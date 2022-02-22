Tuesday, Feb. 22
Upper Cumberland Women’s Club Luncheon
Forte’s Restaurant
27 E. Fourth St.
Noon-1:15 p.m.
Donations of diapers collected for the Stephens Center
Wednesday, Feb. 23
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Lost Cove East, West & North
Sewanee, TN
2 miles, moderate
4 miles difficult
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $7
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Art and Beyond
FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
931-210-559
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Mandala Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
Noon-3 p.m.
$30
931-787-5838 or
Ewe Can Knit
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Sewing with Jane
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
9 a.m.-Noon
Please bring a sewing machine with manual and free motion quilting or darning foot
Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or
Cumberland County
Beekeepers Association
Meeting
69 Neecham St.
7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Carrie Hassler
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$12
931-484-6133 or
CageJitz 03
Crossville MMA
577 Old Lantana Rd.
6 p.m.
Community Work Day
FOCCAS Animal Rescue
Meet at Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
9:30 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Rock Creek Loop
Big South Fork
Oneida, TN
7 mile moderate
Leave 8 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
23 Executive Dr.
Carpool $7
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Father-Daughter Dance
Cumberland Fellowship
1640 West Ave.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
$20 per ticket
Tickets available at First Bank, SmartBank and the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce
931-287-9355
Medic Blood Drive
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ground ’N The Round
with Jamie Adamson
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8:30 p.m., $12-$22
Monday, Feb. 28
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234
Cumberland County
Democratic Women’s Club
Crossville Housing Authority
67 Irwin Ave.
4:30 p.m.
A member of the Election Committee will review changes to district maps and voting laws.
Tuesday, March 1
Smorgasbord: Embellished Stick Earrings
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
$25 members/$30 guests
10 a.m.-Noon
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Wednesday, March 2
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, March 4
Fun and Wine Event
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Featuring Sam Hill
Free
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Saturday, March 5
Sunshine Open Classroom
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Bring your unfinished projects to work on
Register by calling
931-456-4910
or 931-707-2798
$15
Weed Wrangle 2022
Obed River Park
Hwy. 70 N.
9 a.m.
The Young Fables
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$12-$22
Say Yes to the Prom Dress
Cumberland Fellowship
1640 West Ave.
Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry
10 a.m.
Darryl Worley
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133 or
$25-$45
Monday, March 7
Say Yes to the Prom Dress
Cumberland Fellowship
1640 West Ave.
Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry
3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8
Say yes to the Prom Dress
Cumberland Fellowship
1640 West Ave.
Free prom dresses, shoes and jewelry
3-6 p.m.
Paint Along with Sam Hill
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$30 members/$35 guests
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Relay for Life
Cumberland County Kick-Off
Art Circle Library
3 East St.
5-6 p.m.
Call 931-7787-9793 or 931-459-7051 for more information
Wednesday, March 9
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Wire-Wrapped Ring
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
1-3 p.m.
$25
931-787-5838 or
How to Draw a Landscape
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Saturday, March 12
Ground ’N The Round with
Jamie Adamson
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Model Train Swap Meet
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Events Room
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
College Preview Day
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
Tuesday, March 15
Peer Art Review and
Discussion Group
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Wednesday, March 16
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Chain Maile Jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65 members/$70 guests
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Thursday, March 17
Cumberland County
Community Band
Spring Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, March 18
Fiber Art: Pincushion Parfaits
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$45 members/$50 guests
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Saturday, March 19
The Gone Show
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., $10
Purchase tickets at
Fair Park Senior Center
1433 Livingston Rd.
or call 931-484-7416 or
931-248-2487
Brother Maven
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Tuesday, March 22
Lee Greenwood
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$49-$100
VIP tickets include reserved seating and a meet and greet
931-484-6133 or
Wednesday, March 23
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.org
Saturday, March 26
Gene Watson
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$49-$59
931-484-6133 or
Wednesday, March 30
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon, Free
World Tavern Poker League
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
Jeff and Sheri Easter
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133 or
Tickets start at $39
Friday, April 1
Friday at the Crossroads
“Downtown in Bloom”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Spring Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5 admission
Children under 16 admitted free
Cumberland Thunder
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Sunday, April 3
Spring Gun & Knife Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free admission
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun
3 p.m., Free
Thursday, April 7
Sammy Kershaw
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$59-$79
931-484-6133 or
Saturday, April 9
Northern Lights
Paint Like Bob Ross
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
$60 and $15 materials fee
931-787-5838 or
Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show
Dinky2’s
154 Main St.
Crab Orchard
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday, April 10
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7503 Peavine Rd.
3 p.m., Free
Tuesday, April 19
Tennessee College of Applied Technology Graduation
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
6 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Spring Flower Lawn & Garden Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Sunday, April 23
Spring Flower Lawn & Garden Show
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Friday, April 29
From Ireland to Tennessee
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15 and up
931-484-6133 or
Spring Rock Climbing Workshop
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
7 p.m.
Three-day workshop continues through May 1
$60 for instruction and gear
Saturday, April 30
Dave Adkins
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133 or
Sunday, May 1
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3 p.m.
$22
931-484-6939
Saturday, May 7
The Ultimate Oldies Show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$25
931-484-6133 or
Saturday, May 21
Sylvia
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133 or
Friday, May 27
Wade Hayes
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133 or
Friday, June 3
Friday at the Crossroads
“Flip Flop Friday”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Thursday, June 23
Cumberland County Community Band
Summer Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Aug. 5
Friday at the Crossroads
“Back to School”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
YPA Dash in the Dark 5K
Downtown Crossville
8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Friday at the Crossroads
“Harvest Festival”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Friday at the Crossroads
“Winter Wonderland”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.