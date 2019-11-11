Come join us this Friday, Nov. 15, as we welcome Crossville's Got Talent winner Mona Donahue. She has a beautiful voice.
At 10:30 a.m. we will have bingo with sponsor Life Care Center of Crossville.
We want to say thank you to our entertainers, volunteers and sponsors who help make our Fridays a special day at Fair Park. We truly appreciate all of them and all they do for our center.
If you have never been to our senior center, Fridays are always a great time to come join in on the fun. There are no strangers here, just friends you haven't met.
* * *
On Nov. 14-15, we will have a large outdoor yard sale. Make sure you stop by, we will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Friday, Nov. 15, come by and shop our yard sale and then make your way inside for some homemade chili, cornbread, dessert and a drink. The lunch plate is $5.
* * *
With our hearts filled with gratitude, Fair Park would like to thank all the men and women who have sacrificed so much so that we could have a country to call home. Thank you for your service! We are forever grateful!
Please join us for our Veterans Day celebration Nov. 13. We will be serving breakfast at 9:30 a.m. All of our veterans eat for free.
* * *
Our November and December day trip sign-ups are available at Fair Park Senior Center. Our trips fill up fast, so come by and reserve a spot today.
Nov. 23 — A Pirates Voyage lunch show in Pigeon Forge.
Nov. 18 — Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro, AL.
Dec. 7 — Oaklands Mansion's 36th annual Christmas Candlelight Tour of Homes in Murfreesboro.
Dec. 9 — General Jackson boat cruise, meal and country Christmas show.
Dec. 16 — Chad's Winter Wonderland (a drive-through light show) in Lebanon.
* * *
We are reaching out to our senior community to start a hiking group.
Walking is one of the best ways to improve your health. On Nov. 13, we will have a hiking intro class with Cumberland Medical Center and special guest Missy Kane.
We will visit beautiful Bee Rock in Monterey for an approximately 1.7-mile (total) walk to a beautiful overlook view. We will meet at 10 a.m. at Bee Rock in Monterey.
You must be able to walk independently. If you would like more information or need transportation, contact Alicia at the Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 for more details.
* * *
We will have our Thanksgiving dinner on Friday, Nov. 22. We will have turkey, dressing, green beans and dessert. We will be closed Nov. 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving.
* * *
Do you like to sing? Come sing with us! Fair Park is starting our very own choir. If you like to sing or play the piano, we need you! Call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 to sign up.
* * *
Every year Ruth Lucas does an outstanding job coordinating our fundraiser Christmas show. If you have never attended, you will not want to miss this year's shows set for Dec. 21. There will be two showtimes to choose from.
There will be a full cast of talented singers performing our favorite Christmas tunes, comedy acts and the true reason for the season.
This show sells out quickly. Come by Fair Park Senior Center to purchase tickets. All proceeds help fund the Fair Park Senior Center.
