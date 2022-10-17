The 2022 Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity Volunteer of the Year, David Brenner, has had a profound and lasting impact on the program.
His willingness to share both his time and leadership serving on the board of directors as the president-elect; and the Human Resources Committee, where he implemented much-needed changes to the employee and volunteer handbooks.
He desired to strengthen the foundation of the organization through a three-year strategic plan that embraced, supported and developed resources for a clear path to success.
In times of challenge, he has been a listening ear and mentor that says much about his selflessness, strength, and the quality of his character.
Words cannot adequately express the gratitude that the volunteers, board of directors and staff of Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity wish to convey. They congratulate him as Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity’s Volunteer of the Year for 2022.
To learn more about volunteering with Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity, visit www.cchabitatforhumanity.com or call 931-484-4565.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.