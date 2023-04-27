There are so many things that get done in our community and many times we don’t have a clue as to how or why they happened. For instance, the AED devices that you see in Tansi Restaurants and public areas that help to save lives; Tim Witherite headed up that project and saw it to completion. The delicious chicken at the 4th of July BBQ; Tim Witherite chaired that event and put in the time (and sweat) by the grill. The monthly Motivator newsletter that keeps us up to date on LTEC activities; Joni Witherite writes that award-winning publication. The Christmas party at the Thunderbird every December for local families that may be struggling; Joni Witherite makes all the arrangements and flips the pancakes while Santa hands out presents to the kiddos. These are just a few examples of their hard work and dedication.
Joni and Tim Witherite have put in endless hours of their time and talents in our community. Because they are always pitching in to help provide important services, events, and projects, they will be awarded the Book of Golden Deeds at the Lake Tansi Restaurant on May 4th.
The Book of Golden Deeds is the highest award of recognition to volunteers who have exemplified the National Exchange Club’s beliefs of Americanism, Youth and Community Service. Joni and Tim checked all these boxes and were unanimously voted as the 2023 recipients.
The Witherites moved to Lake Tansi Village in 2014, after living in Naples, Florida for over 40 years. Tim retired from the Naples Fire Department as battalion chief after 25 years of service and Joni retired from working over 40 years at the local phone company. They had vacationed at Lake Tansi prior to retirement and decided to make the trip north from Naples to enjoy rest and relaxation – but not really!
Shortly after getting settled, they began getting involved in the community. They joined the Lake Tansi Exchange Club in 2015. Since then, Tim has served as a board member, President (2 years), District Director and is currently serving as District President Elect and will assume the District President’s office in July. Tim has been awarded Best Club President, Best District Director, and Tennessee Exchange Member of the Year. He has also chaired projects such as the Buddy Benches, the Field of Honor and serves on the Stephens Center Board of Directors.
Joni serves on the LTEC board of directors and keeps the club organized as the assistant secretary. She will be transitioning into club secretary in July. Joni is also a member of the Lake Tansi Family, Community and Education (FCE) organization where she has served as president for two terms as treasurer, and currently serves as club secretary. Joni also currently serves as the Cumberland County FCE President.
Joni and Tim have two children. Their daughter, Jenna, and her husband, David, also live in Lake Tansi with their two children, Abby (10) and Dominic (8). Their son, Daniel, served in the US Marine Corps and is currently working in Guam for a government contract on military bases. Joni also has a sister in the Atlanta area and a brother near Sevierville.
The Book of Golden Deeds Dinner and Ceremony on May 4 at the Lake Tansi Restaurant is open to the public. There will be a social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6. Tickets are $22 for a full meal with entrée choices of flat iron steak, chicken, or tilapia. Contact Judi Elam at 788-1300 for tickets or more information.
Congratulations Joni and Tim!
