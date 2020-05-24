Over the years, several members of Pleasant Hill Boy Scout Troop 170 have chosen building and improvement projects of great benefit to Uplands Village and others living in Pleasant Hill. The picnic pavilion behind the Aquatic Center is just one of them. Building foot bridges over wet areas along the Village trails are others. Clearing poison ivy and weeds to help rebuild the amphitheater near Main Street is another. Troop 170 members help maintain the trail around Lake Alice, removing fallen branches, keeping the weeds in check, raking leaves in the fall, and generally keeping eyes on it.
Three Boy Scouts from Pleasant Hill Scout Troop 170 have completed their Eagle Scout projects on the Lake Alice Trail. Jody Marshall’s project included raising funds, building and installing three wooden benches on the trail. Two benches were installed with lake views on the section entering from Yonside Road. Another bench was installed on the other side with a view of the lake and the dam.
Trailhead kiosks and 911 markers have been added to Lake Alice Trail by Sean Miller and Patrick Grove. Both Scouts raised funds, built and installed the marker posts and kiosks. Sean supplied the markers and kiosk on one side of the lake and Patrick did the other side of the trail. There is a kiosk that will display information as you enter the trailhead off of Yonside and another kiosk as you enter from West Lake Road after crossing the bridge over the ditch. The markers are placed with GPS coordinates. Cumberland County 911 operators will have those coordinates. If someone on the trail needs emergency help, all the person needs to do is tell 911, “I’m near marker 400,” and the operator will know exactly where to send help. Helpers don’t need to know the trail, or even Pleasant Hill, because they’ll be using the GPS coordinates. Cheryl Heckler, manager of Village Services, took the photographs of the Scout projects.
Requirements to obtain the Eagle Rank in the Boy Scouts of America:
• Be active in your troop for at least six months as a Life Scout.
• As a Life Scout, demonstrate Scout Spirit by living the Scout Oath and Scout Law.
• Earn a total of 21 merit badges.
• While a Life Scout, serve actively in your troop in one or more positions of responsibility.
• While a Life Scout, plan, develop, and give leadership to others in a service project helpful to any religious institution, any school, or your community.
• While a Life Scout, participate in a Scoutmaster conference.
• Successfully complete your board of review for the Eagle Scout rank.
The service project must benefit the wider community, not the Boy Scout Troop.
