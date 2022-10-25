Tuesday, Oct. 25
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
KidBits Preschool Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Medicaid & Long-Term Care Planning Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
3:30-5 p.m.
Free
931-651-1900
Production of “Usher: A Totally Teen Comedy”
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m.
$5-$7
931-484-5767
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5
931-707-7249
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat
Simple Life Church of the Cumberlands
25 Maple Grove Dr.
6-8 p.m.
931-287-2003
www.simplelifechurchcrossville.com
Ewe Can Knit - Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
937-558-8684
Outfox
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Dan Roten
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Trunk or Treat Night Dinner
Pomona United Methodist Church
57 Pow Camp Rd.
5-7 p.m.
931-456-3677
The U.S. and the Holocaust - WCTE Screening
The Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Noon-1 p.m.
Free
931-484-5000
Thursday, Oct. 27
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Mixed Media Mini Tiles
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$40-$45
931-707-7249
Production of “Usher: A Totally Teen Comedy”
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m.
$5-$7
931-484-5767
4th Annual Haunted House of Chaos
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
7 p.m.
$10 admission
The Heels LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$22
931-707-0440
www.grinderhousecoffeeshop.com
Friday, Oct. 28
Fall Craft Fair
Fairfield Glade Crafters
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Fall Festival
Pine View Elementary School
349 Daysville Rd.
5-8 p.m.
Book, Bling & Bake Sale
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-484-6790
Roots n’ Rocks Halloween Party
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Trunk or Treat
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Costumed characters can collect candy throughout the park campground.
Expect to walk about two miles.
Halloween Party
Social Brew
140 N Main St.
6-10 p.m.
931-456-2739
4th Annual Haunted House of Chaos
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
7 p.m., $10 admission
The Smokey Nights
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
931-337-0119
Halloween Party
Crossville Vapor
1269 West Ave, Suite 102
8 p.m.
931-337-0884
Saturday, Oct. 29
Fall Craft Fair
Fairfield Glade Crafters
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Halloween Party
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
5 p.m.
931-337-0119
Pumpkin Growing Contest
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
10 a.m.
931-742-0299
Halloween Party - Late Skate
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
6 p.m.-1 a.m.
$12
931-484-0200
Boo On Main Street - Trick Or Treating
Main Street
4-7 p.m.
Book, Bling & Bake Sale
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Free Guitar Lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Beginners: 10 a.m.
Intermediate: 10:45 a.m.
Advanced: 11:20 a.m.
931-484-6790
Ground N’ The Round with Jamie Adamson
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
Production of “Usher: A Totally Teen Comedy”
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
2 p.m., or 7 p.m.
$5-$7
931-484-5767
Trunk or Treat
Old Fashion Independent Baptist Church
250 10th St.
6 p.m.
931-325-9802
Crossville Nazarene Fall Fest
First Church of the Nazarene
2565 N Main St.
4-7 p.m.
931-484-6026
4th Annual Haunted House of Chaos
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
7 p.m.
$10 admission
Scary’oke
The Beef & Barrel Restaurant & Lounge
1112 West Ave.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
931-456-9211
Sunday, Oct. 30
Hallo-Weenie (Weenie Race)
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
2 p.m.
$5 entry fee
931-742-0299
Trunk or Treat
Abundant Life Church of God
1660 Peavine Rd.
4-6 p.m.
931-707-1302
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Smorgasbord: Let’s Get Our Monet On!
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$25-$30
931-707-7249
Thursday, Nov. 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Cumberland County
Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Nov. 4
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
People’s Choice Art Show - Opening Reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
931-707-7249
Saturday, Nov. 5
15th Annual Mistletoe
Marketplace
The Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
& Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Author Day
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
Model Train Swap Meet
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Landers Crossing
228 Interstate Dr.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Thomas Pandolfi
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$15
931-484-6133
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
Veteran’s Parade
Downtown Crossville
10 a.m.-noon
WestWend LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
No Trash November:
Clean-Up Event
Homestead Tower
96 Hwy. 68
8 a.m.
931-484-9328
Volunteer Invasive Plant Clearing Day
CoLinx
139 Cox Ave.
8-11 a.m.
Get a Picture with Santa
The Krazy Squirrel
3122 N Main St.
Noon-2 p.m.
Pre-Book: $15
Walk-In: $18
Get a Picture with Santa
The Briar Patch
2444 Genesis Rd.
3-5 p.m.
Pre-Book: $15
Walk-In: $18
Sunday, Nov. 6
Model Train Swap Meet
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Landers Crossing
228 Interstate Dr.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Paint Along with Sam Hill
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$30-$35
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Cooking with WIC
Cumberland County Health Department
1503 S. Main St
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cooking demonstrations, sample meals and snacks, free recipes.
RSVP to Lindsay
931-456-1707
Thursday, Nov. 10
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Alex Miller
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Paint Like Bob Ross
Dogwood Exchange
92 E First St.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
$60, all supplies included
931-787-5838
No Trash November: Clean-Up Event
Dollar Tree
4927 Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.
931-484-9328
TN Bluebird Society 9th Annual Meeting
The Center at Fairfield Glade
128 Stonehenge Dr.
7-11 a.m.
Preregister for $12 by mail.
Mother Legacy LIVE
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
931-707-0440
www.grinderhousecoffeeshop.com
Sunday, Nov. 13
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Songs In the Key of She
Plateau Women’s Chorus
Crosssville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
3 p.m., Free
Glitz & Glitter: Holiday Shopping Day
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
$5 donation at the door
931-707-7249
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Artist Peer Review and Discussion
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
Members $5/Guests $20
931-707-7249
15th Mistletoe Marketplace
The Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
More than 60 craft and direct sale vendors and a huge bake sale presented by the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Chain Maille Jewelry “Holiday Snow Bracelet”
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65-$70
931-707-7249
Leadership Excellence Workshop
Crossville Chamber of Commerce
34 S Main St.
8-9:30 a.m.
Free
Thursday, Nov. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Home School Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday. Nov. 18
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Saturday, Nov. 19
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Invasive Plant Removal
Centennial Park
837 Industrial Blvd.
8 a.m.-noon
931-210-3611
The Stockings Were Hung Class
FACS: For Art, Craft & Sports
228 Interstate Dr. #122
Noon-3 p.m.
$65, all material supplied
931-210-5599
2022 Fall Talent Show
Crossville Mission Bible Training Center
3889 Sparta Hwy.
6 p.m.
931-484-9935
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
7 p.m.
72 S. Main St.
931-484-6133 for a spot
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Saturday, Nov. 26
Rafael R. Soriano - The Wild Man’s 15th Anniversary Concert
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6-8 p.m.
$15 for general admission
931-484-6431
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Christmas Present: Beginner’s Necklace
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$45-$50
931-707-7249
Thursday, Dec. 1
Classic Nashville Christmas
Gail Bliss and Jason Petty
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 2
Friday at the Crossroads
“Winter Wonderland”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599
Saturday, Dec. 3
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Space Creative w/Louise Goodman
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$15
931-456-4910
A Homesteads Christmas
Homestead Tower
96 TN-68
1-4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Cooking with WIC
Cumberland County Health Department
1503 S. Main St
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cooking demonstrations, sample meals and snacks, free recipes.
RSVP to Lindsay
931-456-1707
Thursday, Dec. 8
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 9
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Ladies Night Out
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
4 p.m.
Admission: $20
Saturday, Dec. 10
Frosty Nights & Christmas Lights Parade
Downtown Crossville
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Card Crafting with Louise
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
2-4 p.m.
$10
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Art & Beyond with Karen
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Thursday, Dec. 15
Inversion Vocal Ensemble
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 16
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Christmas with Carrie Hassler
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Mixed-Media Altered Book Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$10
931-210-5599
Southern Sunrise: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party
Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Saturday, Dec. 17
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.
$40 per person
931-484-9463
Thursday, Dec. 22
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 23
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Game Day
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
$5 for lunch
Thursday, Dec. 29
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Chess Club
ReMax Building
24 Oak Rd.
931-200-9038
6 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 30
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Race for Hope - 5k Road Race / Family Fun Walk
Downtown Crossville
Main St.
11:45 a.m.
931-484-4565
jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com
Thursday, Jan. 5
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Saturday, Jan. 7
Brooke Wright Pays Tribute to Elvis
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$29
931-484-6133
Thursday, Jan. 12
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 19
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Jan. 26
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Saturday, Jan. 28
14th Annual Chili Open Golf Tournament
Heatherhurst Golf Course
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Registration: $50 per person, $100 per team
931-484-4565
jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com
Thursday, Feb. 2
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 9
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 16
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Thursday, Feb. 23
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Courses
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Park in the lower parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Friday, Feb 24
Baker Family Bluegrass
The Palace Theatre
72 S Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
Thursday, March 9
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Saturday, May 13, 2023
A Mother & Son Date Night
The Old Gray at Landers Crossroads
228 Interstate Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
Cumberland County Community Band
Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
