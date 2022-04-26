Jaguars, MGB, Austin Healey, Aston Martin, Triumph, Vauxhall, Rolls Royce, Rover, Mini Cooper… These are just some of the British marquee cars represented in the Plateau British Car Club.
Organized in 2008 by three intrepid British car owners who put the word out that an informal group was forming, nine more enthusiasts showed up.
Within two months, twenty-six families had joined the ranks, and it just continues to grow.
As Club President Dennis Rainey explains, “We promote the sport and hobby of owning, maintaining, building, modifying and driving British automobiles.”
Many owners of these cars manufactured “across the pond” can be seen driving them daily all year. But especially when the sun is shining in Tennessee, you’ll find them cruising the beautiful mountains and roadways of our state.
Many of these cars can also be seen at the car shows in downtown Crossville as well.
The club meets often throughout the year for picnics, scenic drives, large and small car shows, parades, Christmas parties and sometimes, for the comradery.
On an early Saturday in April, this year, more than sixty people showed up with their special automobiles for a picnic at Cumberland State Park.
Though the weather was cool, many of those with convertibles put on an extra layer of clothing and dropped the top to cruise into the park.
The spring event is always special as many are uncovering their precious vehicles, dusting and polishing, checking the mechanics and driving them for the first time in the season. Naturally, many conversations can be overheard as members discuss where to find replacement parts, the best nearby service companies, resolving carburetor problems and much more.
Car shows are always a great family activity.
From toddlers, to the most senior adults among us, all show their appreciation and admiration for vintage and classic cars.
The general public is always invited to view these treasured British cars, ask questions about them, take a photo with them and get a sense of the fun of owning one at various events throughout the state.
Upcoming events are: Springtime in the Smokies, Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Talley Ho Inn, Townsend, TN 37882.
MGB Turns 60 - Party at Ft. Loudoun, Sunday, May 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fort Loudoun State Park 338 Fort Loudon Road, Vonore, TN 37885.
Rugby British Car Show, Saturday, August 22, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Rugby, TN.
British Car Clubs abound throughout the United States.
Just use your favorite web search engine to find out about shows hosted in any area you are visiting.
For events on or near the Plateau, check out the club on Facebook or the web at pbcctn.com.
