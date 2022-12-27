Tuesday, Dec. 27

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

After Christmas Hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

10-11 a.m.

931-484-6138

Mark.Houston@tn.gov

Winter Watercolor Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

6-9 p.m.

$30, with additional $10 material fee

931-787-5838

Wednesday, Dec. 28

TTA Chapter Hike: Cumberland Mountain State Park

Crossville, TN

Hikes of 4 or 8 miles, easy

Hikers leave from

Central Baptist

1346 S. Main St.

8 a.m.

Carpool, $1

931-335-9360

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-558-8684

Drew Robbins

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Friday, Dec. 30

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

New Years Late Skate

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.-2 a.m.

$20, includes skates and a ticket for drawing

931-484-0200

Saturday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve with Mighty Blue

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

8 p.m.

$110-$200

New Year’s Eve Brunch

New Roots Salon

957 West Ave.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

931-337-0950

New Year’s Eve Party

Plateau Lanes

864 US-70

9 p.m.

$89.99

931-484-6419

New Year’s Eve with HAYSTAK

Bootleggers Bar & Grille

287 Hwy. 70 East

7 p.m.

$25

931-337-0449

Sunday, Jan. 1

Race for Hope - 5k Road Race / Family Fun Walk

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

11:45 a.m.

931-484-4565

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com

First Day Hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

$0-$20

931-484-6138

kacey.king@tn.gov

https://reserve.tnstateparks.com/register/first-day-hikeCMSP2022

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Smorgasbord Class: Valentine Paper-making

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25-$30

931-707-7249

Wednesday, Jan. 4

All Creatures Great & Small - Season 3 Sneak Peek Screening

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-5000

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-499-4210

Thursday, Jan. 5

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Friends of the Library Membership Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9:30 a.m.

931-484-6790

Plateau Corvette Club - January Meeting

Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr. #112

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Winter Birds Acrylic Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

4:30-7:30 p.m.

$30, with $5 material fee

931-787-5838

Friday, Jan. 6

Bible Journaling

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

Saturday, Jan. 7

Brooke Wright Pays Tribute to Elvis

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$29

931-484-6133

Write Away Writing Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-6790

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

Monday, Jan. 9

Family Game Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Free

931-484-6790

Tuesday, Jan. 10

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

Thursday, Jan. 12

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Friday, Jan. 13

Wire Wrapped Rings

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-Noon

$15

931-210-5599

“A River in the Winter” Oil Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50, with $10 material fee

931-787-5838

Valentine Greeting Card Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.

$8

931-484-6790

Saturday, Jan. 14

Highway Natives LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

Making Sense of the Census - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

A Songwriter’s Circle

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

Tuesday, Jan. 17

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

Cumberland County Library Board Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m.

931-484-6790

Legislative Breakfast

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

7:30-9 a.m.

$10

931-484-8444

melanie.graham@crossville-chamber.com

www.crossvillechamber.com

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Chain Maille: Heartbeat Bracelet

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65-$70

931-707-7249

Thursday, Jan. 19

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Home School Children’s Art Class: Amelia Earhart

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

Saturday, Jan. 21

Stingray Anthony’s Jukebox Revue

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$30

931-484-6133

Winter Wonder-Fun

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9-11 a.m.

Stories, science, hot chocolate and pancakes

Ages 12 and under, must be accompanied by a guardian or parent

RSVP to 931-484-6790

How Vital Are Vital Records? - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

Southern Sunrise Live

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

8 p.m.

931-337-0703

Tuesday, Jan. 24

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Life Drawing

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5

931-707-7249

Thursday, Jan. 26

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Chain Maille Bracelet Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30, with additional $30 material fee

931-787-5838

January Meeting - Kamon Reynolds

Cumberland County Beekeepers Association

69 Neecham St.

7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Sewing Machine Maintenance Day

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$55

931-787-5837

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

Saturday, Jan. 28

You Can’t Take It With You - Seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. 1st St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. - Beginners

10:45 a.m. - Intermediate

11:20 a.m. - Advanced

Free

931-484-6790

14th Annual Chili Open Golf Tournament

Heatherhurst Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Registration: $50 per person, $100 per team

931-484-4565

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com

Chris Hennessee

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$30

931-484-6133

Cuddle Bear Painting Class

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

3-5 p.m.

$35

931-788-6717

Sunday, Jan. 29

Tennessee Ladies Chorus Concert

Central Baptist Church

1346 S Main St.

6 p.m.

931-484-8426

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Heart Necklace and Earrings

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45-$50

931-707-7249

Welcome to Medicare Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

1-877-801-0044

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

