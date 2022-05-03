The Harry D. Sabine Memorial Chess Tournament was held at the Community Complex on April 16.
Sixty-four players from across East Tennessee competed in the two sections: Open and Amateur.
Players ranged in age from elementary school students to senior citizens and included a group from the University of Tennessee chess club in Knoxville.
The winner of the Open section was International Master Ron Burnett.
After a speed chess play-off, the winner of the Amateur section was Tucker Cruise, a home-school student from Signal Mountain.
The event was organized in honor of the late Harry Sabine (1941-2019), an attorney in Crossville, who was involved in competitive chess on the national stage for many decades.
His son, Jay Sabine, Nashville-based tournament director Chris Prosser, and Cumberland County Mayor Alan Foster all shared stories of Sabine’s influence in their lives and on several generations of students in the county.
Among his many credits, Sabine organized a scholastic chess program in Cumberland County Schools which led to 25 state championships and two national titles.
Former U.S. Chess Champion Stuart Rachels, a professor of philosophy at the University of Alabama, was the guest of honor and spent time analyzing players’ games between the rounds.
The event was organized by the Cumberland County Chess Club and the Tennessee Chess Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.