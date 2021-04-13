Don’t forget! The Friends of the Library Bookstore Sale starts Friday, April 16.
All books are half price.
The sale lasts through April 24. Books will be replenished daily.
Shop often.
Great New Books
Northern Spy by Flynn Berry
A producer at the Belfast bureau of the BBC, Tessa is at work one day when the news of another raid comes on the air. The IRA may have gone underground after the Good Friday agreement, but they never really went away — and lately, bomb threats, arms drops and helicopters floating ominously over the city have become features of everyday life. As the anchor requests the public’s help in locating those responsible for this latest raid — a robbery at a gas station —Tessa’s sister appears on the screen. Tessa watches in shock as Marian pulls a black mask over her face. The police believe Marian has joined the IRA, but Tessa knows this is impossible. They were raised to oppose Republicanism, and the violence enacted in its name. They’ve attended peace vigils together. And besides, Marian is vacationing by the sea. Tessa just spoke to her yesterday. When the truth of what has happened to Marian reveals itself, Tessa will be forced to choose: between her ideals and her family, between bystanderism and action. Walking an increasingly perilous road, she fears nothing more than endangering the one person she loves more fiercely than her sister: her infant son. A riveting and exquisite novel about family, terror, motherhood, betrayal, and the staggering human costs of an intractable conflict.
What the Devil Knows by C.S. Harris
Sebastian St. Cyr, Viscount Devlin, is brought in to investigate when the lead investigator in the gruesome 1811 Ratcliffe Hwy. murders is himself dispatched.
Hype: How Scammers, Grifters, and Con Artists Are Taking Over the Internet — And Why We’re Following by Gabrielle Bluestone
We live in an age where scams are the new normal. A charismatic entrepreneur sells thousands of tickets to a festival that never happened. Respected investors pour millions into a start-up centered around fake blood tests. Reviewers and celebrities flock to London’s top-rated restaurant that’s little more than a backyard shed. These unsettling stories of today’s viral grifters have risen to fame and hit the front-page headlines, yet the curious conundrum remains: Why do these scams happen? Drawing from scientific research, marketing campaigns, and exclusive documents and interviews, the author delves into the irresistible hype that fuels our social media ecosystem, whether it’s from the trusted influencers that peddled Fyre or the consumer reviews that sold Juicero. A cultural examination that is as revelatory as it is relevant, Hype pulls back the curtain on the manipulation game behind the never-ending scam season--and how we as consumers can stop getting played.
Libraries=Information
Taking a long walk at a moderate pace can increase the circulation of feel good endorphins in your brain.
Here are some additional reasons why walking is a really good idea: it burns calories; it can lower your risk for heart disease; taking a walk after a meal helps to lower your blood sugar; if you have joint pain, walking may actually help; it can improve your overall immunity; walking may help with varicose veins; walking boosts your mood, especially if you’re walking in the woods; it strengthens your legs; it helps to tire you out and calm your mind ,so you can sleep better, and finally, walking is simple to do.
Stingy Schobel Says
Keeping houseplants healthy and thriving is an easy way to improve the indoor air quality of your home, and a simple way to water them is to use secondary water sources.
About to pour half-empty glasses of water down the drain after dinner? Give them to your plants instead.
About to enjoy a hot bath, but you’re waiting for the water to warm up? Fill a watering can at the tub and use it later to water the plants.
Even ice cubes and cooled water from the teapot are easy ways to keep plants hydrated and happy.
It’s tempting: Your favorite sweatshirt is in the dirty laundry pile and you really, really want to wear it, so you consider running it in the washing machine all by itself.
Do just one thing: Wear something else from your closet.
Running a washing machine with a small load is a significant waste of water, energy and money. When you consider the fact that your washing machine uses about 13,500 gallons of water per year, small runs can contribute significantly to excess waste.
Always run full loads, and use cold or cool water whenever you can.
Library Laughs
What kind of running means walking? Running out of gas.
What do you call a laundromat for pigs? Hogwash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.