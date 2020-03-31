It’s true, some best friends come into our lives and leave paw prints on our hearts. Buddy, Lake Tansi’s notable community canine, certainly did. He passed away March 19. He was about 17 years old.
Buddy was just that, everyone’s buddy.
"Buddy was a free spirit," said Kendall Stewart, Lake Tansi resident and Buddy’s caretaker. "Everybody loves him."
Lynn and Margaret Christmas got Buddy, a redbone coonhound from the Simonton Dairy Farm off Vandever Road, about 15 years ago, when Buddy was about 2 or so years old. Soon after, they became aware of Buddy’s schedule. He would whimper to be let out at 5 a.m. and he would return about 6 p.m. to be let in. At first, he would just stay around the house. Then, he began going to the neighbors' houses.
He made his rounds daily to visit with all of his friends in the community, shopping with some and dining with others. He rescued puppies in need, ate chicken with the neighbors and had absolutely no appetite for car rides.
He preferred to hoof it, or woof it, rather. As though he was a bodyguard, he would walk alongside his friends and neighbors getting their exercise, including Margaret Christmas who walked every afternoon.
According to her, Buddy never met a stranger. It was a fair statement considering almost everyone in the Big Horn neighborhood and surrounding areas had met Buddy and had at least one story to tell about him.
He loved everyone, and they loved him back. He was the neighborhood protector, do-gooder, treat-eater and favorite four-legged busy body. Occasionally, he visited Lake Tansi Beach to make sure everything was spit spot.
He was nicknamed “Bacon” at the 19th Hole Restaurant, because he would venture over during his daily rounds and stop in for the bacon they would order for him. He also went to the Happy Sac Exxon and walked through the drive-thru for a beef stick treat they kept at the window just for him. Employee Shelby Clark said you could howl at him and he’d talk back.
“He's very communicative, the neighborhood doggie,” she said.
Buddy met Kendall and Eileen Stewart when they were having a yard sale. He’d just come to visit and hang out in their garage. After that, Buddy began visiting the Stewarts more regularly.
"He just makes himself at home," said Eileen Stewart. "He's going to do what Buddy does. He's quite the boy."
Ed and Charlene Estes even kept their freezer stocked with chicken just especially for Buddy's visits. At one point, there had been a lull in Buddy’s visits, and the Esteses became concerned. The whole neighborhood knew his regular stops and the Esteses enacted the neighborhood “Buddy phone tree” to check on him. They called the Stewarts and everything turned out to be fine, other than the fact that the Esteses' freezer was overflowing with chicken in anticipation of Buddy's visits.
As one of Lake Tansi's four-legged residents, Buddy actually walked into the Dollar General with some folks he considered to be friends to do a little shopping with them.
Like many residents in Lake Tansi, during the aftermath of the 2015 ice storm, the Christmases were out of power for a while. Buddy would not abide a car ride and when the Christmases tried to get him in the truck to go to stay at a family member’s house, he slipped his collar and headed straight for the Stewarts’ house. For the last five years, Buddy lived with the Stewarts. He’d still visit the Christmases sometimes and still went on his rounds to see his neighbors.
Even though Buddy wasn’t really theirs, they were Buddy’s. He’d adopted the Stewarts.
He’d already became a permanent fixture in the neighborhood and the community. Then he became a blessed part of the Stewart family.
"I guess my dog decided to take up with them," Lynn Christmas concluded, "and everybody in the community.” He added that Buddy was best-mannered dog and said, "He's just everybody's kind of dog."
With age, Buddy had become less of a roamer. But, he would still make his rounds when he had a mind to, keeping an eye on the neighborhood and his people.
"I've never seen an animal like that," Kendall Stewart added. "He is such a wonderful animal."
He was having some difficulties with his hip, but overall he was in good health until recently. He began to decline, and so did his quality of life. The Stewarts were faced with a very difficult decision. When it came down to it, Buddy was going to have to be kept in the house or garage with daily visits to the veterinarian for care. They considered how it would negatively effect Buddy, being kept indoors indefinitely and the daily car rides, his least favorite thing.
“You don’t do that with Buddy. He’s an outdoorsy dog,” Eileen Stewart said, knowing they wouldn’t be able to keep him happy if he couldn’t go outside. He was still a free spirit, a wanderer.
So, the Stewarts did their best for him and let him cross over the Rainbow Bridge.
Knowing how much Buddy meant to them, the Stewarts could just imagine how much he meant to so many others in the community. They wanted the community to know that they were grateful for all those who enriched Buddy’s life as he did theirs and hopes they will cherish their Buddy stories.
“We don’t know everybody who loved Buddy. He has more friends than you or I put together,” Eileen said. But, being the community’s canine, she added, “Everybody just loved him to pieces, and we wanted everyone to know.”
Buddy left paw prints on the hearts of the entire Tansi Community. Having shared him, Buddy will continue to bring residents together with memories of him. It is his paws-itive legacy. After all, he belonged to all of them. Tansi was Buddy’s home and the residents were his family.
