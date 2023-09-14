To celebrate 21 years of operation, C5 Christian Counseling Center is having a free concert at 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Cumberland Fellowship Church, 1640 West Ave., Crossville.
The concert will feature Erin and Will, who are part of the worship team at Revolution Church. They also perform widely, including weekly performances at Good Samaritan Society at Fairfield Glade and several area nursing homes.
C5 Christian Counseling Center is a nonprofit counseling center that offers professional counseling for a client’s ability to pay, with fees as low as $25. C5 was formed by several area churches in 2002. A number of area pastors wished to create a special ministry to provide professional counseling for those unable to afford the cost.
With two patio chairs, the ministry was started with two licensed counselors. The need has grown, with hundreds served over the years.
Now with seven counselors, C5 serves more than 300 people each year. The counselors hold master’s degrees and are either licensed in Tennessee or pursuing their licensure.
It is only possible to meet the growing need for counseling in this area due to the support of the Cumberland County United Fund, The Healing Trust, Project Hometown Help, BlueCross BlueShield, Volunteer Energy Cooperative’s Customers Share, multiple churches and private support.
A love offering will be taken at the concert to support C5’s work.
C5 Christian Counseling Center offers counseling with fees based on a client’s annual income. Insurance is also accepted.
Counseling is available face to face, online and via phone.
Call 931-707-8200 to make an appointment. Those who reach the answering service are encouraged to leave a message; the call will be returned promptly.
