Reserve Friday, April 29, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m.-noon. The Book, Bling and Bake Sale is back in full swing in the Cumberland Meeting Room at the Library. Bargains galore throughout the store and all proceeds benefit the Library.
Stingy Schobel Says
Sick of scrubbing your shower to keep it free of mold and mildew?
Try this easy and nontoxic preventive method the next time you shower. Using the residual water and steam from your early morning shower, sprinkle table salt all over the shower walls, floors and even the curtain.
The moisture from the shower will help the salt stick to all of the surfaces. Let it sit all day (even overnight), and the next time you shower, the salt will wash down the drain.
The antimicrobial attributes of salt help fight mildew and will keep your shower clean for weeks.
Library Laugh I
What do you call a mythical creature who loves the spotlight? The Centaur of Attention.
Libraries=
Information
Did you know plants can be stressed-out?
When insects and diseases attack your garden vegetables or your indoor household plants, the plants produce a natural acid to rid themselves of the pesky intruder; unfortunately, sometimes they don’t make the acid quickly enough, and they die.
But research has shown that giving plants two aspirin mixed with 2 gallons of water actually helps them speed up their natural defenses. The aspirin-and-water mixture boosts the plants’ immune system and gives them an extra helping hand so they don’t have to fight insects and disease all on their own.
Library Laugh II
What does a skeleton say before dinner? Bone appetit!
Great New Books
City on Fire by Don Winslow. Winslow hits the ground running in this stunning first installment of a planned trilogy about the conflict between two mob families who control New England in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The Murphy and Moretti families have been at odds for years, but now a beautiful young woman named Pam comes between them. She gets involved with one of the Moretti’s and sets off events that soon evolve into a full-scale mob war and implicate hard-working young longshoreman and family man Danny Ryan, who provides part-time muscle for the Irish crime syndicate headed by John Murphy. When Danny is injured in a botched hit job, he will have to decide whether to step up and lead the crime family or be destroyed in a war that threatens him, his family, and his beloved hometown of Providence.
Finding Me: A Memoir by Viola Davis. Davis is the first African American actress to achieve an Academy Award, an Emmy, and two Tony Awards, the “triple crown of acting.” Still, few know the paths she took to overcome a complicated past and find purpose in her life. Finding Me is a reflective memoir about her childhood and college years in Central Falls, RI, studying at Juilliard, and her early acting years in New York City. Davis closely examines how she dealt with poverty, domestic abuse, molestation, and racism throughout her early years. As a teenager, acting became a vehicle that helped her release childhood trauma. Yet, because she experienced so much pain, she could not understand self-love, nor could she ever feel worthy of any of her accomplishments. Still, she did thrive, due to her close bond with her family, especially her sisters, along with tremendous support from educators, acting coaches, and friends. Davis gives readers hope, encouraging us to look back and embrace childhood dreams or failures, let go of shame, and move forward to become the best version of ourselves.
The Baxters: A Prequel by Karen Kingsbury. A terrible storm builds in the early morning sky over Bloomington, IN, as Elizabeth Baxter prepares to celebrate her daughter Kari’s wedding to Tim Jacobs. It’s supposed to be the happiest of days, but Elizabeth can’t shake a growing sense of dread. Is the storm a sign? Something bad is about to happen. Elizabeth knows it. Indeed, there are dark currents of conflict and doubt coursing through the Baxter family. In the midst of them, Kari Baxter is starting to panic. Is marrying Tim a mistake? And what about her family? Her brother Luke is angry and resentful of their sister Ashley, who has recently returned from Paris, a single mom with a son she too often leaves with their parents. At the same time, Ashley and their sister Brooke have lost the faith that is the family’s glue. Against all this, Kari sees Ashley rejecting her longtime love, Landon Blake, who clearly cares for her, no matter what happened in Paris. When the storm reaches a terrifying crescendo, a shocking moment of danger brings important truths to light. At the end of the long day, can the Baxters remain a family, tested but stronger?
