Downtown Crossville, Inc. will again welcome residents to sample the best food and drink in the area during the 2019 Taste of Crossville Sept. 5.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to come out and try new restaurants and enjoy a fun night in downtown Crossville,” said Christy Dolinich, event chairperson.
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Main St. in front of the Crossville Depot. Advance tickets are $20 and children 5 and younger are free. Tickets will be $25 at the gate.
“And your attendance supports Downtown Crossville Inc.’s efforts to provide fun, family events in our beautiful, historic downtown district and to support local retailers and businesses,” she added.
DCI sponsors the popular Thursdays at the Amp summer concert series, with support from the Tennessee Arts Commission, and provides “Where to Shop” brochures and downtown maps that promote downtown businesses and tourism.
Taste of Crossville will feature a number of area restaurants, caterers, breweries, wineries and speciality shops with a variety of food and drinks, including Calfkiller Brewing Company, The Pour House Bistro, Elkmont Exchange Brewery, Lilly Pad Hopyard Brewery, Abuela’s Cuban Cafe, Good Folks Creative, Highland Manor Winery, Hix Farm Brewery, Jig Head Brewing Company, Stonehenge at Fairfield Glade, Legends at Fairfield Glade, Budweiser of Cookeville, Navarro’s Crazy Dawgs, Rollin’ Smoke BBQ, Christy’s Pub and Grub, Cumberland Hemp Supply, Homestead Harvest at Cumberland Mountain State Park, Young Pharmacy, Smoking Paws BBQ, Panaderia Y Tamales Guerror, The Good Vibe Travel Co., Grace Givers Home Care and Adult Day Services, Best-One Tire, U.S. Cellular, Advanced Termite and Pest Control, Molon Labe Armory, Crossville First United Methodist Church Child Care Program, WyndRidge Health and Rehabilitation Center — and more.
Sponsors for the event include Downtown Crossville Inc., Selk Sanitation and Social Brew.
Anyone wishing to be a vendor should contact chdolinich@yahoo.com for an application.
Tickets may be purchased at Cahoots General Store, The Pour House Bistro, Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center, Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce, Boston’s Restaurant and Social Brew. The event is held rain or shine.
The event often sells out, so everyone is encouraged to get their tickets early.
