Carrie Hassler returns to the Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville Feb. 25. Tickets are $12 and available by calling 931-484-6133 or online at palacetheatre-crossville.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Upper Cumberland Women’s Club Luncheon

Forte’s Restaurant

27 E. Fourth St.

Noon-1:15 p.m.

Donations of diapers collected for the Stephens Center

 

Wednesday, Feb. 23

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Lost Cove East, West & North

Sewanee, TN

2 miles, moderate

4 miles difficult

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $7

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Art and Beyond

FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

931-210-559

www.facstn.com

 

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Mandala Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

Noon-3 p.m.

$30

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Ewe Can Knit

Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

 

Thursday, Feb. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Sewing with Jane

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-Noon

Please bring a sewing machine with manual and free motion quilting or darning foot

Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or

janetavernier435@gmail.com

 

Cumberland County 

Beekeepers Association

Meeting

69 Neecham St.

7 p.m.

 

Friday, Feb. 25

Carrie Hassler

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$12

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

CageJitz 03

Crossville MMA

577 Old Lantana Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Community Work Day

FOCCAS Animal Rescue

Meet at Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

9:30 a.m.

 

Saturday, Feb. 26

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Rock Creek Loop

Big South Fork

Oneida, TN

7 mile moderate

Leave 8 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

Carpool $7

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

Father-Daughter Dance

Cumberland Fellowship

1640 West Ave.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

$20 per ticket

Tickets available at First Bank, SmartBank and the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce

931-287-9355

 

Medic Blood Drive

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Ground ’N The Round

with Jamie Adamson

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8:30 p.m., $12-$22

 

Monday, Feb. 28

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

11 a.m. intermediate

Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234

Cumberland County 

Democratic Women’s Club

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin Ave.

4:30 p.m.

A member of the Election Committee will review changes to district maps and voting laws.

 

Tuesday, March 1

Smorgasbord: Embellished Stick Earrings

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

$25 members/$30 guests

10 a.m.-Noon

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Wednesday, March 2

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Thursday, March 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, March 4

Fun and Wine Event

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Featuring Sam Hill

Free

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Saturday, March 5

Sunshine Open Classroom

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Bring your unfinished projects to work on

Register by calling 

931-456-4910

or 931-707-2798

$15

 

Weed Wrangle 2022

Obed River Park

Hwy. 70 N.

9 a.m.

 

The Young Fables

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Say Yes to the Prom Dress

Cumberland Fellowship

1640 West Ave.

Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry

10 a.m.

 

Darryl Worley

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

$25-$45

 

Monday, March 7

Say Yes to the Prom Dress

Cumberland Fellowship

1640 West Ave.

Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry

3-6 p.m.

 

Tuesday, March 8

Say yes to the Prom Dress

Cumberland Fellowship

1640 West Ave.

Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry

3-6 p.m.

 

Paint Along with Sam Hill

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$30 members/$35 guests

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Relay for Life

Cumberland County Kick-Off

Art Circle Library

3 East St.

5-6 p.m.

Call 931-7787-9793 or 931-459-7051 for more information

Wednesday, March 9

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Thursday, March 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wire-Wrapped Ring

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

1-3 p.m.

$25

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

How to Draw a Landscape

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Saturday, March 12

Ground ’N The Round with 

Jamie Adamson

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Model Train Swap Meet

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Events Room

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

College Preview Day

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

tcatcrossville.edu

 

Tuesday, March 15

Peer Art Review and 

Discussion Group

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Wednesday, March 16

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Chain Maile Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Thursday, March 17

Cumberland County 

Community Band

Spring Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Friday, March 18

Fiber Art: Pincushion Parfaits

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$45 members/$50 guests

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Saturday, March 19

The Gone Show

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $10

Purchase tickets at

Fair Park Senior Center

1433 Livingston Rd.

or call 931-484-7416 or

931-248-2487

 

Brother Maven

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

 

Tuesday, March 22

Lee Greenwood

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$49-$100

VIP tickets include reserved seating and a meet and greet

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Wednesday, March 23

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.org

 

Saturday, March 26

Gene Watson

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Wednesday, March 30

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon, Free

 

World Tavern Poker League

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-10:30 p.m.

 

 

 

 

Thursday, March 31

Jeff and Sheri Easter

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

Tickets start at $39

 

Friday, April 1

Friday at the Crossroads

“Downtown in Bloom”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, April 2

Spring Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

www.gkshow.org

gkshow@charter.net

$5 admission

Children under 16 admitted free

 

Cumberland Thunder

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Sunday, April 3

Spring Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

www.gkshow.org

gkshow@charter.net

Free admission

 

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun 

3 p.m., Free

 

Thursday, April 7

Sammy Kershaw

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$59-$79

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Saturday, April 9

Northern Lights

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

$60 and $15 materials fee

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show

Dinky2’s

154 Main St.

Crab Orchard

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Sunday, April 10

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

3 p.m., Free

 

Tuesday, April 19

Tennessee College of Applied Technology Graduation

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, April 22

Spring Flower Lawn & Garden Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

ccmga.org

barron.consults@yahoo.com

 

Sunday, April 23

Spring Flower Lawn & Garden Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

ccmga.org

barron.consults@yahoo.com

 

Friday, April 29

From Ireland to Tennessee

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15 and up

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Spring Rock Climbing Workshop

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

7 p.m.

Three-day workshop continues through May 1

$60 for instruction and gear

 

Saturday, April 30

Dave Adkins

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Saturday, May 7

The Ultimate Oldies Show

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Saturday, May 21

Sylvia

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Friday, May 27

Wade Hayes

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Friday, June 3

Friday at the Crossroads

“Flip Flop Friday”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Friday, Aug. 5

Friday at the Crossroads

“Back to School”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Aug. 5

YPA Dash in the Dark 5K

Downtown Crossville

8 p.m.

 

Friday, Oct. 7

Friday at the Crossroads

“Harvest Festival”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 2

Friday at the Crossroads

“Winter Wonderland”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

