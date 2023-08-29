Salem Creek will be the featured band at Jam in the Glade Saturday, Sept. 16, from 3-5 p.m. at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church. This talented five-piece band will play classic country, rock and original music. Feel free to show off your best dance moves. There will also be food trucks with delicious food from local vendors, balloon animals and face painting for the kids. The event will take place in the church pavilion at 231 Westchester Dr.