Join the Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association for group hikes around the region, including iconic overlooks like the one pictured above. Wednesday, Jan. 19, the group will hike to Devil’s Breakfast Table near Hebbertsburg in Cumberland County. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. in Fairfield Glade at 8 a.m. for the carpool to the trailhead. To sign up, email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.