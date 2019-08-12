Summer has been very busy for the men and women of the Civil Air Patrol senior squadron TN-120 of Crossville. Some members attended a water survival class held in Tellico Plains. The class was very interesting and all members successfully completed their tasks. During the week of July 20-24, the Crossville squadron flew several missions to either re-affirm current positions or to qualify for additional mission skills. Continuous training is required to be ready if called to fly a search and rescue mission. In the event of a natural disaster, Civil Air Patrol often flies photo missions to inspect damage from hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes and more. The search and rescue of passengers of downed aircraft is one of the primary goals. The Civil Air Patrol has been credited with saving over 100 lives nationwide, according to Air Force records. Pilots are also flying cadet orientation and teacher flights under the aerospace education programs. The Civil Air Patrol is a wonderful volunteer organization for pilots and non-pilots. Their meetings are on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 6 p.m. at the Crossville Airport for anyone interested. They are also looking forward to speaking to any interested men and women at the Crossville Airport open house on Sept. 28. For more information, visit their website at www.gocivilairpatrol.com or contact Col. William Macek at 931-742-0353.
