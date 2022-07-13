The National Park Service invites patrons of the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area and Obed Wild and Scenic River to share their vision of the park. The deadline for submitting entries in the annual photography contests is July 31 at 4:30 p.m.
“The beautiful photos entered into this annual event are used to showcase the beauty of the park for online viewers all over the world,” said Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas. Images are frequently displayed on the official park website, social media pages, park-produced publications, and more.
Use the parks’ spectacular views in any season, historic sites, recreational opportunities, and diversity of life and document your park as you see it. Images may show wildlife, plant life, natural landscapes, historic areas, weather, or people interacting with nature at the park. All photographs should accurately reflect the subject matter and the scene as it appeared.
The Obed Wild and Scenic River offers five categories:
Dark Skies – Photographs that show a view of the night sky
Flora & Fauna — Animals in their natural habitat, including close-ups of invertebrates, or plants in their natural habitat, including close-ups of flowers, fungi, lichen, and algae
Youth — Entries in any category by photographers under 17 years of age
Landscapes — Expansive and dramatic views of the land and its features within the Tennessee park boundaries.
Recreation – Photographs of people participating in recreational activities
The Big South Fork Categories are:
Dark Skies – expansive and dramatic views of the night sky within the boundaries of the park.
Flora & Fauna – animals in their natural habitat, including close-ups of invertebrates, or plants in their natural habitat, including close-ups of flowers, fungi, lichen, and algae.
Human History – photographs that illustrate historic or culturally significant structures.
Kentucky Landscapes – expansive and dramatic views of the land and its features within the Kentucky park boundaries.
Recreation – photographs of people participating in legal recreational activities.
Tennessee Landscapes – expansive and dramatic views of the land and its features within the Tennessee park boundaries.
Youth – entries in any category by photographers under 18 years of age.
Entries will be judged on technical excellence, originality, creativity, visual impact, and artistic merit. Judges’ decisions are final. Selected images will be printed for an exhibition at the Obed Visitor Center on Friday, August 26. Selected images may also be displayed on the internet and other venues.
The contest is open to all photographers, except National Park Service employees and their immediate families and household members. Each person may only submit three photos into each competition. All photos must be in a digital format. Each entry must be accompanied by a completed entry form with all information clearly filled out.
Entry forms for the Obed Wild and Scenic River may be downloaded from https://www.nps.gov/obed/learn/photosmultimedia/obed-photo-contest.htm.
Big South Fork entry forms are available https://www.nps.gov/biso/planyourvisit/biso-photo-contest.htm.
For more information about Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, call (423) 569-9778, or visit online at www.nps.gov/biso.
For more information on the Obed Wild and Scenic River, please call (423) 346-6294.
