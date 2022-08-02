Just as the summer begins to come to a close, so does this year’s Sheriff’s Youth Academy.
The program is designed to provide the community’s kids the opportunity to gain insight into the everyday functions and training involved in many aspects of law enforcement.
Students who turned in the required application as well as completed the qualifying obstacle course were in store for five days filled with both education and fun. From learning defensive tactics and watching real-life demonstrations of tasers and pepper spray, to riding shotgun in police cruisers and taking part in traffic stops with many enthusiastic actors, the kids had something different and exciting to look forward to each day.
One such student in the high school class, Caleb Reeves, said specifically that his favorite part about the program was the traffic stops that they got to perform.
That same day, a K-9 unit was invited to meet the children as well as show them how keen their sense of smell really is and how helpful it can be in a variety of situations in law enforcement.
The fun didn’t stop there, as members of the Cumberland County S.W.A.T. Team visited each of the classes to teach and inform the students of many of their operations and procedures.
On the last day of the week, each class spent their time learning about crime scene investigations and the intricacies that go into the process. They had the opportunity to see how fingerprints are collected, how to properly handle evidence and how the professionals deal with situations involving dead bodies.
Every child participating in the program seemed to be engaged and excited for each day, all of them looking forward to what it would bring—what they’d learn as well as the activities they’d be able to partake.
The program officially came to a close on July 22 with a graduation ceremony that was held at Stone Memorial High school. Each student was given a t-shirt and presented with a certificate to commemorate their completion of the summer’s Youth Academy.
Sharing his thoughts on the program, high school student Kadge Sparks said, “It’s a great thing to experience, especially if you’re looking to join law enforcement.”
The program hosts one-week classes for each age group of elementary, middle and high school students at the Cumberland County Community Complex. For those interested in learning more, visit the academy’s website at garyhoward911.wixsite.com/syacademy.
