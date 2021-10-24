Boo on Main Street will return to Downtown Crossville Oct. 30 from 5-8 p.m., offering children a safe and fun Halloween event.
Dress up in your costumes and go trick-or-treating.
The event is hosted by Cahoots General Store, Downtown Crossville Inc. and the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce.
Businesses and non-profit organizations are invited to set up as vendors to promote their organization. There is no charge for vendors. Just have candy or small treats for the kids, like stickers, toothbrushes or eye balls, or host an activity like face painting or pin the tail on the goblin.
Boo on Main Street has brought out a crowd of kids and families, so plan accordingly.
Applications for vendors are due by Oct. 25 and can be emailed to toocahoots@gmail.com or dropped off at Cahoots General Store, 53 N. Main St., Suite 100.
To apply, provide a contact name, business name and contact information and share what candy, items or activities and games to be featured. Vendors can also request booth numbers and specify if they require electricity. Please note, electricity is limited. Booths will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
Set up for vendors will begin at 4 p.m. Oct. 30, with all vehicles removed from Main St. by 4:45 p.m. The event officially opens at 5 p.m. The event ends at 8 p.m., and booths must be removed by 9 p.m. when the street will reopen. Vendors must leave their space in a clean condition.
