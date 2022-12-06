The National Park Service (NPS) announces the winners of the 2022 Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area photo contest. Photographers were invited to submit striking digital images highlighting the spectacular views, dark night skies, historic sites, recreational opportunities and diversity of life in the park. Entries to the contest were judged by members of the Southern Appalachian Nature Photographers.
The winners of this year’s contest were:
First Place, Youth Category: “North Arch” by Kara Hewlett of Nashville, TN.
First Place, Recreation Category: “Enjoying Yahoo Falls” by John C. Rudy of Loveland, OH.
First Place, Dark Skies Category: “Starry Arch Over Big South Fork” by Travis Tracey of Rocky Top, TN.
First Place, Flora and Fauna Category: “White Bird’s-Foot Violet” by Emily Meadors of Williamsburg, KY.
First Place, Kentucky Landscapes: “Winter Wonderland at Yahoo Falls” by Nicole Newport of Helenwood, TN.
First Place, Tennessee Landscapes: “Needle Arch” by Sandra Reynolds of Goshen, OH.
First Place, Human History: “Blue Heron Mine” by Jeff Parlow of Harriman, TN.
Runners up in the contest included “Chimney Rock” by Edwina F. Walker of Stearns, KY, “Blue Heron Mining Camp Bridge by Sarah Mashburn of Berea, KY, “The Milky Way Over the Oscar Blevins Farm” by Rodney Hendrickson of London, KY, “Foam Flower by Peggy Yaeger of Corbin, KY, “Nature’s Music (Waterfall)” by Eli Harris of Cookeville, TN, “Autumn at O&W” by Nicole Newport of Helenwood, TN and “Backpacking the Sheltowee Trace” by Ava Mashburn of Berea, KY.
Photographers are encouraged to grab their cameras and visit the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. The park will be announcing its 2023 photo contest soon.
For more information on the Big South Fork, please call 423-286-7275, or visit online at www.nps.gov/biso.
