sunday, Jan. 23

Van Tour

Fall Creek Falls State Park

2009 Village Camp Rd.

Spencer, TN

2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

$10 per person

Meet at Nature Center

Register at tnstateparks.com/events

 

Monday, Jan. 24

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

11 a.m. intermediate

Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234

 

Tuesday, Jan. 25

SMHS vs. CCHS

Varsity basketball

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

6th District Community Meeting

Motorsports Park Development

Hosted by 6th District Commissioners

Joe Sherrill and Wendell Wilson

Pine View Elementary

346 Daysville Rd.

5 p.m. CST, 6 p.m. EST

In the gym

www.cctn-6thdistrict.info

 

Kid Bits Preschool 

Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

Limited Registration

931-484-6790

 

Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates Book Club

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

5-6 p.m.

Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michelle Richardson

cindystahler@yahoo.com

 

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Life drawing

The Art Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail-Soddy Creek Gorge

Soddy-Daisy, TN

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $7

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

or text/call 931-267-2243

 

Art and Beyond

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

Studio time with Jean Corbett

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599 or online at 

www.facstn.com

 

 

Ewe Can Knit

Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

CAD Topics in Onshape

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-Noon

$15

cbimakerspace.com

 

Thursday, Jan. 27

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Neighbors and Newcomers of Cumberland County

Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar

103 Country Club Dr.

Doors open 10:15 a.m.

$18

RSVP by Jan. 18

931-456-2790

 

Friday, Jan. 28

SMHS vs. White County

Varsity basketball

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

The WannaBeatles

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$30

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

Saturday, Jan. 29

CCHS Boys Basketball vs. Pickett County

Varsity Basketball

Pickett County High School

130 Skyline Dr.

Byrdstown, TN

Tipoff 5:30 p.m.

 

Arduino Workshop

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10 a.m.-Noon, $15

cbimakerspace.com

 

Beaded and Wire 

Heart-Shaped Earrings

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

1:30-3:30 p.m.

$30, includes materials

931-210-5599 or online at 

www.facstn.com

 

Guitar Lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:40 a.m. intermediate

11:20 a.m. advanced

 

2022 Crossville MMA Winter Open

Crossville MMA

577 Old Lantana Rd.

11 a.m.

Open to kids, adults, masters and seniors

Novice and beginner divisions

Entry: $15 per division, $20 per absolute

 

Magician Andy Gross

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $15-$27

931-484-6133 or 

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

13th Annual Chili Open Golf Tournament

Heatherhurst Golf Club

Fairfield Glade

Noon

Chili lunch to follow

Supports Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

931-484-4565

jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

Monday, Jan. 31

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

11 a.m. intermediate

Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234

 

Build Your Own 3-D Printer

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

Jan. 31-Feb. 2

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$250

Register cbimakerspace.com

 

Tuesday, Feb. 1

CCHS vs. Livingston 

Academy

Varsity basketball

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Upperman High

Varsity basketball

Upperman High School

6950 Nasvhille Hwy.

Baxter, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

POETRY: How and Why

Inkwell Writers Group

VIa ZOOm

5 p.m.

Guest speaker: Fairfield Glade resident Tom Catalano

Area4Rep@Pennwriters.org

 

Wednesday, Feb. 2

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Fairfield Glade Community Trails

Fairfield Glade

4 mile, moderate or

8 miles, moderate/strenuous

Meet 8 a.m. at Peavine Rd.

and Stonehenge Dr.

931-267-22443 or 

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Feb. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Feb. 4

CCHS vs. Upperman High

Varsity basketball

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Macon County

Varsity basketball

Macon County High School

2550 Days Rd.

Lafayette, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Feb. 5

SMHS vs. Clarkrange High

Varsity basketball

Clarkrange High School

5801 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Guitar Lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:40 a.m. intermediate

11:20 a.m. advanced

 

2022 Tennessee 

Songwriters Week

Qualifying Round

Grinder House Coffee Shop

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

Tickets on Eventbrite

 

Tuesday, Feb. 8

CCHS vs. DeKalb County High School

Varsity basketball

DeKalb County High School

1130 W. Broad St.

Smithville, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Knox Webb

Varsity basketball

Webb School of Knoxville

9800 Webb School Lane

Knoxville, TN

Time TBA

 

Wednesday, Feb. 9

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Leatherwood Loop, Sunset Overlook

and East Rim Overlook

Jamestown, TN

3 mile moderate or 7 mile moderate

Leave 8 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

32 Executive Dr.

Carpool $7

931-267-22443 or 

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Feb. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Meeting

First United Methodist Church

Annex Building

69 Neecham St.

6 p.m.

931-202-2338 or

huxianlj@gmail.com

 

Friday, Feb. 11

CCHS vs. White County 

High School

Varsity basketball

White County High School

267 Allen Dr.

Sparta, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Livingston 

Academy

Varsity basketball

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Feb. 12

Tennessee Songwriters Week

Qualifying Round

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

7 p.m., $10

 

Valentine’s Day Gifts from the Heart

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Event Room

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Browse unique gift ideas from local vendors.

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Head of Sequatchie to Brady Mountain

Crossville, TN

3 miles moderate or 

9 mile strenuous

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $3

931-267-2243 or 

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Wednesday, Feb. 16

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Greeter Falls, Ranger Falls & Stone Door

Beersheba Springs, TN

1.1 miles easy or 8 miles moderate/strenuous

Leave 8 a.m. from

Tractor Supply

135 Highland Square

Carpool $7

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Feb. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Feb. 23

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Lost Cove East, West & North

Sewanee, TN

2 miles, moderate

4 miles difficult

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $7

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Feb. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Feb. 26

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Rock Creek Loop

Big South Fork

Oneida, TN

7 mile moderate

Leave 8 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

Carpool $7

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, March 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, March 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Saturday, March 5

Weed Wrangle 2022

Obed River Park

Hwy. 70 N.

9 a.m.

 

Thursday, March 17

Cumberland County Community Band

Spring Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Tuesday, March 22

Lee Greenwood

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$49-$100

VIP tickets include reserved seating and a meet and greet

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Saturday, March 26

Gene Watson

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

April 2

Spring Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

www.gkshow.org

gkshow@charter.net

$5 admission

Children under 16 admitted free

 

April 3

Spring Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

www.gkshow.org

gkshow@charter.net

Free admission

 

Friday, April 29

From Ireland to Tennessee

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15 and up

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Spring Rock Climbing Workshop

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

7 p.m.

Three-day workshop continues through May 1

$60 for instruction and gear

 

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

