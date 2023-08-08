IMG_2812.JPG

Listen to selcetions from “The SpongeBob Musical” on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Art Circle Public Library beginning at noon.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Adult Summer Camp

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

8 a.m.-noon

$30

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Smorgasbord: Hoop Earrings

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25-$30

931-707-7249

 

Split Decision

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Peanut Butter Falcon [PG-13]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Dan Roten

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Selections from “The SpongeBob Musical”

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cummins Falls 

& Washmorgan Hollow

Cookeville, TN

7:30 a.m.

$5

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Adult Summer Camp

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

8 a.m.-noon

$30

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Von Musick

Beef and Barrel Restaurant & Lounge

1112 West Ave.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-9211

 

Hiring Event

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

11 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Thursday, Aug. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

 

Seed Saving Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Creative Alcohol Inks

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$45-$50

931-707-7249

 

Memory Pocket Fiber Journal (Two-day class)

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$70-$75

931-707-7249

 

Pumpkin Wagon 

acrylic class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$45, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Friday, Aug. 11

Elvis [PG-13]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Hawaiian Night 

with Shenanigans

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Overnight Trail

Volunteer Cleanup

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

8 a.m.

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

 

Southern Sunrise

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Mike Tossing

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Invasive Plants Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Quilling Cross Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$40

931-787-5838

 

Highland Cow 

watercolor class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$45, plus $5 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Gavin Powell

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

7 p.m.

Free

931-456-2739

 

Saturday, Aug. 12

17th Annual Pitchin’ for 

Caleb Cornhole Tournament

Benefit for Tennessee 

Hemophilia and Bleeding 

Disorders Foundation

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd. 

9 a.m. check-in

$30 

kelleywood@citlink.net

931-261-4446

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

10-11 a.m.

$10

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Pelts of Tennessee

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

4-5 p.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Raptors Rule

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

2-3 p.m.

Free

931-260-2515

alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Rachel Lipsky

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

A Songwriters’ Circle

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

10:45 a.m. Intermediate

11:30 a.m. Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Lilly Bluff Overlook

920 Ridge Rd.

Lancing, TN

7:30 a.m.

$5

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68

@tennesseetrails.org

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

244 Genesis Rd. 103

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 2-4:30 p.m.

$45.90

931-484-9463

Tealicious Mocktail Party

Copper Chick GOAT Soapery & Makery

115 S. Main St.

1-3 p.m.

$35

423-718-4905

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Farmers Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

 

The Bad Guys [PG]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Amanda Pruitt live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Sunday, Aug. 13

The Gibson Brothers

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Archery for Beginners

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

10-11 a.m.

$10

931-260-2515

alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Clearing Constitution 

Confusion

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

3-4 p.m.

Free

931-287-6129

ciragle2001@gmail.com

 

Historical hike and tour

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Free

931-287-6129

ciragle2001@gmail.com

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

$10

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

The Story of 3464

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

3-4 p.m.

Free

931-260-2515

alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Walk in the Woods

Stonehenge Trail

266 Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Monday, Aug. 14

Veteran & Military

Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Byrd Lake Nature Hike

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

1-2 p.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Conservation Heroes!

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

3-4 p.m.

Free

931-287-6129

ciragle2001@gmail.com

 

Creek Crawl

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

10-11 a.m.

Free

931-260-2515

alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Slithering Snakes!

Cumberland Mountain

State Park

24 Office Dr.

Noon-12:45 p.m.

Free

931-287-6129

ciragle2001@gmail.com

 

Pajama Day 

for House of Hope

Homesteads Baptist Church

4427 U.S. 127

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-787-5838

 

Four on the Floor

Cumberland County 

Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

7:30 p.m.

931-484-9454

 

Jake Hoot

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

FAFSA Help Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

Make an appointment

https://urlis.net/cbyi3k4o

 

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Good Will Hunting [R]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Critter Creek Crawl

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

11 a.m.-noon

Free

931-287-6129

ciragle2001@gmail.com

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

4-5 p.m.

$10

931-260-2515

alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Nature Journaling

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

3-4 p.m.

Free

931-287-6129

ciragle2001@gmail.com

 

Park Games & Recreation

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

931-260-2515

alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Pelts of Tennessee

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

2-3 p.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Chris Hennessee

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Jukebox Dan

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

 

The War At Home - Civil War Program

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

7:30 a.m.

$12

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

A Thing Called Man - Human Figure Drawing

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$60-$65

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Aug. 17

Chrysanthemum: Queen of Fall Flowers

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Hoop Caliente!

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11:30 a.m.

Free

931-484-6790

 

Computer Painting: The Mystery Solved

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$60-$65

931-707-7249

 

Leaf Pendant & Earring Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$40

931-787-5838

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Aug. 18

Nacho Libre - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Rosewood

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Christmas in August - Card Creating Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.

$8

931-484-6790

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

The Lost City - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Matt Rogers

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

5 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, Aug. 19

Velvet Rodeo LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Creek Crawl

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

2-3 p.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Discover SCUBA

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

5:30-8 p.m.

$100

931-484-6138

Dean.farley@tn.gov

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

4-5 p.m.

$10

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

National Honeybee Day

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

10-11 a.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Free Car Wash

Century 21 Realty Group

890 N Main St.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

931-484-6411

 

Jason Howard

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:30 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Bird Migration

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

931-484-6431

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Farmers Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

 

Raising Kids In An Unsafe World

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Free

414-248-0551

 

Sunday, Aug. 20

Blood Drive

Linary Church of Christ

1244 Old State Hwy. 28

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-5961

 

Archery for Beginners

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

3-4 p.m.

$10

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

10-11 a.m.

$10

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Evening Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

6-7 p.m.

$10

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Raptors Rule

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Walk in the Woods

Seven Bridges Trail

10 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Monday, Aug. 21

Run for Cover

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Cumberland County Commission Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

6 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, Aug. 22

The Expendables 3 - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Needle Felting Mouse Class

Dogwood Exchange

4950 Hwy. 127 S

Noon-4 p.m.

$50

931-787-5838

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Let’s Learn Stained Glass

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$90-$96

931-707-7249

 

Soul Soup

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

TCAT Graduation Ceremony

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m.

931-484-7502

 

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Homesick Mike

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

The Glade Dixieland Band

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Piney Falls Trail

760-1998 Firetower Rd.

Grandview, TN

7:30 a.m.

$4

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Aug. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Welcome to Medicare Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-4 p.m.

877-801-0044

 

Byrd’s Creek Bridge - 3 Day Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$120, plus $20 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Friday, Aug. 25

An Evening w/ Gene Watson

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$43-$53

931-484-6133

 

Blazin Phoenix

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Jazz Night

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Rock Painting Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Temp-Tilted

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

7:30 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Saturday, Aug. 26

American Graffiti - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Pioneer Short Trail

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

4-5 p.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Park Games & Recreation

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

1-2 p.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Raptors Rule

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

10-11 a.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov 

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:30 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Introductory Piano Lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Nemo Bridge - Emory River Trail

1855 Catoosa Rd.

Wartburg, TN

7:30 a.m.

931-267-2243

ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org

 

Tee It Up For T! - Golf Tournament

Bear Trace At Cumberland Mountain

407 Wild Plum Ln.

7 a.m.

$125-$400

931-707-1640

33ty1998@gmail.com

 

Peavine Fresh Market

Farmers Market

Village Veterinary Clinic

4965 Peavine Rd.

8 a.m.-noon

 

Ditch Diggers

Crossville Depot

169 N Main St.

6 p.m.

$10

931-456-2586

 

The Nightcap LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Movies on the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

We Are One - Community Event

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free

931-510-6585

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Jesse Black

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, Aug. 27

Walk in the Woods

Central Spine Hiking Trail

10 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Archery for Beginners

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

10-11 a.m.

$10

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Kayak Tour of Byrd Lake

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

4-5 p.m.

$10

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

The Story of 3464

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

1-2 p.m.

Free

931-260-2515

Alex.cope@tn.gov

 

Monday, Aug. 28

Carrie Hassler

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardener’s Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wire Fall Bracelet

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$35-$40

931-707-7249

 

California Dreamin’

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit - Movie Showing

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Clifton Broadridge

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Phil In The Blanks - Concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Ozone Falls

Rockwood, TN

7:30 a.m.

$2

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, Aug. 31

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Special Education Community Conversation

Cumberland Fellowship Church

1640 West Ave.

5 p.m.

Free

931-707-1883

 

The Bears and the Bees - TWRA

Cumberland County Beekeepers Association

69 Neecham St.

7 p.m.

 

Diamond Dot - Painting Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

$4

931-484-6790

 

Carnivorous Plants - Lunch & Learn

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Byrd’s Creek Bridge - 3 Day Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$120, plus $20 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Queen Tribute: The Kings of Queen

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Friday, Sept. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Saturday, Sept. 2

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Dog [PG-13]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Monday, Sept. 4

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Smokey and the Bandit II [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Country Gold

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Thursday, Sept. 7

Byrd’s Creek Bridge

Three-day watercolor class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$120, plus $20 material fee

931-787-5838

 

Friday, Sept. 8

Hannah Montana: The Movie [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wildflower Walk

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-10:30 a.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Saturday, Sept. 9

Herb Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

The Wonder of Monarchs and Milkweed

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

2-4 p.m.

Free

931-484-6138

CMSPFriends@gmail.com

 

Salute to the Women of Country

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$17

931-484-6133

 

Jurassic World Dominion [PG-13]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Ellis Griffin acoustic set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Save the Monarchs: The Wonder of Monarchs and Milkweed

Cumberland Mountain State Park Recreation Hall

24 Office Dr.

2-4 p.m.

Free

Register online at tnstateparks.com

 

Monday, Sept. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sept. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

TennGreen Land Conservancy - Lunch & Learn

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Truly Clueless

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Friday, Sept. 15

16th annual Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cumberland County Courthouse lawn

2 N. Main St.

$15-$20

931-484-4565 

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

The Legacy Tour w/ Georgette Jones & Nathan Stanley

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$35-$49

931-484-6133

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. 122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Garden tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, Sept. 16

The Magi Live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

3rd Annual Fall Farm Day

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

10 a.m.

931-484-5767

http://stone.ffanow.org

 

Monday, Sept. 18

Invasive Plants on the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Caleb & Leann

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Basic Stained Glass

Four-sesssion class

Dogwood Exchange

4950 Hwy. 127 S.

9 a.m.-noon or 6-8 p.m.

$125

931-787-5838

 

Thursday, Sept. 21

Highway 96

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Friday, Sept. 22

Harvesters in the Holler 2023

Oaklawn Farms

5754 US-70

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10-$80

931-267-2355

 

Saturday, Sept. 23

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Basic Stained Glass

Four-session class

Dogwood Exchange

4950 Hwy. 127 S

9 a.m.-noon or 2-6 p.m.

$125

931-787-5838

 

The Wannabeatles

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$28

931-484-6133

 

Harvesters in the Holler 2023

Oaklawn Farms

5754 US-70

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10-$80

931-267-2355

 

One Step Closer with Sharane Calister,

Tracielynn and Charise Miles

A benefit concert to restore the

Sharrieffa Barksdale Track 

Princess Theatre

421 N. Roane St., Harriman

7 p.m. EDT

$35-$50

865-354-3000

 

Sunday, Sept. 24

Special Olympics

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Zone Status

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Basic Stained Glass

Four-session class

Dogwood Exchange

4950 Hwy. 127 S.

9 a.m.-noon or 6-8 p.m.

$125

931-787-5838

 

Thursday, Sept. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Sept. 29

Comedy for a Cause VII

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

Free; love offering will be taken

931-456-8600

 

Saturday, Sept. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Basic Stained Glass

Four-session class

Dogwood Exchange

4950 Hwy. 127 S

9 a.m.-noon or 2-6 p.m.

$125

931-787-5838

 

Monday, Oct. 2

Uncle Lucius LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$25

931-707-0440

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Mindy Smith LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$25

931-707-0440

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Oct. 13

Analog FM Band - From Woodstock to Iconic Rock

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$33

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Award-Winning Songwriter Steve Dorff

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$33

931-484-6133

 

Three Times A Lady LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Oct. 20

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$8-$10

423-799-0229

 

UC Bigfoot Festival - VIP Event

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6-8 p.m.

$75

931-484-6431

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Oct. 21

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$8-$10

423-799-0229

 

3rd Annual UC Bigfoot Festival

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5

931-484-6431

 

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert

Noon

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St. 

Free

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, Oct. 28

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

Rockin’ Holiday Expo

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

423-718-4905

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Rockin’ Holiday Expo

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

423-718-4905

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

AlmostBama: A Tribute to Alabama

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$28

931-484-6133

 

Sunday, Nov. 5

Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert

3 p.m.

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

Free

 

Sunday, Nov. 12

Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert

3 p.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd., Fairfield Glade

Free

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Nov. 17

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Sunday, Dec. 10

Blood Drive

Linary Church of Christ

1244 Old State Hwy. 28

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-5961

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Dec. 15

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Jan. 20

Universe United Miss Tennessee

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6133

UUMTNStatePageant@gmail.com

