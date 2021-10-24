Sisters Faith Hale, Mary Tabor and Karen Nelson dub themselves “Ghouling Grannies” and give out candy at Boo on Main when the event was last held in 2018. Bad weather canceled it in 2019, and the pandemic put it on hold in 2020. This year, Cahoots, Downtown Crossville Inc. and the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce have revived the trick-or-treat event. Visit Main St. Oct. 30 from 5-8 p.m.