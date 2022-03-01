FILE-Arbor Day9.JPG

The Crossville Tree Board Arbor Day celebration will have some changes this Friday. It’s moving to the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd. There will be 3,600 seedlings from seven different species available first-come, first-served beginning at 9 a.m. at the livestock complex. There will also be a limited number of potted trees available for purchase for $10 and $15 each (cash or check only). You can check with volunteers from the Crossville Tree Board, Cumberland County Master Gardeners and Wyndham Resort for tree-planting tips. Then, visit with vendors in the youth exhibit building.

Tuesday, March 1

Smorgasbord: Embellished Stick Earrings

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

$25 members/$30 guests

10 a.m.-Noon

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Wednesday, March 2

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Read with a Ranger

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Recreation Lodge

4-5 p.m.

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Raccoon Mountain Trails

Chattanooga, TN

8-mile or 4-mile hikes

Leave 8 a..m. 

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

$8 carpool

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243

 

Thursday, March 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, March 4

Fun and Wine Event

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Featuring Sam Hill

Free

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Community Work Day

FOCCAS Animal Rescue

Meet at Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

9:30 a.m.

Arbor Day

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.

3,600 seedlings available

First-come, first-served

 

Saturday, March 5

Sunshine Open Classroom

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Bring your unfinished projects to work on

Register at 931-456-4910

or 931-707-2798

$15

 

Weed Wrangle 2022

Obed River Park

Hwy. 70 N.

9 a.m.

 

The Young Fables

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

Say Yes to the Prom Dress

Cumberland Fellowship

1640 West Ave.

Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry

10 a.m.

 

Darryl Worley

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

$25-$45

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Possum Gorge

Dunlap, TN

9.5-mile or 5-mile hikes

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

$6 carpool

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243

 

 

Monday, March 7

Say Yes to the Prom Dress

Cumberland Fellowship

1640 West Ave.

Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry

3-6 p.m.

 

Tuesday, March 8

Say Yes to the Prom Dress

Cumberland Fellowship

1640 West Ave.

Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry

3-6 p.m.

 

Paint Along with Sam Hill

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$30 members/$35 guests

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Relay for Life

Cumberland County Kick-Off

Art Circle Library

3 East St.

5-6 p.m.

Call 931-7787-9793 or 931-459-7051 for more information

 

Wednesday, March 9

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

TTA Plateau Chapter

Overnight Hike

Charit Creek Lodge

Jamestown, TN

Day-hikers welcome

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Cracker Barrel parking lot

23 Executive Dr.

$5 carpool

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243

 

Thursday, March 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Wire-Wrapped Ring

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

1-3 p.m.

$25

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

How to Draw a Landscape

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

TTA Plateau Chapter

Chapter Meeting

First United Methodist Church

Annex Building

69 Neecham St.

6 p.m.

931-202-2338 or

huxianlj@gmail.com

 

Friday, March 11

Cumberland County

Spring Home Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Admission $2

 

Saturday, March 12

Ground ’N The Round with 

Jamie Adamson

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Model Train Swap Meet

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Events Room

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Bluebird Nesting Box 

Workshop

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

CCC Museum Patio

4-5 p.m.

$40

RSVP at tnstateparks.com

or 931-484-61338

 

Cumberland County 

Spring Home Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Admission $2

 

Tuesday, March 15

Peer Art Review 

and Discussion Group

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

College Preview Day

Tennessee College 

of Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

tcatcrossville.edu

 

Wednesday, March 16

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Chain Maile Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Savage Gulf

Palmer, TN

4.5-mile or 8-mile hikes

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Tractor Supply 

135 Highland Square

$7 carpool

plateauhikes

@tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243

 

Thursday, March 17

Cumberland County 

Community Band

Spring Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Friday, March 18

Fiber Art: 

Pincushion Parfaits

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$45 members/$50 guests

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Saturday, March 19

The Gone Show

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $10

Purchase tickets at

Fair Park Senior Center

1433 Livingston Rd.

or call 931-484-7416 or

931-248-2487

 

Brother Maven

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Dog Cove & Lost Creek

Sparta, TN

Hikes 1.5 to 5 miles

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Tractor Supply

135 Highland Square

$5 carpool

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243

 

Tuesday, March 22

Lee Greenwood

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$49-$100

VIP tickets include reserved seating and a meet and greet

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Wednesday, March 23

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Colditz Cove & Gentleman’s Swimming Hole

Rugby, TN

Hikes 1.5 and 2 miles

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

$6 carpool

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243

 

Saturday, March 26

Gene Watson

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Wednesday, March 30

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon, Free

 

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cloudland Canyon

Rising Fawn, GA

4-mile and 6-mile hikes

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

$8 carpool

plateauhikes

@tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243

 

Thursday, March 31

Jeff and Sheri Easter

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

Tickets start at $39

 

Friday, April 1

Friday at the Crossroads

“Downtown in Bloom”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, April 2

Spring Gun & Knife Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

www.gkshow.org

gkshow@charter.net

$5 admission

Children under 16 admitted free

 

Cumberland Thunder

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Sunday, April 3

Spring Gun & Knife Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

www.gkshow.org

gkshow@charter.net

Free admission

 

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun 

3 p.m., Free

 

Thursday, April 7

Sammy Kershaw

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$59-$79

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Friday, April 8

TTA Plateau Chapter

Spring Getaway

Natchez Trace State Park

Wildersville, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

Return April 10

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

or 931-267-2243 

 

Saturday, April 9

Northern Lights

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

$60 and $15 materials fee

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Spring Fling Craft 

and Vendor Show

Dinky2’s

154 Main St.

Crab Orchard

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Sunday, April 10

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

St. Francis of Assisi 

Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

3 p.m., Free

 

Tuesday, April 19

Tennessee College 

of Applied Technology 

Graduation

Crossville First United 

Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, April 22

Spring Flower 

Lawn & Garden Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

ccmga.org

barron.consults@yahoo.com

 

Sunday, April 23

Spring Flower 

Lawn & Garden Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

ccmga.org

barron.consults@yahoo.com

 

Friday, April 29

From Ireland to Tennessee

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15 and up

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Rock Climbing Workshop

Cumberland Mountain 

State Park

24 Office Dr.

7 p.m.

Three-day workshop continues through May 1

$60 for instruction and gear

 

Saturday, April 30

Dave Adkins

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars 

Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Saturday, May 7

The Ultimate Oldies Show

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Saturday, May 21

Sylvia

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Friday, May 27

Wade Hayes

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

