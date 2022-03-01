The Crossville Tree Board Arbor Day celebration will have some changes this Friday. It’s moving to the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd. There will be 3,600 seedlings from seven different species available first-come, first-served beginning at 9 a.m. at the livestock complex. There will also be a limited number of potted trees available for purchase for $10 and $15 each (cash or check only). You can check with volunteers from the Crossville Tree Board, Cumberland County Master Gardeners and Wyndham Resort for tree-planting tips. Then, visit with vendors in the youth exhibit building.