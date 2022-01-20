Mark Burris’ interest in ham radio started when he was 16 years old at Cumberland County High School in Crossville in the early 1970s.
“I was intrigued at the thought of being able to talk and communicate with people all over the world by radio,” Burris said.
The Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club at that time consisted of about six or seven members.
“The ones I remember were Jim Walker, Jim Putman, Frank Holliday, Artis Winningham, and a gentleman named Mac,” Burris said. “I joined the club in about 1971 and all of these members were very happy and willing to help me obtain a novice license, especially Jim Walker and Jim Putman. To me all these men were very old at the time, but since Jim Walker is only in his late 80s now, I guess as I understand now that they were fairly young.”
The club met at the emergency response center behind the courthouse next to the old jail. In 1972, a ham radio club was started at CCHS and sponsored by teachers Powell “Mike” Garrison III and Bob Wilson.
“With their help I took and passed the technician license, and Mike helped me build an antenna and set up a station with borrowed equipment,” Burris said. “During this time, I met and became friends with a disabled bedridden ham radio operator by the name of Sonny Skidmore. I would go by and visit with him on a weekly basis and he continued to encourage me.”
Burris continued to play with ham radio the next couple of years using Morse code. Using a microphone at that time was not permitted with a technician-level license.
“After that life got in the way, going to college, getting married, and making a living, so I was not active. In 1988 I had the thought that after I retired, I might want to pick the hobby back up, so I purchased a book, studied for the general class license and passed it, but did not rejoin the hobby,” he said.
“In November of 2019 I as I was preparing to retire, I was encouraged by Jim Walker to take the extra class license test. I did not have any confidence that I could pass that level of license since any knowledge that I had in the past was long gone. I did pass the extra class and received the call sign W4WWV. Since early 2020 I have been building a ham station, been active in weekend contests and the state of Tennessee and Cumberland County nets. In the last few months, I have become active in digital communication using a radio hooked to a computer making contacts all over the world.”
Burris encourages anyone with any desire or curiosity about the hobby of amateur radio to contact a licensed ham and get some information.
The Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club in Crossville now has more than 80 members, with more than 100 hams in Cumberland County. Of these people, there are some very knowledgeable people that are willing to volunteer their time to help a newcomer get started.
The Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Fair Park Senior Center. The public is welcome.
