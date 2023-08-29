Austell's Band.jpeg

Salem Creek will be the featured band at Jam in the Glade Saturday, Sept. 16, from 3-5 p.m. at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church. This talented five-piece band will play classic country, rock and original music. Feel free to show off your best dance moves. There will also be food trucks with delicious food from local vendors, balloon animals and face painting for the kids. The event will take place in the church pavilion at 231 Westchester Dr.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Fall Gardeners Festival

Plateau AgResearch and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.

931-484-0034

jburns35@tennessee.edu

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wire Fall Bracelet

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$35-$40

931-707-7249

 

California Dreamin’

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit [PG]

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Clifton Broadridge

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Phil In The Blanks concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Ozone Falls

Rockwood, TN

7:30 a.m.

$2

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, Aug. 31

Walk the Paved Paths

Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

321-213-2640

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Special Education 

Community Conversation

Cumberland Fellowship Church

1640 West Ave.

5 p.m.

Free

931-707-1883

The Bears and the Bees - TWRA

Cumberland County Beekeepers Association

69 Neecham St.

7 p.m.

 

Diamond Dot - Painting Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

$4

931-484-6790

 

Carnivorous Plants - Lunch & Learn

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Queen Tribute:

The Kings of Queen

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Safety Day & Car Fit

Fairfield Glade

The Square

8 a.m.

 

Living with Bears

in Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill Community House

48 Church Dr.

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Sept. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary

Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6:30-8 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Saturday, Sept. 2

Mysteries of Egypt 

with Larry Pahl

Druid Hills Library

455 Lakeview Dr.

3 p.m.

630-400-5132

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail - Dogwood

Dayton, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $5

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Rich Hardesty

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Dog [PG-13]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Melissa Ellis

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Sunday, Sept. 3

Crossville Greenway Hikes

Maryetta Trail

468 Sparta Hwy.

Crossville, TN

10 a.m.

1.7-mile, easy hike

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Monday, Sept. 4

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m.

800-383-7600

 

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Smokey and the Bandit II [PG]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Country Gold

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

or until sellout

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail -

Rock Creek Gorge

Sale Creek, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $6

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Sept. 7

TTA Plateau Chapter

Fall Picnic

Meadow Park Lake

1437 City Lake Rd.

4:15 p.m. — Hike to Soldier Beach

5 p.m. — Picnic

Bring a side dish or dessert to share

Bring your own drinks

and meat to grill

931-335-9360

ttachairperson68@gmail.com

 

Friday, Sept. 8

Hannah Montana: The Movie [G]

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wildflower Walk

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

9-10:30 a.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Saturday, Sept. 9

Herb Tea

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$20-$35

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Salute to the Women

of Country

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$17

931-484-6133

 

Jurassic World Dominion [PG-13]

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Ellis Griffin acoustic set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Save the Monarchs:

The Wonder of Monarchs

and Milkweed

Cumberland Mountain State Park Recreation Hall

24 Office Dr.

2-4 p.m.

Free

Register online at

tnstateparks.com

 

Blues, Brews & BBQ

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

2-6 p.m.

Music from Lauren Anderson and Grant Garland Band

$15-$20

Benefits Fairfield Glade Rotary Club projects.

 

Sunday, Sept. 10

Crossville Greenway Hikes

Daddy’s Creek Trail Overlook

Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard

10 a.m.

2.2-mile trail

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Monday, Sept. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Sept. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

TennGreen Land 

Conservancy - Lunch 

& Learn

Obed River Park - Outdoor Classroom

24 Obed River Park Dr.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-6431

 

Truly Clueless

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 [PG]

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$5-$10

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd.

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

or until sellout

Crossville Greenway Hikes

Cumberland County

Hiking Marathon

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Highland Square parking lot

Crossville

Multiple trails

Carpool $3

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Friday, Sept. 15

16th annual Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County

Habitat for Humanity

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cumberland County

Courthouse lawn

2 N. Main St.

$15-$20

931-484-4565 

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

The Legacy Tour

with Georgette Jones

& Nathan Stanley

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$35-$49

931-484-6133

 

Garden tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Preregistration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Saturday, Sept. 16

The Magi Live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Third Annual Fall Farm Day

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

10 a.m.

931-484-5767

http://stone.ffanow.org

 

Hello Fall Market

Bramble Berry Bakery, Café, Antiques and Gifts

2446 Genesis Rd.

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Contact 931-200-2598 for booth space information

 

Jam in the Glade

Fairfield Glade 

United Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

3-5 p.m.

 

Sunday, Sept 17

Crossville Greenway Hikes

Stonehenge Trail

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.

3.1-mile hike

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Monday, Sept. 18

Invasive Plants 

on the Plateau

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Caleb & Leann

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. 

and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

or until sellout

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Honey Creek

Big South Fork

Oneida, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Crosville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Basic Stained Glass

Four-session class

Dogwood Exchange

4950 Hwy. 127 S.

9 a.m.-noon or 6-8 p.m.

$125

931-787-5838

 

Thursday, Sept. 21

Highway 96

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$25

931-484-6133

 

Friday, Sept. 22

Harvesters in the Holler 2023

Oaklawn Farms

5754 US-70

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10-$80

931-267-2355

 

Saturday, Sept. 23

2nd Annual Homesteads Apple Festival Pageant

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

9 a.m.-Noon

 

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

$5 for both days

Kids 10 and younger free

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail - Stinging Fork State Natural Area

Spring City, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

850-261-9756

fterdeman@gmail.com

 

The Wannabeatles

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$28

931-484-6133

 

Harvesters in the Holler 2023

Oaklawn Farms

5754 US-70

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

$10-$80

931-267-2355

 

One Step Closer with Sharane Calister,

Tracielynn and Charise Miles

A benefit concert to restore the

Sharrieffa Barksdale Track 

Princess Theatre

421 N. Roane St., Harriman

7 p.m. EDT

$35-$50

865-354-3000

 

Sons of the American Revolution

Logan’s Roadhouse

1395 Interstate Dr.

Cookeville

11:30 a.m.

sar.org/find-your-contact

 

Sunday, Sept. 24

Homesteads Apple Festival

Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

$5 for both days

Kids 10 and younger free

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Special Olympics

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Crossville Greenway Hikes

Woodlawn Loop Trail

Wyatt Court

Crossville

10 a.m.

404-790-3945

plateaulocalwalks@yahoo.com

 

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Zone Status

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6 p.m.

Free

 

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sellout

 

Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail — Black Mountain to Ozone

Crab Orchard, TN

Leave 7:30 a.m.

Dorton Methodist Church

3405 Hwy. 70 E.

Carpool $3

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Sept. 28

Tree Identification

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Friday, Sept. 29

Comedy for a Cause VII

Central Baptist Church

1346 S Main St.

6-9 p.m.

Free; love offering will be taken

931-456-8600

 

Saturday, Sept. 30

Cloth Pumpkins Class

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$12

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Airport Open-House

Crossville Memorial Airport

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free admission

 

Brett Sheroky LIVE In the House

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

eventbrite.com

 

Monday, Oct. 2

Uncle Lucius LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$25

931-707-0440

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

6-7:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

Houseplants

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Mindy Smith LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$25

931-707-0440

 

Lake Tansi Village Fall Festival

Waterside Pavilion

Shoshone Loop

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-788-6282

thunderbirdrec@gmail.com

 

World Hoop Day

The Amp

Division St.

Noon-6 p.m.

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Oct. 13

Analog FM Band - From Woodstock to Iconic Rock

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$33

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Oct. 14

So, You Want a Greenhouse?

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration required

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Award-Winning Songwriter Steve Dorff

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$33

931-484-6133

 

Three Times A Lady LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$15-$25

931-707-0440

 

Pumpkin Painting for Kids

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

1-3 p.m.

Pre-registration required

Children must be accompanied by adult

931-484-0034

www.CCMGA.org

 

Appalachian Spirit Health and Wellness Fair

The Square

Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.

Fairfield Glade

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Oct. 20

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$8-$10

 

UC Bigfoot Festival - VIP Event

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6-8 p.m.

$75

 

Melissa Ellis

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 21

Crossville Annual Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$8-$10

 

3rd Annual UC Bigfoot Festival

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5

 

Caleb & Leann LIVE In the House

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$15-$25

eventbrite.com

 

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert

Noon

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St. 

Free

 

Friday, Oct. 27

Ellis Griffin - Acoustic Set

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 28

Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

 

Rockin’ Holiday Expo

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

 

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Kramers

First Baptist Church

130 Towne Centre Dr.

4 p.m.

931-484-6927

 

Rockin’ Holiday Expo

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

 

Monday, Oct. 30

14th annual Great Fall Celebration art reception 

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St. 

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Friday, Nov. 3

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

5-6:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

AlmostBama: A Tribute to Alabama

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$22-$28

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Nov. 4

Veterans Parade

Downtown Crossville

10 a.m.

 

Sunday, Nov. 5

Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert

3 p.m.

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

Free

 

Sunday, Nov. 12

Plateau Women’s Chorus Music of the World concert

3 p.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd., Fairfield Glade

Free

 

Monday, Nov. 13

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Nov. 14

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Friday, Nov. 17

The Cumberland Outlaws

CPG - Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S Main St.

7-10 p.m.

931-337-0531

 

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunset and Frozen Custard

EdenRidge Missionary Retreat Center

4866 Hebbertsburg Rd.

Crab Orchard, TN

4-5:30 p.m.

Free

www.edenridge.org/sunsets

 

Sunday, Dec. 10

Blood Drive

Linary Church of Christ

1244 Old State Hwy. 28

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-5961

 

Monday, Dec. 11

Veteran & Military Campus Tour

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

931-484-7502

veterans@tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

College Preview Day

TCAT Crossville

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Artists’ Peer Review

Art Guild At Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$0-$10

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Jan. 20

Universe United Miss Tennessee

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6133

UUMTNStatePageant@gmail.com

