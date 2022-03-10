Roy E. Brown and Wilma E. Pelfrey were married March 14, 1942, at the Cumberland County Courthouse. They are preparing to celebrate their 80th anniversary. This is a milestone achieved by few.
They met on a double date — both were with someone else — but before long they were together. Roy is 99 and Wilma is 95.
They had five children: Boyd Brown, Linda Brown, Charlotte Hennessee, Judy Smith and the late Jerry Brown. They have 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. There are two sets of five-generation families.
When asked about their secret to a long and happy marriage, Wilma says it is patience. Roy says it requires learning how to say yes. Wilma’s recent marriage advice to her great-granddaughter Kayla was, “Never give up. Never, never give up.”
Roy and Wilma are members of the Crossville Church of Christ. They start their days with prayer and reading the Bible together. They are amazing examples to their children and their families.
Roy and Wilma still live in the same house they have lived in since 1945. They are still very independent and take care of most of their needs themselves. When their family tries to help them, mom says,“If we can do it ourselves, we need to keep doing it as long as we can,” and they do.
They love all their family and friends very much.
