Winter is an excellent time to look for birds.
Most of the leaves are gone from the trees and the birds are more visible.
There are several bird species that are only here in East Tennessee during the cold weather months because they migrate from farther north or higher elevation to find food.
"Brrrrr-irds of Winter," the first UT Arboretum First Thursday Supper Club of 2023, will be presented on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Join Michelle Campanis, education coordinator at the University of Tennessee Arboretum, and naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales for an overview of winter species like the dark-eyed junco, hermit thrush, yellow-bellied sapsucker, purple finch, winter wren and many more.
The program is free, but registration is required to receive your Zoom link and recording. You can register at www.utarboretumsociety.org.
Closed captions are available.
To contact Stephen Lyn Bales or buy one of his UT Press books, email him at hellostephenlyn@gmail.com
The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of ten outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.
To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.