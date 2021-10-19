The Palace Theatre downtown Crossville was buzzing with excitement Sept. 25 as 15 finalists gathered for the crowd of almost 200 to determine who was the most talented in Crossville.
It was a tough decision, according to judges Terri Ann Utsey, Rich Peterson and Ted Monday. While the final decision was made using a point system for comfort level and actual talent, audience response for each act added to the total to determine the fourth, third, second and first-place winners. Utsey reported that only a few points separated these placed winners, and that there was a five-way tie for fifth place. Monday said that each act was unique: from self-taught drummer Brodie Godwin to 94-year-old Leonard Hollander’s comedy routine.
After witnessing all the talent and making comments to Masters of Ceremonies DJ & Donna Garrison throughout the evening, the judges did have a difficult decision to make.
The top 4 were narrowed down to:
•Fourthplace, Jim Trease playing guitar and singing “If I Were a Carpenter”
•Third place, Mr. Phil as he played the soprano saxophone and sang to “You Ain’t got a Thing if You ain’t got that Swing”
•Second place, vocalist Opal Todd took this slot with her song “I Hope You Dance”
•First place, 21-year-old Elizabeth Brewer, singing “Never Enough”
The event was a benefit for Fair Park Senior Center. Fair Park would like to thank all the contestants and sponsors: Mayberry’s; Exit Rocky Top Realty; McDonald’s of East Tenn., Integrity Plumbing; Stonehouse Winery; Cracker Barrel; Cumberland County Playhouse; Tennessee Aquarium; the show’s producers Ruth & Wayne Lucas, the Palace Theatre, and everyone who bought tickets and came to support the benefit.
