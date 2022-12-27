Tuesday, Dec. 27
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
After Christmas Hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
10-11 a.m.
931-484-6138
Winter Watercolor Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
6-9 p.m.
$30, with additional $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Wednesday, Dec. 28
TTA Chapter Hike: Cumberland Mountain State Park
Crossville, TN
Hikes of 4 or 8 miles, easy
Hikers leave from
Central Baptist
1346 S. Main St.
8 a.m.
Carpool, $1
931-335-9360
Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-558-8684
Drew Robbins
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Thursday, Dec. 29
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 30
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
New Years Late Skate
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
6 p.m.-2 a.m.
$20, includes skates and a ticket for drawing
931-484-0200
Saturday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve with Mighty Blue
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
8 p.m.
$110-$200
New Year’s Eve Brunch
New Roots Salon
957 West Ave.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
931-337-0950
New Year’s Eve Party
Plateau Lanes
864 US-70
9 p.m.
$89.99
931-484-6419
New Year’s Eve with HAYSTAK
Bootleggers Bar & Grille
287 Hwy. 70 East
7 p.m.
$25
931-337-0449
Sunday, Jan. 1
Race for Hope - 5k Road Race / Family Fun Walk
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
11:45 a.m.
931-484-4565
jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com
First Day Hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
$0-$20
931-484-6138
https://reserve.tnstateparks.com/register/first-day-hikeCMSP2022
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Smorgasbord Class: Valentine Paper-making
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25-$30
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Jan. 4
All Creatures Great & Small - Season 3 Sneak Peek Screening
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-5000
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-499-4210
Thursday, Jan. 5
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friends of the Library Membership Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9:30 a.m.
931-484-6790
Plateau Corvette Club - January Meeting
Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr. #112
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Winter Birds Acrylic Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
4:30-7:30 p.m.
$30, with $5 material fee
931-787-5838
Friday, Jan. 6
Bible Journaling
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Sunset and Frozen Custard
EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center
4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.
Crab Orchard, TN
4-5:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, Jan. 7
Brooke Wright Pays Tribute to Elvis
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$29
931-484-6133
Write Away Writing Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Monday, Jan. 9
Family Game Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Jan. 10
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Thursday, Jan. 12
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Jan. 13
Wire Wrapped Rings
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-Noon
$15
931-210-5599
“A River in the Winter” Oil Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50, with $10 material fee
931-787-5838
Valentine Greeting Card Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m.
$8
931-484-6790
Saturday, Jan. 14
Highway Natives LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$15-$25
931-707-0440
Making Sense of the Census - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
A Songwriter’s Circle
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Jan. 17
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Cumberland County Library Board Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Legislative Breakfast
TCAT Crossville
910 Miller Ave.
7:30-9 a.m.
$10
931-484-8444
melanie.graham@crossville-chamber.com
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Chain Maille: Heartbeat Bracelet
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65-$70
931-707-7249
Thursday, Jan. 19
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Home School Children’s Art Class: Amelia Earhart
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Saturday, Jan. 21
Stingray Anthony’s Jukebox Revue
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$30
931-484-6133
Winter Wonder-Fun
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9-11 a.m.
Stories, science, hot chocolate and pancakes
Ages 12 and under, must be accompanied by a guardian or parent
RSVP to 931-484-6790
How Vital Are Vital Records? - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Southern Sunrise Live
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
8 p.m.
931-337-0703
Tuesday, Jan. 24
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Life Drawing
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5
931-707-7249
Thursday, Jan. 26
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Chain Maille Bracelet Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30, with additional $30 material fee
931-787-5838
January Meeting - Kamon Reynolds
Cumberland County Beekeepers Association
69 Neecham St.
7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Sewing Machine Maintenance Day
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$55
931-787-5837
Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, Jan. 28
You Can’t Take It With You - Seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. 1st St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. - Beginners
10:45 a.m. - Intermediate
11:20 a.m. - Advanced
Free
931-484-6790
14th Annual Chili Open Golf Tournament
Heatherhurst Golf Course
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Registration: $50 per person, $100 per team
931-484-4565
jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com
Chris Hennessee
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$30
931-484-6133
Cuddle Bear Painting Class
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
3-5 p.m.
$35
931-788-6717
Sunday, Jan. 29
Tennessee Ladies Chorus Concert
Central Baptist Church
1346 S Main St.
6 p.m.
931-484-8426
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Heart Necklace and Earrings
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$45-$50
931-707-7249
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
1-877-801-0044
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.