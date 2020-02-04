The Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning and the Obed Wild and Scenic River will be hosting the annual Cumberland Trail Work Day Saturday, Feb. 15.
Volunteers should meet at the Rock Creek Campground, located just off Catoosa Rd. in Morgan County, at 10 a.m. Eastern time.
Trail maintenance will be performed on the 2.5-mile section of the Cumberland Trail between Rock Creek Campground and Alley Ford.
Work will concentrate on routine trail maintenance such as cleaning out clogged water bars, removing down logs and limbs, cutting back brush along the trail and establishing the original trail base in some areas. The event is expected to conclude around 3 p.m. Eastern Time.
Participants should wear sturdy shoes or boots and bring work gloves, shovels, loppers, clippers, and small bow saws or folding saws — no chainsaws.
Volunteers should bring clothing appropriate for weather conditions, plenty of water, snacks, and a lunch. Also sunscreen and bug spray may be needed. In the event of bad weather this work day will be rescheduled.
For updates call the park Visitor Center, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ObedNPS or follow us on Twitter at https://Twitter@ObedNPS.
For more information, contact Volunteer Coordinator Joe Zagorski at 423-346-6294.
