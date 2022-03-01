Tuesday, March 1
Smorgasbord: Embellished Stick Earrings
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
$25 members/$30 guests
10 a.m.-Noon
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Wednesday, March 2
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Read with a Ranger
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Recreation Lodge
4-5 p.m.
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Raccoon Mountain Trails
Chattanooga, TN
8-mile or 4-mile hikes
Leave 8 a..m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$8 carpool
plateauhikes@
or 931-267-2243
Thursday, March 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, March 4
Fun and Wine Event
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Featuring Sam Hill
Free
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Community Work Day
FOCCAS Animal Rescue
Meet at Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
9:30 a.m.
Arbor Day
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.
3,600 seedlings available
First-come, first-served
Saturday, March 5
Sunshine Open Classroom
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Bring your unfinished projects to work on
Register at 931-456-4910
or 931-707-2798
$15
Weed Wrangle 2022
Obed River Park
Hwy. 70 N.
9 a.m.
The Young Fables
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$12-$22
Say Yes to the Prom Dress
Cumberland Fellowship
1640 West Ave.
Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry
10 a.m.
Darryl Worley
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133 or
$25-$45
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Possum Gorge
Dunlap, TN
9.5-mile or 5-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$6 carpool
plateauhikes@
or 931-267-2243
Monday, March 7
Say Yes to the Prom Dress
Cumberland Fellowship
1640 West Ave.
Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry
3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8
Say Yes to the Prom Dress
Cumberland Fellowship
1640 West Ave.
Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry
3-6 p.m.
Paint Along with Sam Hill
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$30 members/$35 guests
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Relay for Life
Cumberland County Kick-Off
Art Circle Library
3 East St.
5-6 p.m.
Call 931-7787-9793 or 931-459-7051 for more information
Wednesday, March 9
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
TTA Plateau Chapter
Overnight Hike
Charit Creek Lodge
Jamestown, TN
Day-hikers welcome
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Cracker Barrel parking lot
23 Executive Dr.
$5 carpool
plateauhikes@
or 931-267-2243
Thursday, March 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Wire-Wrapped Ring
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
1-3 p.m.
$25
931-787-5838 or
How to Draw a Landscape
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
TTA Plateau Chapter
Chapter Meeting
First United Methodist Church
Annex Building
69 Neecham St.
6 p.m.
931-202-2338 or
Friday, March 11
Cumberland County
Spring Home Show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Admission $2
Saturday, March 12
Ground ’N The Round with
Jamie Adamson
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Model Train Swap Meet
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Events Room
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bluebird Nesting Box
Workshop
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
CCC Museum Patio
4-5 p.m.
$40
RSVP at tnstateparks.com
or 931-484-61338
Cumberland County
Spring Home Show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Admission $2
Tuesday, March 15
Peer Art Review
and Discussion Group
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
College Preview Day
Tennessee College
of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
Wednesday, March 16
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Chain Maile Jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65 members/$70 guests
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Savage Gulf
Palmer, TN
4.5-mile or 8-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Tractor Supply
135 Highland Square
$7 carpool
plateauhikes
@tennesseetrails.org
or 931-267-2243
Thursday, March 17
Cumberland County
Community Band
Spring Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, March 18
Fiber Art:
Pincushion Parfaits
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$45 members/$50 guests
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Saturday, March 19
The Gone Show
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., $10
Purchase tickets at
Fair Park Senior Center
1433 Livingston Rd.
or call 931-484-7416 or
931-248-2487
Brother Maven
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Dog Cove & Lost Creek
Sparta, TN
Hikes 1.5 to 5 miles
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Tractor Supply
135 Highland Square
$5 carpool
plateauhikes@
or 931-267-2243
Tuesday, March 22
Lee Greenwood
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$49-$100
VIP tickets include reserved seating and a meet and greet
931-484-6133 or
Wednesday, March 23
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Colditz Cove & Gentleman’s Swimming Hole
Rugby, TN
Hikes 1.5 and 2 miles
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
$6 carpool
plateauhikes@
or 931-267-2243
Saturday, March 26
Gene Watson
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$49-$59
931-484-6133 or
Wednesday, March 30
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon, Free
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cloudland Canyon
Rising Fawn, GA
4-mile and 6-mile hikes
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$8 carpool
plateauhikes
@tennesseetrails.org
or 931-267-2243
Thursday, March 31
Jeff and Sheri Easter
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133 or
Tickets start at $39
Friday, April 1
Friday at the Crossroads
“Downtown in Bloom”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Spring Gun & Knife Show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5 admission
Children under 16 admitted free
Cumberland Thunder
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Sunday, April 3
Spring Gun & Knife Show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free admission
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun
3 p.m., Free
Thursday, April 7
Sammy Kershaw
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$59-$79
931-484-6133 or
Friday, April 8
TTA Plateau Chapter
Spring Getaway
Natchez Trace State Park
Wildersville, TN
Leave 7:30 a.m.
Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
Return April 10
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
or 931-267-2243
Saturday, April 9
Northern Lights
Paint Like Bob Ross
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
$60 and $15 materials fee
931-787-5838 or
Spring Fling Craft
and Vendor Show
Dinky2’s
154 Main St.
Crab Orchard
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday, April 10
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
St. Francis of Assisi
Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
3 p.m., Free
Tuesday, April 19
Tennessee College
of Applied Technology
Graduation
Crossville First United
Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
6 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Spring Flower
Lawn & Garden Show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Sunday, April 23
Spring Flower
Lawn & Garden Show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Friday, April 29
From Ireland to Tennessee
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15 and up
931-484-6133 or
Rock Climbing Workshop
Cumberland Mountain
State Park
24 Office Dr.
7 p.m.
Three-day workshop continues through May 1
$60 for instruction and gear
Saturday, April 30
Dave Adkins
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133 or
Sunday, May 1
Southern Stars
Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Saturday, May 7
The Ultimate Oldies Show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$25
931-484-6133 or
Saturday, May 21
Sylvia
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133 or
Friday, May 27
Wade Hayes
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133 or
