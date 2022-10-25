IMG_7006.JPG

Stone Memorial High School’s Panther Tales Players will present “Usher: A Totally Teen Comedy” Oct. 25 at 7 p.m., Oct. 27 at 7 p.m., and Oct. 29 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

KidBits Preschool Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Medicaid & Long-Term Care Planning Workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

3:30-5 p.m.

Free

931-651-1900

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Production of “Usher: A Totally Teen Comedy”

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m.

$5-$7

931-484-5767

 

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat

Simple Life Church of the Cumberlands

25 Maple Grove Dr.

6-8 p.m.

931-287-2003

www.simplelifechurchcrossville.com

 

Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

937-558-8684

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Outfox

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Dan Roten

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Trunk or Treat Night Dinner

Pomona United Methodist Church

57 Pow Camp Rd.

5-7 p.m.

931-456-3677

 

The U.S. and the Holocaust - WCTE Screening

The Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

931-484-5000

 

Thursday, Oct. 27

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Mixed Media Mini Tiles

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$40-$45

931-707-7249

 

Production of “Usher: A Totally Teen Comedy”

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m.

$5-$7

931-484-5767

 

4th Annual Haunted House of Chaos

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

7 p.m.

$10 admission

 

The Heels LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$22

931-707-0440

www.grinderhousecoffeeshop.com

 

Friday, Oct. 28

Fall Craft Fair

Fairfield Glade Crafters

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Fall Festival

Pine View Elementary School

349 Daysville Rd.

5-8 p.m.

 

Book, Bling & Bake Sale

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Roots n’ Rocks Halloween Party

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Trunk or Treat

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Costumed characters can collect candy throughout the park campground.

Expect to walk about two miles.

 

Halloween Party

Social Brew

140 N Main St.

6-10 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

4th Annual Haunted House of Chaos

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

7 p.m., $10 admission

 

The Smokey Nights

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

931-337-0119

 

Halloween Party

Crossville Vapor

1269 West Ave, Suite 102

8 p.m.

931-337-0884

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Fall Craft Fair

Fairfield Glade Crafters

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Halloween Party

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

5 p.m.

931-337-0119

Pumpkin Growing Contest

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

10 a.m.

931-742-0299

 

Halloween Party - Late Skate

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.-1 a.m.

$12

931-484-0200

 

Boo On Main Street - Trick Or Treating

Main Street

4-7 p.m.

 

Book, Bling & Bake Sale

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Free Guitar Lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Beginners: 10 a.m.

Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.

Advanced: 11:20 a.m.

931-484-6790

www.artcirclelibrary.info

 

Ground N’ The Round with Jamie Adamson

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

Production of “Usher: A Totally Teen Comedy”

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

2 p.m., or 7 p.m.

$5-$7

931-484-5767

 

Trunk or Treat

Old Fashion Independent Baptist Church

250 10th St.

6 p.m.

931-325-9802

 

Crossville Nazarene Fall Fest

First Church of the Nazarene

2565 N Main St.

4-7 p.m.

931-484-6026

 

4th Annual Haunted House of Chaos

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

7 p.m.

$10 admission

 

 

Scary’oke

The Beef & Barrel Restaurant & Lounge

1112 West Ave.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

931-456-9211

 

Sunday, Oct. 30

Hallo-Weenie (Weenie Race)

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

2 p.m.

$5 entry fee

931-742-0299

 

Trunk or Treat

Abundant Life Church of God

1660 Peavine Rd.

4-6 p.m.

931-707-1302

 

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Smorgasbord: Let’s Get Our Monet On!

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$25-$30

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Thursday, Nov. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Cumberland County 

Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Friday, Nov. 4

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

People’s Choice Art Show - Opening Reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Saturday, Nov. 5

15th Annual Mistletoe 

Marketplace

The Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

& Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Author Day

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

 

Model Train Swap Meet

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Landers Crossing

228 Interstate Dr.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

crossvilletrains.org

Thomas Pandolfi

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$15

931-484-6133

 

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

 

Veteran’s Parade

Downtown Crossville

10 a.m.-noon

 

WestWend LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

 

No Trash November: 

Clean-Up Event

Homestead Tower

96 Hwy. 68

8 a.m.

931-484-9328

 

Volunteer Invasive Plant Clearing Day

CoLinx

139 Cox Ave.

8-11 a.m.

 

 

Get a Picture with Santa

The Krazy Squirrel

3122 N Main St.

Noon-2 p.m.

Pre-Book: $15

Walk-In: $18

www.ashleyannfoto.com

 

Get a Picture with Santa

The Briar Patch

2444 Genesis Rd.

3-5 p.m.

Pre-Book: $15

Walk-In: $18

www.ashleyannfoto.com

 

Sunday, Nov. 6

Model Train Swap Meet

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Landers Crossing

228 Interstate Dr.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

crossvilletrains.org

 

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Paint Along with Sam Hill

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$30-$35

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com 

 

Cooking with WIC

Cumberland County Health Department

1503 S. Main St

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cooking demonstrations, sample meals and snacks, free recipes.

RSVP to Lindsay

931-456-1707

 

Thursday, Nov. 10

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Friday, Nov. 11

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Nov. 12

Alex Miller

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E First St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$60, all supplies included

931-787-5838

 

No Trash November: Clean-Up Event

Dollar Tree

4927 Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.

931-484-9328

 

TN Bluebird Society 9th Annual Meeting

The Center at Fairfield Glade

128 Stonehenge Dr.

7-11 a.m.

Preregister for $12 by mail.

 

Mother Legacy LIVE

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

931-707-0440

www.grinderhousecoffeeshop.com

 

Sunday, Nov. 13

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Songs In the Key of She

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Crosssville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

3 p.m., Free

plateauwomenschorus.org

 

Glitz & Glitter: Holiday Shopping Day

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

$5 donation at the door

931-707-7249

 

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Artist Peer Review and Discussion

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

Members $5/Guests $20

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

15th Mistletoe Marketplace

The Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

More than 60 craft and direct sale vendors and a huge bake sale presented by the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club.

 

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Chain Maille Jewelry “Holiday Snow Bracelet”

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65-$70

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Leadership Excellence Workshop

Crossville Chamber of Commerce

34 S Main St.

8-9:30 a.m.

Free

 

Thursday, Nov. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Home School Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Friday. Nov. 18

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Nov. 19

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Invasive Plant Removal

Centennial Park

837 Industrial Blvd.

8 a.m.-noon

931-210-3611

dennisgregg@gmail.com

 

The Stockings Were Hung Class

FACS: For Art, Craft & Sports

228 Interstate Dr. #122

Noon-3 p.m.

$65, all material supplied

931-210-5599

 

2022 Fall Talent Show

Crossville Mission Bible Training Center

3889 Sparta Hwy.

6 p.m.

931-484-9935

 

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

7 p.m.

72 S. Main St.

931-484-6133 for a spot

 

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Saturday, Nov. 26

Rafael R. Soriano - The Wild Man’s 15th Anniversary Concert

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6-8 p.m.

$15 for general admission

931-484-6431

 

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Christmas Present: Beginner’s Necklace

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45-$50

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Thursday, Dec. 1

Classic Nashville Christmas

Gail Bliss and Jason Petty

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 2

Friday at the Crossroads

“Winter Wonderland”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, Dec. 3

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Space Creative w/Louise Goodman

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$15

931-456-4910

 

A Homesteads Christmas

Homestead Tower

96 TN-68

1-4 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Cooking with WIC

Cumberland County Health Department

1503 S. Main St

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cooking demonstrations, sample meals and snacks, free recipes.

RSVP to Lindsay

931-456-1707

 

Thursday, Dec. 8

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 9

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Ladies Night Out

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

4 p.m.

Admission: $20

 

Saturday, Dec. 10

Frosty Nights & Christmas Lights Parade

Downtown Crossville

4:30-5:30 p.m.

 

Sunday, Dec. 11

Card Crafting with Louise

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

2-4 p.m.

$10

 

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Art & Beyond with Karen

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, Dec. 15

Inversion Vocal Ensemble

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

ccplayhouse.com

931-484-5000

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 16

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Christmas with Carrie Hassler

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Mixed-Media Altered Book Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$10

931-210-5599

 

Southern Sunrise: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Saturday, Dec. 17

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

$40 per person

931-484-9463

 

Thursday, Dec. 22

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 23

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Game Day

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

$5 for lunch

 

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Chess Club

ReMax Building

24 Oak Rd.

931-200-9038

6 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 30

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Sunday, Jan. 1

Race for Hope - 5k Road Race / Family Fun Walk

Downtown Crossville

Main St.

11:45 a.m.

931-484-4565

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

Thursday, Jan. 5

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Jan. 7

Brooke Wright Pays Tribute to Elvis

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$29

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, Jan. 12

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 19

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Jan. 26

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, Jan. 28

14th Annual Chili Open Golf Tournament

Heatherhurst Golf Course

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Registration: $50 per person, $100 per team

931-484-4565

www.cchabitatforhumanity.com

jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

Thursday, Feb. 2

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thursday, Feb. 23

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Courses

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Park in the lower parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Feb 24

Baker Family Bluegrass

The Palace Theatre

72 S Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

 

Thursday, March 9

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

 

Saturday, May 13, 2023

A Mother & Son Date Night

The Old Gray at Landers Crossroads

228 Interstate Dr.

6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, May 25

Cumberland County Community Band

Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

www.cccband.net

Tags

Trending Video