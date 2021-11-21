Crossville Breakfast Rotary Club offers a chance for chili foodies to unite during its 35th annual chili cook-off from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Crossville Depot in downtown Crossville.
Chili cooks are encouraged to enter at $50 each to compete for a trophy and bragging rights. Those who simply love eating chili are urged to bring their appetites and have all-you-can-eat bowls dished up for $5 each. Hot dogs and drinks are $1 each.
Electric outlets, bowls, spoons, crackers and drinks will be available for those who want to put their chili recipe to the test. The recipe must be original, and entries should be a minimum of 1 gallon ready to serve by 11:30. Rotarians will be on site at 10:30 to help set up.
The cook-off will be followed by the annual Crossville Christmas parade at 4:30 p.m. in downtown Crossville.
Contact Jeff Vires at 931-787-6747 or jeffrey.vires@frontier.com for more information.
