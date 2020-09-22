Author William Clark welcomes readers to The Book Cellar in Crossville Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Clark released his new novel “Seeing Beyond the Shadows,” in May.
“Seeing Beyond the Shadows” his Clark’s third inspirational book with inspiration taken from the current climate of division in the country.
Set in the period from 1948-1962, the book examines the problems facing America at the time, with a Southern border crisis, increasing terrorism and subversion within the government. College athlete Andy McGraig is blessed with athletic abilities and a great intellect. He can also discern if someone is telling the truth. Andy works with government leaders to preserve traditional American values.
Clark grew up in Muncie, IN, and now makes his home in Jefferson City, TN. He earlier novels are “Hope and the Approaching Apocalypse” and “A Light on the Path.”
Clark is also a contributing author to Chicken Soup for the Soul. The new collection, “The Magic of Cats,” came out in June and includes the story “Who’s Watching Whom?” penned by Clark. Clark said the story is about his cat, Boots, and adventures in the Jefferson County woods near his home. Royalties from this submission will benefit the American Humane Society.
He is currently working on a collection of inspirational and humorous short stories, to include a story set just north of Crossville.
Clark will be signing his new novel Saturday, with a discount during the event.
